STOC Price Today

The live STOC (STOC) price today is $ 0.5709, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current STOC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.5709 per STOC.

STOC currently ranks #3937 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 STOC. During the last 24 hours, STOC traded between $ 0.57 (low) and $ 0.5711 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.4002353121120987, while the all-time low was $ 0.02717163130036175.

In short-term performance, STOC moved -0.02% in the last hour and +0.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.09K.

STOC (STOC) Market Information

Rank No.3937 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 11.09K$ 11.09K $ 11.09K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.85B$ 2.85B $ 2.85B Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 4,999,899,952 4,999,899,952 4,999,899,952 Public Blockchain STOCHAIN

The current Market Cap of STOC is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.09K. The circulating supply of STOC is 0.00, with a total supply of 4999899952. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.85B.