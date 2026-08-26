RavenCoin Price(RVN)
RavenCoin price today is $ 0.003342, down 3.35% in the last 24 hours.
The live RavenCoin (RVN) price today is $ 0.003342, with a 3.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current RVN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003342 per RVN.
RavenCoin currently ranks #307 by market capitalization at $ 54.47M, with a circulating supply of 16.30B RVN. During the last 24 hours, RVN traded between $ 0.003277 (low) and $ 0.003762 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.28542094, while the all-time low was $ 0.00393271216290851.
In short-term performance, RVN moved -1.80% in the last hour and +13.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.64K.
No.307
77.60%
0.01%
RVN
The current Market Cap of RavenCoin is $ 54.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.64K. The circulating supply of RVN is 16.30B, with a total supply of 16297993160.55053329. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 70.18M.
-1.80%
-3.35%
+13.94%
+13.94%
Ravencoin (RVN) is a peer-to-peer blockchain protocol designed to facilitate the transfer of unique digital assets. Inspired by the Bitcoin project, RVN focuses on asset transfer, specifically the creation and transfer of tokenized assets, rather than just being a simple medium of exchange. It uses a proof-of-work consensus mechanism and has a block time of one minute. The project's primary aim is to create a decentralized asset transfer network, where users can create and transfer any real-world or digital assets on the Ravencoin blockchain. This makes RVN particularly useful in the realm of tokenized securities, collectibles, and trading cards.
Explore live RVN spot and futures markets, compare RavenCoin trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for RavenCoin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Ravencoin is a protocol based on a fork of the Bitcoin code which adds features specifically focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin blockchain. These tokens can have whatever properties the issue of the token decides - so they can be limited in quantity, named and be issued as securities or as collectibles.
For a more in-depth understanding of RavenCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on RVN with leverage. Explore RVNUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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