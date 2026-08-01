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The live DAO Maker price today is 0.02348 USD.DAO market cap is 4,919,606.4110160176444 USD. Track real-time DAO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live DAO Maker price today is 0.02348 USD.DAO market cap is 4,919,606.4110160176444 USD. Track real-time DAO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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DAO Maker Logo

DAO Maker Price(DAO)

1 DAO to USD Live Price:

$0.02353
$0.02353$0.02353
-0.08%1D
USD
DAO Maker (DAO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:35:37 (UTC+8)

DAO Maker Market Statistics

DAO Maker price today is $ 0.02348, down 0.08% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.02348 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.02143 - $ 0.0255 USD
Market Capitalization$ 4.92M USD (rank #1118)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 65.93K
Circulating Supply209.52M DAO of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 6.32M USD
All-Time High$ 8.75191628 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:35:37

DAO Maker Price Today

The live DAO Maker (DAO) price today is $ 0.02348, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current DAO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02348 per DAO.

DAO Maker currently ranks #1118 by market capitalization at $ 4.92M, with a circulating supply of 209.52M DAO. During the last 24 hours, DAO traded between $ 0.02143 (low) and $ 0.0255 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8.75191628, while the all-time low was $ 0.02660479422639385.

In short-term performance, DAO moved -0.30% in the last hour and +21.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 65.93K.

DAO Maker (DAO) Market Information

No.1118

$ 4.92M
$ 4.92M$ 4.92M

$ 65.93K
$ 65.93K$ 65.93K

$ 6.32M
$ 6.32M$ 6.32M

209.52M
209.52M 209.52M

269,089,183.0625307
269,089,183.0625307 269,089,183.0625307

ETH

The current Market Cap of DAO Maker is $ 4.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.93K. The circulating supply of DAO is 209.52M, with a total supply of 269089183.0625307. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.32M.

DAO Maker Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02143
$ 0.02143$ 0.02143
24H Low
$ 0.0255
$ 0.0255$ 0.0255
24H High

$ 0.02143
$ 0.02143$ 0.02143

$ 0.0255
$ 0.0255$ 0.0255

$ 8.75191628
$ 8.75191628$ 8.75191628

$ 0.02660479422639385
$ 0.02660479422639385$ 0.02660479422639385

-0.30%

-0.08%

+21.03%

+21.03%

About DAO Maker

DAO, short for Decentralized Autonomous Organization, is a digital asset that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to function as a fully autonomous, decentralized organization governed by smart contracts, which are self-executing contracts with the terms of the agreement directly written into code. DAO's primary role is to eliminate the need for traditional governance or management structure, allowing for complete transparency and direct stakeholder governance. The DAO token holders can propose and vote on decisions, including fund allocation, without the need for a centralized authority. This makes DAO a unique experiment in decentralized organizational governance.

Trade DAO Maker (DAO) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live DAO spot and futures markets, compare DAO Maker trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DAO/USDT
$0.02353
$0.02353$0.02353
-0.04%
2.93M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for DAO Maker: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is DAO Maker (DAO)

DAO Maker is a platform that aims to redefine venture capital for the masses, by providing scalable technologies and funding support to tokenized startups. This venture capital fund was first conceptualized in 2017. It has since evolved to create low turnout frameworks, which has enabled many retail investors and individuals to become active in venture capital. When funding through DAO Maker, the risks for both parties – the investors and the startups – are significantly reduced.

DAO Maker Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DAO Maker, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DAO Maker Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About DAO Maker (DAO)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:35:37 (UTC+8)

Explore More about DAO Maker

DAOUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DAO with leverage. Explore DAOUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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DAO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DAO
DAO
USD
USD

1 DAO = 0.02348 USD