Gala Price(GALA)
Gala price today is $ 0.001892, up 0.42% in the last 24 hours.
The live Gala (GALA) price today is $ 0.001892, with a 0.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current GALA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001892 per GALA.
Gala currently ranks #156 by market capitalization at $ 91.93M, with a circulating supply of 48.59B GALA. During the last 24 hours, GALA traded between $ 0.001834 (low) and $ 0.001989 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.83668548784411206, while the all-time low was $ 0.00015101.
In short-term performance, GALA moved +0.05% in the last hour and +34.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 443.48K.
No.156
97.18%
0.01%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Gala is $ 91.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 443.48K. The circulating supply of GALA is 48.59B, with a total supply of 48590527571.99544358. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.60M.
+0.05%
+0.42%
+34.37%
+34.37%
GALA (GALA) is a native utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem, a platform designed to decentralize the gaming industry by giving players control over their in-game assets. The GALA token is used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various proposals, and for transactions within the Gala Games platform, including purchases of in-game items and assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, GALA operates under a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. The token's supply is fixed, with a portion allocated for node operators who help secure the network and validate transactions. As a key component of the Gala Games ecosystem, GALA aims to facilitate the creation and ownership of a new wave of blockchain-based, player-owned games and virtual worlds.
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Gala Games was founded with one goal in mind: to give power back to the gamers. Our mission is to enable freedom through play. To this end, we have embarked on one of the most ambitious development projects to date - the creation of the Gala Games Ecosystem. Founded by Eric Schiermeyer (the co-founder of Zynga and gaming legend), Wright Thurston (one of the first major miners in the cryptocurrency space and holder of multiple patents on blockchain technology), and Michael McCarthy (the Creative Director behind viral gaming hits such as Farmville 2), Gala Games is here to fundamentally redefine both the gaming and blockchain spaces. The first game released by Gala Games, Town Star, is a deceptively simple looking but incredibly deep farming simulation in which user builds a farm to compete in weekly competitions. At various places, NFTs can be used in the game to provide bonuses but are not required to play, have fun, or compete. Mirandus, the MMORPG/Adventure Simulator currently under development by Gala Games is working to completely redefine both the game development pipeline, as well as the gameplay model by putting the power in the hands of the players and giving them ultimate control over the in-game economy.
For a more in-depth understanding of Gala, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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