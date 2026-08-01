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The live FRAX price today is 0.2988 USD.FRAX market cap is 26,364,517.98454965528 USD. Track real-time FRAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live FRAX price today is 0.2988 USD.FRAX market cap is 26,364,517.98454965528 USD. Track real-time FRAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About FRAX

FRAX Price Info

What is FRAX

FRAX Whitepaper

FRAX Official Website

FRAX Tokenomics

FRAX Price Forecast

FRAX History

FRAX Buying Guide

FRAX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

FRAX Spot

FRAX USDT-M Futures

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FRAX Price(FRAX)

1 FRAX to USD Live Price:

$0.2988
$0.2988$0.2988
+0.47%1D
USD
FRAX (FRAX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:16:39 (UTC+8)

FRAX Market Statistics

FRAX price today is $ 0.2988, up 0.47% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.2988 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.2961 - $ 0.3095 USD
Market Capitalization$ 26.36M USD (rank #332)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 65.10K
Circulating Supply88.23M FRAX of 100,000,000,000 max supply (88.51%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 29.78M USD
All-Time High$ 42.67301505828751 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:16:39

FRAX Price Today

The live FRAX (FRAX) price today is $ 0.2988, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRAX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2988 per FRAX.

FRAX currently ranks #332 by market capitalization at $ 26.36M, with a circulating supply of 88.23M FRAX. During the last 24 hours, FRAX traded between $ 0.2961 (low) and $ 0.3095 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 42.67301505828751, while the all-time low was $ 0.5272702051633938.

In short-term performance, FRAX moved -0.14% in the last hour and +6.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 65.10K.

FRAX (FRAX) Market Information

No.332

$ 26.36M
$ 26.36M$ 26.36M

$ 65.10K
$ 65.10K$ 65.10K

$ 29.78M
$ 29.78M$ 29.78M

88.23M
88.23M 88.23M

99,681,495.59113361
99,681,495.59113361 99,681,495.59113361

99,681,495.59113361
99,681,495.59113361 99,681,495.59113361

88.51%

FRAX

The current Market Cap of FRAX is $ 26.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.10K. The circulating supply of FRAX is 88.23M, with a total supply of 99681495.59113361. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.78M.

FRAX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2961
$ 0.2961$ 0.2961
24H Low
$ 0.3095
$ 0.3095$ 0.3095
24H High

$ 0.2961
$ 0.2961$ 0.2961

$ 0.3095
$ 0.3095$ 0.3095

$ 42.67301505828751
$ 42.67301505828751$ 42.67301505828751

$ 0.5272702051633938
$ 0.5272702051633938$ 0.5272702051633938

-0.14%

+0.47%

+6.63%

+6.63%

Trade FRAX (FRAX) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live FRAX spot and futures markets, compare FRAX trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FRAX/USDT
$0.2988
$0.2988$0.2988
+0.36%
214.96K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for FRAX: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is FRAX (FRAX)

FRAX is the native token of the Fraxtal Layer 1 blockchain, serving as the primary gas token and base asset across the network. It was previously known as FXS (Frax Share) but was rebranded following the North Star upgrade. This transition marked a shift in function, positioning FRAX not as a governance token, but as a fixed-supply, commodity-like asset used to secure and operate the Fraxtal blockchain. FRAX is used to pay gas fees, support validator operations, and act as the monetary foundation of the Fraxtal ecosystem. The token follows a predetermined emission schedule that cannot be altered, emphasizing its role as a stable and predictable asset for network utility. While other DeFi protocols may choose to use FRAX in staking or governance models, the token itself does not carry governance rights within the core protocol. Unlike earlier versions of the Frax ecosystem, which were based on Ethereum and featured a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin, the current FRAX token exists natively on the Fraxtal blockchain. Wrapped or bridged versions may exist for cross-chain compatibility, but the core issuance and utility remain on Fraxtal. Originally launched in 2020, the broader Frax project introduced a hybrid stablecoin model, combining algorithmic mechanics with collateralization. With its evolution into the Fraxtal network, FRAX now plays a dual role—continuing to serve as a decentralized asset within DeFi while also powering a standalone Layer 1 chain.

FRAX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FRAX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official FRAX Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About FRAX (FRAX)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:16:39 (UTC+8)

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FRAXUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FRAX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FRAX
FRAX
USD
USD

1 FRAX = 0.2988 USD