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The live Oasis price today is 0.005867 USD.ROSE market cap is 45,648,421.837773 USD. Track real-time ROSE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Oasis price today is 0.005867 USD.ROSE market cap is 45,648,421.837773 USD. Track real-time ROSE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Oasis Price(ROSE)

1 ROSE to USD Live Price:

$0.005867
$0.005867$0.005867
-2.47%1D
USD
Oasis (ROSE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:29:31 (UTC+8)

Oasis Market Statistics

Oasis price today is $ 0.005867, down 2.47% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.005867 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.005762 - $ 0.006264 USD
Market Capitalization$ 45.65M USD (rank #406)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 59.91K
Circulating Supply7.78B ROSE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (77.80%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 58.67M USD
All-Time High$ 0.5963579420049011 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:29:31

Oasis Price Today

The live Oasis (ROSE) price today is $ 0.005867, with a 2.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROSE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005867 per ROSE.

Oasis currently ranks #406 by market capitalization at $ 45.65M, with a circulating supply of 7.78B ROSE. During the last 24 hours, ROSE traded between $ 0.005762 (low) and $ 0.006264 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.5963579420049011, while the all-time low was $ 0.00598981877413835.

In short-term performance, ROSE moved +0.06% in the last hour and +10.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.91K.

Oasis (ROSE) Market Information

No.406

$ 45.65M
$ 45.65M$ 45.65M

$ 59.91K
$ 59.91K$ 59.91K

$ 58.67M
$ 58.67M$ 58.67M

7.78B
7.78B 7.78B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

77.80%

ROSE

The current Market Cap of Oasis is $ 45.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.91K. The circulating supply of ROSE is 7.78B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 58.67M.

Oasis Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.005762
$ 0.005762$ 0.005762
24H Low
$ 0.006264
$ 0.006264$ 0.006264
24H High

$ 0.005762
$ 0.005762$ 0.005762

$ 0.006264
$ 0.006264$ 0.006264

$ 0.5963579420049011
$ 0.5963579420049011$ 0.5963579420049011

$ 0.00598981877413835
$ 0.00598981877413835$ 0.00598981877413835

+0.06%

-2.46%

+10.82%

+10.82%

About Oasis

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a privacy-enabled blockchain platform designed to support open finance and data tokenization. The platform aims to give users control over their data while allowing developers to build applications that protect privacy. The network's native token, ROSE, is used for staking, delegation, and governance, providing the incentive mechanism for the network's participants. Oasis Network utilizes a unique architecture that separates the consensus layer from the computation layer, aiming to increase scalability and versatility. The platform's focus on privacy and scalability positions it as a potential infrastructure for the emerging field of decentralized finance (DeFi) and other data-sensitive applications.

Trade Oasis (ROSE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ROSE spot and futures markets, compare Oasis trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ROSE/USDT
$0.005867
$0.005867$0.005867
-2.52%
9.87M (USDT)
ROSE/USDC
$0.00588
$0.00588$0.00588
-2.17%
9.30M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Oasis: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Oasis (ROSE)

Oasis Network is the leading privacy-enabled and scalable layer-1 blockchain network to propel Web3 forward

Whitepaper

Oasis Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Oasis, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Oasis Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Oasis (ROSE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:29:31 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Oasis

ROSEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ROSE with leverage. Explore ROSEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ROSE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ROSE
ROSE
USD
USD

1 ROSE = 0.005867 USD