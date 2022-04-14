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Crypto Categories

Discover cryptocurrency categories and sectors on MEXC, grouped by ecosystems, use cases, technologies, etc. Categories are ranked by 24-hour price change. Select any category to view its constituent tokens and recent market performance.

#CategoryTop Gainers
1Smart Contract Platform
TRMP
INI
TAKER
-1.89%-1.89%+6.68%$ 2.29T$ 77.61B6962Layer 1 (L1)
RTM
TAKER
INI
-1.87%-1.86%+6.66%$ 2.26T$ 74.79B3443Proof of Work (PoW)
SHIC
TRMP
AION
-1.51%-1.51%+6.90%$ 1.63T$ 44.97B1204World Liberty Financial Portfolio
A
LINK
B
-1.23%-1.21%+2.48%$ 607.45B$ 106.45B165Proof of Stake (PoS)
KMD
AION
TAKER
-2.48%-2.45%+4.96%$ 524.55B$ 25.30B1196Made in USA
HONEY
MYRIA
MONKO
-3.64%-3.62%+7.83%$ 322.43B$ 36.90B2477Stablecoins
PMUSD
KDAI
IDRX
+0.01%+0.01%+0.45%$ 289.95B$ 91.39B2668USD Stablecoin
CASH
USDL
KDAI
-0.01%-0.01%+0.45%$ 287.25B$ 91.24B1239Fiat-backed Stablecoin
WBRL
IDRX
KDAI
+0.01%+0.01%+0.48%$ 276.35B$ 89.64B11010Exchange-based Tokens
ZF
PERP
PTF
-1.79%-1.76%+6.65%$ 150.77B$ 3.77B24711Made in China
CKB
MDT
ZIL
-2.41%-2.40%+3.75%$ 136.64B$ 1.99B2812Alleged SEC Securities
SALT
POWR
MIR
-2.52%-2.51%+3.82%$ 135.95B$ 2.34B3313Centralized Exchange (CEX) Token
BMEX
B2M
ZND
-2.28%-2.25%+5.76%$ 121.16B$ 1.45B5514Base Native
SIDUS
TIMI
HOGE
-0.68%-0.67%+2.41%$ 109.92B$ 23.00B45415MiCA-Compliant Stablecoin
EURCV
EURAU
EURC
+0.02%+0.02%+1.32%$ 74.49B$ 19.34B1016Decentralized Finance (DeFi)
AUT
HOGE
BTCBANK
+1.49%+1.51%+10.68%$ 74.01B$ 5.66B105617GENIUS Act Compliant Stablecoin
USAT
USDP
USDC
+0.02%+0.02%+1.35%$ 73.98B$ 19.41B418Real World Assets (RWA)
NEOX
MOONDOGE
STAY
-2.17%-2.16%+0.83%$ 69.70B$ 3.01B64419CoinList Launchpad
ZKL
BDXN
FLIP
-4.95%-4.91%+9.60%$ 65.73B$ 6.23B6920Tokenized Assets
SECZ
MOONDOGE
PNDO
-1.18%-1.17%-0.21%$ 45.10B$ 1.58B43321Privacy
SHERWOOD
LUMEN
ZKRUNE
-4.25%-4.13%+13.67%$ 39.50B$ 2.62B12222Governance
DVI
GMM
SURF
-1.56%-1.52%+8.45%$ 38.22B$ 3.57B19323Meme
MEEP
FAMILY
ROBINHOOD
-4.23%-4.22%+8.37%$ 32.22B$ 3.42B330624Decentralized Exchange (DEX)
ZIX
ZSWAP
PTF
-0.29%-0.26%+10.12%$ 30.71B$ 2.43B23925Perpetuals
CTX
PERP
OX
+0.61%+0.65%+9.47%$ 23.10B$ 1.54B7826Infrastructure
SYLO
DSLA
UND
-2.56%-2.53%+4.57%$ 22.34B$ 1.73B25127Tokenized Private Credit
FIGR_HELOC
-2.58%-2.57%-0.99%$ 21.98B$ 447.23M128Privacy Coins
DRGX
DERO
XLA
-4.57%-4.40%+22.00%$ 21.83B$ 1.31B3929Derivatives
CTX
PERP
OX
+0.64%+0.69%+9.47%$ 20.13B$ 1.32B9130Binance Alpha Spotlight
JAGER
CORL
TAKER
-1.36%-1.33%+3.62%$ 18.38B$ 1.37B36631Dog-Themed
DANKDOGE
DOGENARII
HOGE
-5.25%-5.26%+6.83%$ 18.12B$ 1.24B36732Zero Knowledge (ZK)
Z
ENX
ZKL
-5.55%-5.34%+30.97%$ 16.88B$ 1.60B82334chan-Themed
4CHAN
DICKBUTT
LOLGUY
-5.70%-5.68%+8.68%$ 16.36B$ 1.48B5834Artificial Intelligence (AI)
RIZ
MERRYMEN
FLETCHER
-3.12%-3.11%+4.21%$ 15.82B$ 1.48B103035Quantum-Resistant
CELL
ABEL
STRK
-6.87%-6.64%+32.05%$ 14.37B$ 1.25B1836Elon Musk-Inspired
BYTE
RIZO
ELONRWA
-5.80%-5.79%+6.02%$ 13.50B$ 871.35M5537Gambling (GambleFi)
BCP
RIPS
HUNCH
+21.54%+21.56%+28.50%$ 13.37B$ 62.45M6738Privacy Infrastructure
ENX
LITKEY
LUMEN
-3.79%-3.72%+4.61%$ 13.09B$ 874.59M6639Options
ODDZ
HXRO
DERI
+22.00%+22.02%+29.76%$ 13.08B$ 64.57M1740Prediction Markets
FUN
POLK
HUNCH
+22.23%+22.25%+29.52%$ 13.00B$ 61.59M3741Tokenized Treasuries
USDM1
FIUSD
BUIDL
+1.33%+1.34%+0.62%$ 11.28B$ 3.11M1042RWA Protocol
RNT
CREDI
TRU
-3.87%-3.81%+4.55%$ 11.24B$ 814.43M7343Chain Abstraction
RIVER
U
XION
-3.97%-3.89%+5.20%$ 11.08B$ 736.89M1444YZi Labs (Prev. Binance Labs) Portfolio
VOXEL
WNCG
PERP
-5.19%-5.19%+3.42%$ 10.67B$ 2.26B14445Cross-chain Communication
SWTCH
OBT
BRIDGE
-3.16%-3.11%+5.69%$ 9.84B$ 777.11M5146Oracle
SWTCH
ORA
RIZ
-3.53%-3.47%+5.45%$ 9.34B$ 624.74M4247x402 Ecosystem
DICE
ANIMUS
NAVEN
-3.60%-3.54%+5.28%$ 9.29B$ 527.28M10248Yield Farming
ZF
ZOO
UFO
-3.79%-3.73%+10.62%$ 8.71B$ 1.04B11849Layer 2 (L2)
CWEB
MYRIA
EVR
-0.58%-0.59%+12.69%$ 8.55B$ 885.69M10550Stablecoin Issuer
QI
SOLO
FORTH
-3.10%-3.07%+11.61%$ 7.99B$ 1.22B42

