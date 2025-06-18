What is Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL)

MXSOL is a liquid staking token (LST) for Solana, supported by the MEXC exchange. When you stake SOL on MEXC, you receive MXSOL tokens, which represent your staked SOL in the MEXC staking pool. These tokens act as receipts and can later be redeemed for SOL and rewards earned.

Mexc Staked SOL is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Mexc Staked SOL investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MXSOL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Mexc Staked SOL on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Mexc Staked SOL buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Mexc Staked SOL Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Mexc Staked SOL, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MXSOL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Mexc Staked SOL price prediction page.

Mexc Staked SOL Price History

Tracing MXSOL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MXSOL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Mexc Staked SOL price history page.

Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MXSOL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL)

Looking for how to buy Mexc Staked SOL? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Mexc Staked SOL on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MXSOL to Local Currencies

1 MXSOL to VND ₫ 3,915,408.85 1 MXSOL to AUD A$ 229.1366 1 MXSOL to GBP ￡ 110.1046 1 MXSOL to EUR € 127.9594 1 MXSOL to USD $ 148.79 1 MXSOL to MYR RM 630.8696 1 MXSOL to TRY ₺ 5,880.1808 1 MXSOL to JPY ¥ 21,581.9895 1 MXSOL to RUB ₽ 11,680.015 1 MXSOL to INR ₹ 12,842.0649 1 MXSOL to IDR Rp 2,439,179.9376 1 MXSOL to KRW ₩ 204,101.1946 1 MXSOL to PHP ₱ 8,458.7115 1 MXSOL to EGP ￡E. 7,458.8427 1 MXSOL to BRL R$ 816.8571 1 MXSOL to CAD C$ 202.3544 1 MXSOL to BDT ৳ 18,188.0896 1 MXSOL to NGN ₦ 229,612.728 1 MXSOL to UAH ₴ 6,179.2487 1 MXSOL to VES Bs 15,176.58 1 MXSOL to PKR Rs 42,149.2312 1 MXSOL to KZT ₸ 77,172.9093 1 MXSOL to THB ฿ 4,849.0661 1 MXSOL to TWD NT$ 4,395.2566 1 MXSOL to AED د.إ 546.0593 1 MXSOL to CHF Fr 120.5199 1 MXSOL to HKD HK$ 1,166.5136 1 MXSOL to MAD .د.م 1,355.4769 1 MXSOL to MXN $ 2,825.5221

Mexc Staked SOL Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Mexc Staked SOL, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mexc Staked SOL What is the price of Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL) today? The live price of Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL) is 148.79 USD . What is the market cap of Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL)? The current market cap of Mexc Staked SOL is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MXSOL by its real-time market price of 148.79 USD . What is the circulating supply of Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL)? The current circulating supply of Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL)? As of 2025-06-18 , the highest price of Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL) is 200 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Mexc Staked SOL (MXSOL) is $ 56.27K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

