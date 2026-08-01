Cronos Price(CRO)
Cronos price today is $ 0.0599, down 0.49% in the last 24 hours.
The live Cronos (CRO) price today is $ 0.0599, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0599 per CRO.
Cronos currently ranks #31 by market capitalization at $ 2.69B, with a circulating supply of 44.85B CRO. During the last 24 hours, CRO traded between $ 0.05928 (low) and $ 0.06218 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.96980637982102342, while the all-time low was $ 0.0114866815226.
In short-term performance, CRO moved +0.84% in the last hour and +30.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 97.95K.
No.31
44.84%
0.12%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Cronos is $ 2.69B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 97.95K. The circulating supply of CRO is 44.85B, with a total supply of 98713203223.73352. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.99B.
+0.84%
-0.49%
+30.55%
+30.55%
Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a native cryptocurrency token of the Crypto.com Chain, a decentralized, open-source blockchain developed by the Crypto.com cryptocurrency platform. The primary purpose of CRO is to facilitate transactions and enable seamless, low-cost, and secure cryptocurrency payments. CRO also plays a role in the network's consensus algorithm, as it is used for staking, which helps to secure the network and validate transactions. Furthermore, it is used for accessing various benefits on the Crypto.com platform, such as cashback rewards, rebates, and access to premium services. With a maximum supply of 100 billion tokens, CRO's issuance model is designed to encourage user participation and network growth.
Explore live CRO spot and futures markets, compare Cronos trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Cronos: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com
For a more in-depth understanding of Cronos, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on CRO with leverage. Explore CROUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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