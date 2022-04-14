Layer 1 (L1) blockchains act as the foundational infrastructure of the Web3 ecosystem, independently processing and recording transactions. These base networks utilize native consensus mechanisms to ensure security and decentralization. Developers build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts directly on top of these chains. Prominent examples include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.
The inclusion of digital assets in the Layer 1 (L1) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.