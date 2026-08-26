Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live STOC price today is 0.5709 USD.STOC market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time STOC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live STOC price today is 0.5709 USD.STOC market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time STOC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About STOC

STOC Price Info

What is STOC

STOC Whitepaper

STOC Official Website

STOC Tokenomics

STOC Price Forecast

STOC History

STOC Buying Guide

STOC-to-Fiat Currency Converter

STOC Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

STOC Logo

STOC Price(STOC)

1 STOC to USD Live Price:

$0.5709
$0.5709$0.5709
-0.01%1D
USD
STOC (STOC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:11:28 (UTC+8)

STOC Market Statistics

STOC price today is $ 0.5709, down 0.01% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.5709 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.57 - $ 0.5711 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #3937)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 11.09K
Circulating Supply0.00 STOC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.85B USD
All-Time High$ 2.4002353121120987 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:11:28

STOC Price Today

The live STOC (STOC) price today is $ 0.5709, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current STOC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.5709 per STOC.

STOC currently ranks #3937 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 STOC. During the last 24 hours, STOC traded between $ 0.57 (low) and $ 0.5711 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.4002353121120987, while the all-time low was $ 0.02717163130036175.

In short-term performance, STOC moved -0.02% in the last hour and +0.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.09K.

STOC (STOC) Market Information

No.3937

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 11.09K
$ 11.09K$ 11.09K

$ 2.85B
$ 2.85B$ 2.85B

0.00
0.00 0.00

4,999,899,952
4,999,899,952 4,999,899,952

STOCHAIN

The current Market Cap of STOC is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.09K. The circulating supply of STOC is 0.00, with a total supply of 4999899952. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.85B.

STOC Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.57
$ 0.57$ 0.57
24H Low
$ 0.5711
$ 0.5711$ 0.5711
24H High

$ 0.57
$ 0.57$ 0.57

$ 0.5711
$ 0.5711$ 0.5711

$ 2.4002353121120987
$ 2.4002353121120987$ 2.4002353121120987

$ 0.02717163130036175
$ 0.02717163130036175$ 0.02717163130036175

-0.02%

-0.01%

+0.14%

+0.14%

Trade STOC (STOC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live STOC spot and futures markets, compare STOC trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
STOC/USDT
$0.5709
$0.5709$0.5709
-0.01%
19.48K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for STOC: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is STOC (STOC)

STOC is the native utility token of STO Chain ecosystem, a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain designed to bridge real-world assets (RWAs) with decentralized finance. STOC is used for transaction fees, staking, validator participation, governance, and ecosystem incentives, enabling secure, scalable, and efficient asset tokenization and on-chain applications.

STOC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of STOC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official STOC Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About STOC (STOC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:11:28 (UTC+8)

Explore More about STOC

STOCUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on STOC with leverage. Explore STOCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1478
$0.1478$0.1478

+392.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1318
$1.1318$1.1318

+1,031.80%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008052
$0.008052$0.008052

+4.85%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6825
$0.6825$0.6825

-7.67%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.5951
$2.5951$2.5951

-0.18%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1318
$1.1318$1.1318

+1,031.80%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1478
$0.1478$0.1478

+392.66%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.045162
$0.045162$0.045162

+60.20%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0006996
$0.0006996$0.0006996

+12.74%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0182473
$0.0182473$0.0182473

+11.55%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

STOC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

STOC
STOC
USD
USD

1 STOC = 0.5709 USD