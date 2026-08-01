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The live Aether Network price today is 0.00000233 USD.AET market cap is -- USD. Track real-time AET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Aether Network price today is 0.00000233 USD.AET market cap is -- USD. Track real-time AET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Aether Network Logo

Aether Network Price(AET)

1 AET to USD Live Price:

$0.00000233
$0.00000233$0.00000233
-47.16%1D
USD
Aether Network (AET) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:49:47 (UTC+8)

Aether Network Market Statistics

Aether Network price today is $ 0.00000233, down 47.16% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00000233 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00000206 - $ 0.00000636 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 7.78K
Circulating Supply-- AET of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.33K USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:49:47

Aether Network Price Today

The live Aether Network (AET) price today is $ 0.00000233, with a 47.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current AET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000233 per AET.

Aether Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- AET. During the last 24 hours, AET traded between $ 0.00000206 (low) and $ 0.00000636 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, AET moved -47.88% in the last hour and -99.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.78K.

Aether Network (AET) Market Information

--
----

$ 7.78K
$ 7.78K$ 7.78K

$ 2.33K
$ 2.33K$ 2.33K

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Aether Network is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.78K. The circulating supply of AET is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.33K.

Aether Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00000206
$ 0.00000206$ 0.00000206
24H Low
$ 0.00000636
$ 0.00000636$ 0.00000636
24H High

$ 0.00000206
$ 0.00000206$ 0.00000206

$ 0.00000636
$ 0.00000636$ 0.00000636

--
----

--
----

-47.88%

-47.16%

-99.58%

-99.58%

Trade Aether Network (AET) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live AET spot and futures markets, compare Aether Network trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AET/USDT
$0.00000233
$0.00000233$0.00000233
-42.75%
1.86B (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Aether Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Aether Network (AET)

Aether Network is a next-generation modular blockchain platform designed to power the future of decentralized applications.

Aether Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aether Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Aether Network Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Aether Network (AET)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:49:47 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Aether Network

AETUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on AET with leverage. Explore AETUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AET-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AET
AET
USD
USD

1 AET = 0.00000233 USD