Frequently Asked Questions

What are cryptocurrency categories and sectors?
Cryptocurrency categories group digital assets based on shared characteristics, such as underlying technology, use cases, or ecosystems. This classification helps users easily navigate the market and track specific niches like DeFi, Memecoins, or Layer 1 blockchains.
Can a single cryptocurrency belong to multiple categories?
Yes. Because digital assets often possess multiple functional attributes, a single token can span several sectors. For example, Ethereum is classified as a Layer 1 blockchain, but it is also a fundamental part of the Smart Contract and Web3 infrastructure categories.
Are new cryptocurrency categories added over time?
Absolutely. The Web3 industry is highly dynamic. As new technological innovations, protocols, or market narratives emerge, we continuously update our index and add new sectors to accurately reflect the ever-evolving crypto landscape.
How can checking crypto categories help me discover trading opportunities?
By tracking crypto sectors, you can identify money flow and emerging market trends. When a specific narrative gains traction, checking the category allows you to quickly compare the performance of related tokens and capitalize on sector rotations.

Disclaimer

All cryptocurrency categories, classification rules, and market data on this page are sourced from independent third parties. MEXC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of this information. Sector inclusions do not constitute endorsements or investment recommendations. All content is for informational purposes only and is not financial advice. Crypto trading involves high risk; please conduct your own research (DYOR).