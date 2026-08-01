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The live Gala price today is 0.001892 USD.GALA market cap is 91,933,278.16621537925336 USD. Track real-time GALA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Gala price today is 0.001892 USD.GALA market cap is 91,933,278.16621537925336 USD. Track real-time GALA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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GALA Price Info

What is GALA

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GALA Official Website

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Gala Price(GALA)

1 GALA to USD Live Price:

$0.001892
$0.001892$0.001892
+0.42%1D
USD
Gala (GALA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:21:49 (UTC+8)

Gala Market Statistics

Gala price today is $ 0.001892, up 0.42% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.001892 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.001834 - $ 0.001989 USD
Market Capitalization$ 91.93M USD (rank #156)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 443.48K
Circulating Supply48.59B GALA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (97.18%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 94.60M USD
All-Time High$ 0.83668548784411206 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:21:49

Gala Price Today

The live Gala (GALA) price today is $ 0.001892, with a 0.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current GALA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001892 per GALA.

Gala currently ranks #156 by market capitalization at $ 91.93M, with a circulating supply of 48.59B GALA. During the last 24 hours, GALA traded between $ 0.001834 (low) and $ 0.001989 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.83668548784411206, while the all-time low was $ 0.00015101.

In short-term performance, GALA moved +0.05% in the last hour and +34.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 443.48K.

Gala (GALA) Market Information

No.156

$ 91.93M
$ 91.93M$ 91.93M

$ 443.48K
$ 443.48K$ 443.48K

$ 94.60M
$ 94.60M$ 94.60M

48.59B
48.59B 48.59B

50,000,000,000
50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000

48,590,527,571.99544358
48,590,527,571.99544358 48,590,527,571.99544358

97.18%

0.01%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Gala is $ 91.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 443.48K. The circulating supply of GALA is 48.59B, with a total supply of 48590527571.99544358. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.60M.

Gala Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001834
$ 0.001834$ 0.001834
24H Low
$ 0.001989
$ 0.001989$ 0.001989
24H High

$ 0.001834
$ 0.001834$ 0.001834

$ 0.001989
$ 0.001989$ 0.001989

$ 0.83668548784411206
$ 0.83668548784411206$ 0.83668548784411206

$ 0.00015101
$ 0.00015101$ 0.00015101

+0.05%

+0.42%

+34.37%

+34.37%

About Gala

GALA (GALA) is a native utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem, a platform designed to decentralize the gaming industry by giving players control over their in-game assets. The GALA token is used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various proposals, and for transactions within the Gala Games platform, including purchases of in-game items and assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, GALA operates under a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. The token's supply is fixed, with a portion allocated for node operators who help secure the network and validate transactions. As a key component of the Gala Games ecosystem, GALA aims to facilitate the creation and ownership of a new wave of blockchain-based, player-owned games and virtual worlds.

Trade Gala (GALA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live GALA spot and futures markets, compare Gala trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GALA/USDT
$0.001893
$0.001893$0.001893
+0.63%
231.89M (USDT)
GALA/USDC
$0.001892
$0.001892$0.001892
+0.47%
28.45M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Gala: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Gala (GALA)

Gala Games was founded with one goal in mind: to give power back to the gamers. Our mission is to enable freedom through play. To this end, we have embarked on one of the most ambitious development projects to date - the creation of the Gala Games Ecosystem. Founded by Eric Schiermeyer (the co-founder of Zynga and gaming legend), Wright Thurston (one of the first major miners in the cryptocurrency space and holder of multiple patents on blockchain technology), and Michael McCarthy (the Creative Director behind viral gaming hits such as Farmville 2), Gala Games is here to fundamentally redefine both the gaming and blockchain spaces. The first game released by Gala Games, Town Star, is a deceptively simple looking but incredibly deep farming simulation in which user builds a farm to compete in weekly competitions. At various places, NFTs can be used in the game to provide bonuses but are not required to play, have fun, or compete. Mirandus, the MMORPG/Adventure Simulator currently under development by Gala Games is working to completely redefine both the game development pipeline, as well as the gameplay model by putting the power in the hands of the players and giving them ultimate control over the in-game economy.

Gala Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Gala, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Gala Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Gala (GALA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:21:49 (UTC+8)

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GALAUSDT (Futures Trading)

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GALA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GALA
GALA
USD
USD

1 GALA = 0.001892 USD