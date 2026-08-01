Asentum Price Today

The live Asentum (ASE) price today is $ 0.001816, with a 2.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001816 per ASE.

Asentum currently ranks #1792 by market capitalization at $ 537.54K, with a circulating supply of 296.00M ASE. During the last 24 hours, ASE traded between $ 0.001757 (low) and $ 0.001956 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00753797621900342, while the all-time low was $ 0.00100814204538339.

In short-term performance, ASE moved +0.72% in the last hour and +2.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.48K.

Asentum (ASE) Market Information

Rank No.1792 Market Cap $ 537.54K$ 537.54K $ 537.54K Volume (24H) $ 19.48K$ 19.48K $ 19.48K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.82M$ 1.82M $ 1.82M Circulation Supply 296.00M 296.00M 296.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 29.60% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Asentum is $ 537.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.48K. The circulating supply of ASE is 296.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.82M.