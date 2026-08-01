FRAX Price Today

The live FRAX (FRAX) price today is $ 0.2988, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRAX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2988 per FRAX.

FRAX currently ranks #332 by market capitalization at $ 26.36M, with a circulating supply of 88.23M FRAX. During the last 24 hours, FRAX traded between $ 0.2961 (low) and $ 0.3095 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 42.67301505828751, while the all-time low was $ 0.5272702051633938.

In short-term performance, FRAX moved -0.14% in the last hour and +6.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 65.10K.

FRAX (FRAX) Market Information

Rank No.332 Market Cap $ 26.36M$ 26.36M $ 26.36M Volume (24H) $ 65.10K$ 65.10K $ 65.10K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.78M$ 29.78M $ 29.78M Circulation Supply 88.23M 88.23M 88.23M Max Supply 99,681,495.59113361 99,681,495.59113361 99,681,495.59113361 Total Supply 99,681,495.59113361 99,681,495.59113361 99,681,495.59113361 Circulation Rate 88.51% Public Blockchain FRAX

The current Market Cap of FRAX is $ 26.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.10K. The circulating supply of FRAX is 88.23M, with a total supply of 99681495.59113361. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.78M.