DAO Maker Price(DAO)
DAO Maker price today is $ 0.02348, down 0.08% in the last 24 hours.
The live DAO Maker (DAO) price today is $ 0.02348, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current DAO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02348 per DAO.
DAO Maker currently ranks #1118 by market capitalization at $ 4.92M, with a circulating supply of 209.52M DAO. During the last 24 hours, DAO traded between $ 0.02143 (low) and $ 0.0255 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8.75191628, while the all-time low was $ 0.02660479422639385.
In short-term performance, DAO moved -0.30% in the last hour and +21.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 65.93K.
No.1118
ETH
The current Market Cap of DAO Maker is $ 4.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.93K. The circulating supply of DAO is 209.52M, with a total supply of 269089183.0625307. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.32M.
-0.30%
-0.08%
+21.03%
+21.03%
DAO, short for Decentralized Autonomous Organization, is a digital asset that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to function as a fully autonomous, decentralized organization governed by smart contracts, which are self-executing contracts with the terms of the agreement directly written into code. DAO's primary role is to eliminate the need for traditional governance or management structure, allowing for complete transparency and direct stakeholder governance. The DAO token holders can propose and vote on decisions, including fund allocation, without the need for a centralized authority. This makes DAO a unique experiment in decentralized organizational governance.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for DAO Maker: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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DAO Maker is a platform that aims to redefine venture capital for the masses, by providing scalable technologies and funding support to tokenized startups. This venture capital fund was first conceptualized in 2017. It has since evolved to create low turnout frameworks, which has enabled many retail investors and individuals to become active in venture capital. When funding through DAO Maker, the risks for both parties – the investors and the startups – are significantly reduced.
For a more in-depth understanding of DAO Maker, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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