Holo Token Price(HOT)
Holo Token price today is $ 0.0003756, down 0.84% in the last 24 hours.
The live Holo Token (HOT) price today is $ 0.0003756, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0003756 per HOT.
Holo Token currently ranks #375 by market capitalization at $ 66.19M, with a circulating supply of 176.23B HOT. During the last 24 hours, HOT traded between $ 0.0003709 (low) and $ 0.0003938 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03156761, while the all-time low was $ 0.000218929983954.
In short-term performance, HOT moved -0.74% in the last hour and +15.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.79K.
No.375
ETH
The current Market Cap of Holo Token is $ 66.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.79K. The circulating supply of HOT is 176.23B, with a total supply of 177619433541.14131234. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 66.71M.
-0.74%
-0.84%
+15.71%
+15.71%
Holo (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. The platform leverages the Holochain, a framework for developing DApps that does not require the use of blockchain technology. The main goal of Holo is to serve as a bridge between the broader internet and apps built using Holochain, offering an ecosystem and marketplace in which DApps are easily accessible, as they can be hosted on the internet by Holo network participants. The Holo token (HOT) is used for transactions within this ecosystem, including compensating participants for hosting DApps.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Holo Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Holochain is a new open source framework for truly peer-to-peer applications. Holo acts as a bridge between Holochain apps and users by creating an ecosystem that enables distributed hosting services provided by peers.
For a more in-depth understanding of Holo Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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