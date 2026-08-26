NYM Price(NYM)
NYM price today is $ 0.01595, down 3.27% in the last 24 hours.
The live NYM (NYM) price today is $ 0.01595, with a 3.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current NYM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01595 per NYM.
NYM currently ranks #811 by market capitalization at $ 13.32M, with a circulating supply of 835.38M NYM. During the last 24 hours, NYM traded between $ 0.01594 (low) and $ 0.01753 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.879731269445029, while the all-time low was $ 0.01764395444928767.
In short-term performance, NYM moved -0.57% in the last hour and -14.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 68.35K.
No.811
83.53%
ETH
The current Market Cap of NYM is $ 13.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.35K. The circulating supply of NYM is 835.38M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.95M.
-0.57%
-3.27%
-14.39%
-14.39%
Nym Technologies (NYM) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency project that aims to provide an advanced level of anonymity for users. The project's primary objective is to build a decentralized and sustainable privacy infrastructure that can resist surveillance and censorship. NYM uses a mixnet, a type of network where messages are encrypted and routed through multiple nodes to obscure the origin and destination, to enhance privacy. The NYM token is used within this ecosystem to incentivize node operators and users, thereby fostering a robust, privacy-centric network. The project's unique approach to privacy and its mixnet technology set it apart in the broader cryptocurrency landscape.
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NYM is the native token of the Nym mixnet. It is a utility token that rewards mixnodes for mixing traffic and providing privacy for users of the Nym network. Users will use NYM tokens to access the mixnet and send their data through it. The fees, collected in NYM, go to a reward pool which is distributed to mixnodes. Mixnodes are rewarded based on their performance and the amount of NYM bonded to their node. People can delegate NYM to mixnodes as a bond signaling reputation for that node and earn a share of the mixnode rewards. This supports decentralization and encourages the mixnet to have a high quality of service by involving the broader community in the process of selecting nodes.
For a more in-depth understanding of NYM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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