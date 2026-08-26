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The live RavenCoin price today is 0.003342 USD.RVN market cap is 54,467,893.14255988225518 USD. Track real-time RVN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live RavenCoin price today is 0.003342 USD.RVN market cap is 54,467,893.14255988225518 USD. Track real-time RVN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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RavenCoin Price(RVN)

1 RVN to USD Live Price:

$0.003342
$0.003342$0.003342
-3.35%1D
USD
RavenCoin (RVN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:31:55 (UTC+8)

RavenCoin Market Statistics

RavenCoin price today is $ 0.003342, down 3.35% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.003342 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.003277 - $ 0.003762 USD
Market Capitalization$ 54.47M USD (rank #307)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 56.64K
Circulating Supply16.30B RVN of 100,000,000,000 max supply (77.60%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 70.18M USD
All-Time High$ 0.28542094 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:31:55

RavenCoin Price Today

The live RavenCoin (RVN) price today is $ 0.003342, with a 3.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current RVN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003342 per RVN.

RavenCoin currently ranks #307 by market capitalization at $ 54.47M, with a circulating supply of 16.30B RVN. During the last 24 hours, RVN traded between $ 0.003277 (low) and $ 0.003762 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.28542094, while the all-time low was $ 0.00393271216290851.

In short-term performance, RVN moved -1.80% in the last hour and +13.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.64K.

RavenCoin (RVN) Market Information

No.307

$ 54.47M
$ 54.47M$ 54.47M

$ 56.64K
$ 56.64K$ 56.64K

$ 70.18M
$ 70.18M$ 70.18M

16.30B
16.30B 16.30B

21,000,000,000
21,000,000,000 21,000,000,000

16,297,993,160.55053329
16,297,993,160.55053329 16,297,993,160.55053329

77.60%

0.01%

$ 0.026499
$ 0.026499$ 0.026499

RVN

The current Market Cap of RavenCoin is $ 54.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.64K. The circulating supply of RVN is 16.30B, with a total supply of 16297993160.55053329. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 70.18M.

RavenCoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.003277
$ 0.003277$ 0.003277
24H Low
$ 0.003762
$ 0.003762$ 0.003762
24H High

$ 0.003277
$ 0.003277$ 0.003277

$ 0.003762
$ 0.003762$ 0.003762

$ 0.28542094
$ 0.28542094$ 0.28542094

$ 0.00393271216290851
$ 0.00393271216290851$ 0.00393271216290851

-1.80%

-3.35%

+13.94%

+13.94%

About RavenCoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a peer-to-peer blockchain protocol designed to facilitate the transfer of unique digital assets. Inspired by the Bitcoin project, RVN focuses on asset transfer, specifically the creation and transfer of tokenized assets, rather than just being a simple medium of exchange. It uses a proof-of-work consensus mechanism and has a block time of one minute. The project's primary aim is to create a decentralized asset transfer network, where users can create and transfer any real-world or digital assets on the Ravencoin blockchain. This makes RVN particularly useful in the realm of tokenized securities, collectibles, and trading cards.

Trade RavenCoin (RVN) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live RVN spot and futures markets, compare RavenCoin trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RVN/USDT
$0.003341
$0.003341$0.003341
-3.23%
16.32M (USDT)
RVN/USDC
$0.003339
$0.003339$0.003339
-3.49%
15.19M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for RavenCoin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is RavenCoin (RVN)

Ravencoin is a protocol based on a fork of the Bitcoin code which adds features specifically focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin blockchain. These tokens can have whatever properties the issue of the token decides - so they can be limited in quantity, named and be issued as securities or as collectibles.

RavenCoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RavenCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official RavenCoin Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About RavenCoin (RVN)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:31:55 (UTC+8)

Explore More about RavenCoin

RVNUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RVN with leverage. Explore RVNUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RVN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RVN
RVN
USD
USD

1 RVN = 0.003342 USD