NYM Price Today

The live NYM (NYM) price today is $ 0.01595, with a 3.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current NYM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01595 per NYM.

NYM currently ranks #811 by market capitalization at $ 13.32M, with a circulating supply of 835.38M NYM. During the last 24 hours, NYM traded between $ 0.01594 (low) and $ 0.01753 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.879731269445029, while the all-time low was $ 0.01764395444928767.

In short-term performance, NYM moved -0.57% in the last hour and -14.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 68.35K.

NYM (NYM) Market Information

Rank No.811 Market Cap $ 13.32M$ 13.32M $ 13.32M Volume (24H) $ 68.35K$ 68.35K $ 68.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.95M$ 15.95M $ 15.95M Circulation Supply 835.38M 835.38M 835.38M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 83.53% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of NYM is $ 13.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.35K. The circulating supply of NYM is 835.38M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.95M.