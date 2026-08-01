Cronos Price Today

The live Cronos (CRO) price today is $ 0.0599, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0599 per CRO.

Cronos currently ranks #31 by market capitalization at $ 2.69B, with a circulating supply of 44.85B CRO. During the last 24 hours, CRO traded between $ 0.05928 (low) and $ 0.06218 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.96980637982102342, while the all-time low was $ 0.0114866815226.

In short-term performance, CRO moved +0.84% in the last hour and +30.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 97.95K.

Cronos (CRO) Market Information

Rank No.31 Market Cap $ 2.69B$ 2.69B $ 2.69B Volume (24H) $ 97.95K$ 97.95K $ 97.95K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.99B$ 5.99B $ 5.99B Circulation Supply 44.85B 44.85B 44.85B Max Supply 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 Total Supply 98,713,203,223.73352 98,713,203,223.73352 98,713,203,223.73352 Circulation Rate 44.84% Market Share 0.12% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Cronos is $ 2.69B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 97.95K. The circulating supply of CRO is 44.85B, with a total supply of 98713203223.73352. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.99B.