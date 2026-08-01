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The live Cronos price today is 0.0599 USD.CRO market cap is 2,686,307,502.5350534315 USD. Track real-time CRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Cronos price today is 0.0599 USD.CRO market cap is 2,686,307,502.5350534315 USD. Track real-time CRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is CRO

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Cronos Price(CRO)

1 CRO to USD Live Price:

$0.0599
$0.0599$0.0599
-0.49%1D
USD
Cronos (CRO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:26:59 (UTC+8)

Cronos Market Statistics

Cronos price today is $ 0.0599, down 0.49% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0599 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.05928 - $ 0.06218 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.69B USD (rank #31)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 97.95K
Circulating Supply44.85B CRO of 100,000,000,000 max supply (44.84%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 5.99B USD
All-Time High$ 0.96980637982102342 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:26:59

Cronos Price Today

The live Cronos (CRO) price today is $ 0.0599, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0599 per CRO.

Cronos currently ranks #31 by market capitalization at $ 2.69B, with a circulating supply of 44.85B CRO. During the last 24 hours, CRO traded between $ 0.05928 (low) and $ 0.06218 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.96980637982102342, while the all-time low was $ 0.0114866815226.

In short-term performance, CRO moved +0.84% in the last hour and +30.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 97.95K.

Cronos (CRO) Market Information

No.31

$ 2.69B
$ 2.69B$ 2.69B

$ 97.95K
$ 97.95K$ 97.95K

$ 5.99B
$ 5.99B$ 5.99B

44.85B
44.85B 44.85B

100,000,000,000
100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000

98,713,203,223.73352
98,713,203,223.73352 98,713,203,223.73352

44.84%

0.12%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Cronos is $ 2.69B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 97.95K. The circulating supply of CRO is 44.85B, with a total supply of 98713203223.73352. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.99B.

Cronos Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.05928
$ 0.05928$ 0.05928
24H Low
$ 0.06218
$ 0.06218$ 0.06218
24H High

$ 0.05928
$ 0.05928$ 0.05928

$ 0.06218
$ 0.06218$ 0.06218

$ 0.96980637982102342
$ 0.96980637982102342$ 0.96980637982102342

$ 0.0114866815226
$ 0.0114866815226$ 0.0114866815226

+0.84%

-0.49%

+30.55%

+30.55%

About Cronos

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a native cryptocurrency token of the Crypto.com Chain, a decentralized, open-source blockchain developed by the Crypto.com cryptocurrency platform. The primary purpose of CRO is to facilitate transactions and enable seamless, low-cost, and secure cryptocurrency payments. CRO also plays a role in the network's consensus algorithm, as it is used for staking, which helps to secure the network and validate transactions. Furthermore, it is used for accessing various benefits on the Crypto.com platform, such as cashback rewards, rebates, and access to premium services. With a maximum supply of 100 billion tokens, CRO's issuance model is designed to encourage user participation and network growth.

Trade Cronos (CRO) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CRO spot and futures markets, compare Cronos trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CRO/USDT
$0.05989
$0.05989$0.05989
-0.54%
1.61M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Cronos: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Cronos (CRO)

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

Whitepaper

Cronos Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cronos, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cronos Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Cronos (CRO)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:26:59 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Cronos

CROUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CRO with leverage. Explore CROUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CRO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CRO
CRO
USD
USD

1 CRO = 0.0599 USD