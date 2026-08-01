Gala Price Today

The live Gala (GALA) price today is $ 0.001892, with a 0.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current GALA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001892 per GALA.

Gala currently ranks #156 by market capitalization at $ 91.93M, with a circulating supply of 48.59B GALA. During the last 24 hours, GALA traded between $ 0.001834 (low) and $ 0.001989 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.83668548784411206, while the all-time low was $ 0.00015101.

In short-term performance, GALA moved +0.05% in the last hour and +34.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 443.48K.

Gala (GALA) Market Information

Rank No.156 Market Cap $ 91.93M$ 91.93M $ 91.93M Volume (24H) $ 443.48K$ 443.48K $ 443.48K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 94.60M$ 94.60M $ 94.60M Circulation Supply 48.59B 48.59B 48.59B Max Supply 50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000 Total Supply 48,590,527,571.99544358 48,590,527,571.99544358 48,590,527,571.99544358 Circulation Rate 97.18% Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Gala is $ 91.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 443.48K. The circulating supply of GALA is 48.59B, with a total supply of 48590527571.99544358. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.60M.