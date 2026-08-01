FRAX Price(FRAX)
FRAX price today is $ 0.2988, up 0.47% in the last 24 hours.
The live FRAX (FRAX) price today is $ 0.2988, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRAX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2988 per FRAX.
FRAX currently ranks #332 by market capitalization at $ 26.36M, with a circulating supply of 88.23M FRAX. During the last 24 hours, FRAX traded between $ 0.2961 (low) and $ 0.3095 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 42.67301505828751, while the all-time low was $ 0.5272702051633938.
In short-term performance, FRAX moved -0.14% in the last hour and +6.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 65.10K.
No.332
88.51%
FRAX
The current Market Cap of FRAX is $ 26.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.10K. The circulating supply of FRAX is 88.23M, with a total supply of 99681495.59113361. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.78M.
-0.14%
+0.47%
+6.63%
+6.63%
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FRAX is the native token of the Fraxtal Layer 1 blockchain, serving as the primary gas token and base asset across the network. It was previously known as FXS (Frax Share) but was rebranded following the North Star upgrade. This transition marked a shift in function, positioning FRAX not as a governance token, but as a fixed-supply, commodity-like asset used to secure and operate the Fraxtal blockchain. FRAX is used to pay gas fees, support validator operations, and act as the monetary foundation of the Fraxtal ecosystem. The token follows a predetermined emission schedule that cannot be altered, emphasizing its role as a stable and predictable asset for network utility. While other DeFi protocols may choose to use FRAX in staking or governance models, the token itself does not carry governance rights within the core protocol. Unlike earlier versions of the Frax ecosystem, which were based on Ethereum and featured a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin, the current FRAX token exists natively on the Fraxtal blockchain. Wrapped or bridged versions may exist for cross-chain compatibility, but the core issuance and utility remain on Fraxtal. Originally launched in 2020, the broader Frax project introduced a hybrid stablecoin model, combining algorithmic mechanics with collateralization. With its evolution into the Fraxtal network, FRAX now plays a dual role—continuing to serve as a decentralized asset within DeFi while also powering a standalone Layer 1 chain.
For a more in-depth understanding of FRAX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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