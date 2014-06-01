NEO Price(NEO)
NEO price today is $ 2.124, down 2.83% in the last 24 hours.
The live NEO (NEO) price today is $ 2.124, with a 2.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEO to USD conversion rate is $ 2.124 per NEO.
NEO currently ranks #147 by market capitalization at $ 149.82M, with a circulating supply of 70.54M NEO. During the last 24 hours, NEO traded between $ 2.124 (low) and $ 2.267 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 196.85299682617188, while the all-time low was $ 0.07228679955005646.
In short-term performance, NEO moved -1.81% in the last hour and +25.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 110.14K.
No.147
0.01%
2014-06-01 00:00:00
NONE
The current Market Cap of NEO is $ 149.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 110.14K. The circulating supply of NEO is 70.54M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 212.40M.
-1.81%
-2.83%
+25.90%
+25.90%
NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build a scalable network of decentralized applications (dApps). The base asset of the NEO blockchain is the non-divisible NEO token which generates GAS tokens that can be used to pay for transaction fees generated by applications on the network. NEO supports a wide variety of commonly used programming languages such as C#, Java, Python, and Go, through a customized version of Docker called neoVM, which compiles the code into a secure executable environment. NEO's consensus mechanism is a delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance (dBFT) which is said to support up to 10,000 transactions per second. The platform is often referred to as the "Chinese Ethereum" due to its similar use of smart contracts.
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NEO is a non-profit community-based blockchain project that utilizes blockchain technology and digital identity to digitize assets, to automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts, and to realize a smart economy with a distributed network.
For a more in-depth understanding of NEO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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