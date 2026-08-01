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The live Asentum price today is 0.001816 USD.ASE market cap is 537,536.1816 USD. Track real-time ASE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Asentum price today is 0.001816 USD.ASE market cap is 537,536.1816 USD. Track real-time ASE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Asentum Logo

Asentum Price(ASE)

1 ASE to USD Live Price:

$0.001816
$0.001816$0.001816
+2.02%1D
USD
Asentum (ASE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:14:17 (UTC+8)

Asentum Market Statistics

Asentum price today is $ 0.001816, up 2.02% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.001816 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.001757 - $ 0.001956 USD
Market Capitalization$ 537.54K USD (rank #1792)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 19.48K
Circulating Supply296.00M ASE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (29.60%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.82M USD
All-Time High$ 0.00753797621900342 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:14:17

Asentum Price Today

The live Asentum (ASE) price today is $ 0.001816, with a 2.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001816 per ASE.

Asentum currently ranks #1792 by market capitalization at $ 537.54K, with a circulating supply of 296.00M ASE. During the last 24 hours, ASE traded between $ 0.001757 (low) and $ 0.001956 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00753797621900342, while the all-time low was $ 0.00100814204538339.

In short-term performance, ASE moved +0.72% in the last hour and +2.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.48K.

Asentum (ASE) Market Information

No.1792

$ 537.54K
$ 537.54K$ 537.54K

$ 19.48K
$ 19.48K$ 19.48K

$ 1.82M
$ 1.82M$ 1.82M

296.00M
296.00M 296.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

29.60%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Asentum is $ 537.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.48K. The circulating supply of ASE is 296.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.82M.

Asentum Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001757
$ 0.001757$ 0.001757
24H Low
$ 0.001956
$ 0.001956$ 0.001956
24H High

$ 0.001757
$ 0.001757$ 0.001757

$ 0.001956
$ 0.001956$ 0.001956

$ 0.00753797621900342
$ 0.00753797621900342$ 0.00753797621900342

$ 0.00100814204538339
$ 0.00100814204538339$ 0.00100814204538339

+0.72%

+2.02%

+2.48%

+2.48%

Trade Asentum (ASE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ASE spot and futures markets, compare Asentum trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ASE/USDT
$0.001816
$0.001816$0.001816
+2.02%
10.54M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Asentum: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Asentum (ASE)

Asentum (ASE) is a blockchain infrastructure project focused on scalable Layer 1 and Layer 2 ecosystem development. The project aims to enhance decentralized connectivity, transaction efficiency, and cross-network interoperability while supporting secure and scalable blockchain applications for the next generation of Web3 infrastructure.

Asentum Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Asentum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Asentum Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Asentum (ASE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:14:17 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Asentum

ASEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ASE with leverage. Explore ASEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ASE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ASE
ASE
USD
USD

1 ASE = 0.001816 USD