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The live Holo Token price today is 0.0003756 USD.HOT market cap is 66,191,433.388577372345688 USD. Track real-time HOT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Holo Token price today is 0.0003756 USD.HOT market cap is 66,191,433.388577372345688 USD. Track real-time HOT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is HOT

HOT Whitepaper

HOT Official Website

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HOT Price Forecast

HOT History

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Holo Token Price(HOT)

1 HOT to USD Live Price:

$0.0003755
$0.0003755$0.0003755
-0.84%1D
USD
Holo Token (HOT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:49:45 (UTC+8)

Holo Token Market Statistics

Holo Token price today is $ 0.0003756, down 0.84% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0003756 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0003709 - $ 0.0003938 USD
Market Capitalization$ 66.19M USD (rank #375)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 60.79K
Circulating Supply176.23B HOT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 66.71M USD
All-Time High$ 0.03156761 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:49:45

Holo Token Price Today

The live Holo Token (HOT) price today is $ 0.0003756, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0003756 per HOT.

Holo Token currently ranks #375 by market capitalization at $ 66.19M, with a circulating supply of 176.23B HOT. During the last 24 hours, HOT traded between $ 0.0003709 (low) and $ 0.0003938 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03156761, while the all-time low was $ 0.000218929983954.

In short-term performance, HOT moved -0.74% in the last hour and +15.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.79K.

Holo Token (HOT) Market Information

No.375

$ 66.19M
$ 66.19M$ 66.19M

$ 60.79K
$ 60.79K$ 60.79K

$ 66.71M
$ 66.71M$ 66.71M

176.23B
176.23B 176.23B

--
----

177,619,433,541.14131234
177,619,433,541.14131234 177,619,433,541.14131234

ETH

The current Market Cap of Holo Token is $ 66.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.79K. The circulating supply of HOT is 176.23B, with a total supply of 177619433541.14131234. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 66.71M.

Holo Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0003709
$ 0.0003709$ 0.0003709
24H Low
$ 0.0003938
$ 0.0003938$ 0.0003938
24H High

$ 0.0003709
$ 0.0003709$ 0.0003709

$ 0.0003938
$ 0.0003938$ 0.0003938

$ 0.03156761
$ 0.03156761$ 0.03156761

$ 0.000218929983954
$ 0.000218929983954$ 0.000218929983954

-0.74%

-0.84%

+15.71%

+15.71%

About Holo Token

Holo (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. The platform leverages the Holochain, a framework for developing DApps that does not require the use of blockchain technology. The main goal of Holo is to serve as a bridge between the broader internet and apps built using Holochain, offering an ecosystem and marketplace in which DApps are easily accessible, as they can be hosted on the internet by Holo network participants. The Holo token (HOT) is used for transactions within this ecosystem, including compensating participants for hosting DApps.

Trade Holo Token (HOT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live HOT spot and futures markets, compare Holo Token trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HOT/USDT
$0.0003752
$0.0003752$0.0003752
-0.95%
159.27M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Holo Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Holo Token (HOT)

Holochain is a new open source framework for truly peer-to-peer applications. Holo acts as a bridge between Holochain apps and users by creating an ecosystem that enables distributed hosting services provided by peers.

Holo Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Holo Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Holo Token Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Holo Token (HOT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:49:45 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Holo Token

HOTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on HOT with leverage. Explore HOTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HOT
HOT
USD
USD

1 HOT = 0.0003756 USD