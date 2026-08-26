Oasis Price Today

The live Oasis (ROSE) price today is $ 0.005867, with a 2.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROSE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005867 per ROSE.

Oasis currently ranks #406 by market capitalization at $ 45.65M, with a circulating supply of 7.78B ROSE. During the last 24 hours, ROSE traded between $ 0.005762 (low) and $ 0.006264 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.5963579420049011, while the all-time low was $ 0.00598981877413835.

In short-term performance, ROSE moved +0.06% in the last hour and +10.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.91K.

Oasis (ROSE) Market Information

Rank No.406 Market Cap $ 45.65M$ 45.65M $ 45.65M Volume (24H) $ 59.91K$ 59.91K $ 59.91K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 58.67M$ 58.67M $ 58.67M Circulation Supply 7.78B 7.78B 7.78B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 77.80% Public Blockchain ROSE

The current Market Cap of Oasis is $ 45.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.91K. The circulating supply of ROSE is 7.78B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 58.67M.