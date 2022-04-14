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Top Layer 1 Tokens by Market Capitalization

Layer 1 (L1) blockchains act as the foundational infrastructure of the Web3 ecosystem, independently processing and recording transactions. These base networks utilize native consensus mechanisms to ensure security and decentralization. Developers build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts directly on top of these chains. Prominent examples include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 79.174,37
-0,01%
-2,40%
+14,20%
$ 1,58T
$ 10,00K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2.468,38
+0,04%
-1,88%
+9,55%
$ 296,92B
$ 160,54K
3
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 697,84
-0,03%
-2,97%
+11,45%
$ 93,80B
$ 32,96K
4
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1,4482
+0,03%
-5,54%
+32,19%
$ 89,66B
$ 47,50M
5
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 97,4
0,00%
-4,64%
+15,04%
$ 56,32B
$ 1,17M
6
Tron
Tron
TRX
$ 0,3366
-0,06%
-2,75%
+1,14%
$ 31,87B
$ 27,20M
7
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 81,88
-0,06%
+0,58%
+17,34%
$ 20,65B
$ 40,03K
8
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 786,35
-0,07%
-9,19%
+41,30%
$ 13,06B
$ 12,60K
9
Monero
Monero
XMR
$ 443,26
+0,24%
+0,27%
+3,72%
$ 8,30B
$ 5,20K
10
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0,2124
+0,33%
-7,11%
+15,75%
$ 7,70B
$ 33,42M
11
Stellar
Stellar
XLM
$ 0,185
+0,11%
-7,57%
+10,61%
$ 6,23B
$ 5,30M
12
Bitcoin Cash Node
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH
$ 270
-0,19%
-3,76%
+27,98%
$ 5,38B
$ 12,34K
13
Canton Network
Canton Network
CC
$ 0,11951
-0,95%
-5,65%
+20,00%
$ 4,62B
$ 4,42M
14
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 50,4
-0,28%
-4,67%
+7,56%
$ 3,88B
$ 133,56K
15
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM
$ 1,44
-0,76%
-3,10%
+6,44%
$ 3,85B
$ 1,10M
16
Hedera
Hedera
HBAR
$ 0,07864
+0,26%
-6,58%
+11,47%
$ 3,40B
$ 9,30M
17
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 7,407
+0,19%
-3,75%
+9,63%
$ 3,19B
$ 87,85K
18
$ 0,7658
-0,07%
-7,87%
+8,97%
$ 3,07B
$ 5,01M
19
Cronos
Cronos
CRO
$ 0,05957
-0,15%
-3,83%
+18,92%
$ 2,66B
$ 1,92M
20
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 234,11
+0,10%
-3,78%
+14,25%
$ 2,57B
$ 15,74K
21
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1,9006
+0,04%
-5,30%
+10,01%
$ 2,46B
$ 680,72K
22
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1,17298
+0,11%
+3,40%
-2,39%
$ 1,55B
$ 57,48K
23
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2,413
+0,08%
-1,47%
+5,43%
$ 1,33B
$ 162,04K
24
Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic
ETC
$ 7,81
-1,14%
-2,38%
+19,66%
$ 1,22B
$ 32,33K
25
Pi Network
Pi Network
PI
$ 0,09
+0,49%
-0,74%
+1,50%
$ 969,30M
$ 1,72M
26
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0,09086
+0,21%
-4,67%
+9,02%
$ 806,59M
$ 1,54M
27
Kaspa
Kaspa
KAS
$ 0,027816
-0,07%
-7,22%
+5,03%
$ 765,45M
$ 37,76M
28
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0,08236
