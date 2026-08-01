Aether Network Price Today

The live Aether Network (AET) price today is $ 0.00000233, with a 47.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current AET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000233 per AET.

Aether Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- AET. During the last 24 hours, AET traded between $ 0.00000206 (low) and $ 0.00000636 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AET moved -47.88% in the last hour and -99.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.78K.

Aether Network (AET) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 7.78K$ 7.78K $ 7.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.33K$ 2.33K $ 2.33K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Aether Network is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.78K. The circulating supply of AET is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.33K.