+0,10%
-0,96%
-0,02%
$ 637,48M
$ 12,54M
29
XDC Network
XDC Network
XDC
$ 0,02874
-0,31%
-5,17%
+3,88%
$ 588,75M
$ 4,29M
30
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0,7237
-0,37%
-6,31%
+7,72%
$ 568,59M
$ 3,57M
31
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 5,661
+0,80%
-5,05%
+23,47%
$ 565,44M
$ 690,08K
32
$ 0,006615
+0,06%
-5,04%
+3,97%
$ 565,08M
$ 10,93M
33
VeChain
VeChain
VET
$ 0,005799
+0,40%
-0,45%
+18,02%
$ 497,25M
$ 17,75M
34
Aptos
Aptos
APT
$ 0,5727
+0,32%
-7,70%
+1,60%
$ 474,40M
$ 473,29K
35
Provenance Blockchain
Provenance Blockchain
HASH
$ 0,00771713
-6,09%
-0,08%
-7,28%
$ 439,11M
$ 11,31K
36
SEI
SEI
SEI
$ 0,0471
+0,64%
-2,71%
+15,03%
$ 339,24M
$ 2,63M
37
Monad
Monad
MON
$ 0,028
-0,11%
-12,30%
+17,63%
$ 328,98M
$ 14,44M
38
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0,3564
+0,20%
-7,00%
+10,46%
$ 326,48M
$ 1,65M
39
Gnosis
Gnosis
GNO
$ 121,74
+0,45%
-1,18%
-0,65%
$ 321,41M
$ 632,33
40
Tezos
Tezos
XTZ
$ 0,2285
+0,26%
-3,11%
+6,02%
$ 247,27M
$ 249,91K
41
Decred
Decred
DCR
$ 13,703
-0,73%
-2,21%
+14,61%
$ 239,19M
$ 5,20K
42
Kaia
Kaia
KAIA
$ 0,03306
+0,12%
-0,81%
+35,24%
$ 209,84M
$ 2,25M
43
MIOTAC
MIOTAC
IOTA
$ 0,04392
+0,07%
-6,19%
+23,23%
$ 196,03M
$ 1,58M
44
Theta Network
Theta Network
THETA
$ 0,177486
+0,20%
-0,05%
+18,71%
$ 177,49M
$ 6,68M
45
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0,3513
-1,23%
-5,89%
+31,25%
$ 176,40M
$ 736,41K
46
Telcoin
Telcoin
TEL
$ 0,001819
-0,61%
-4,04%
+12,40%
$ 173,32M
$ 53,08M
47
THORChain
THORChain
RUNE
$ 0,4978
+1,71%
+1,50%
+18,00%
$ 169,25M
$ 636,03K
48
Plasma
Plasma
XPL
$ 0,09243
+0,42%
-7,27%
+13,33%
$ 166,19M
$ 10,61M
49
Chiliz
Chiliz
CHZ
$ 0,01419
+0,07%
-3,54%
+11,41%
$ 147,45M
$ 5,31M
50
Arweave
Arweave
AR
$ 2,204
+0,55%
-5,58%
+18,91%
$ 144,50M
$ 60,15K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Layer 1 (L1) cryptocurrencies?
Layer 1 (L1) cryptocurrencies are the native tokens of independent blockchain networks. Layer 1 networks possess their own consensus mechanisms and process transactions directly on their own foundational architecture.
How do Layer 1 blockchains differ from Layer 2 scaling networks?
Layer 1 blockchains serve as the base security and settlement layer. In contrast, Layer 2 scaling networks are built on top of Layer 1 blockchains to execute transactions faster and cheaper, eventually settling the final data back to the Layer 1 chain.
What factors drive the market valuation of Layer 1 tokens?
The market valuation of Layer 1 tokens is primarily driven by developer adoption, active user metrics, the total value locked (TVL) within the network, and the utility required to pay for Layer 1 transaction fees.
Why are network transaction fees necessary for Layer 1 blockchains?
Network transaction fees on Layer 1 blockchains incentivize miners or validators to process operations and secure the ledger, while simultaneously preventing malicious spam attacks on the Layer 1 network.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Layer 1 (L1) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.