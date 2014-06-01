NEO Price Today

The live NEO (NEO) price today is $ 2.124, with a 2.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEO to USD conversion rate is $ 2.124 per NEO.

NEO currently ranks #147 by market capitalization at $ 149.82M, with a circulating supply of 70.54M NEO. During the last 24 hours, NEO traded between $ 2.124 (low) and $ 2.267 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 196.85299682617188, while the all-time low was $ 0.07228679955005646.

In short-term performance, NEO moved -1.81% in the last hour and +25.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 110.14K.

NEO (NEO) Market Information

Rank No.147 Market Cap $ 149.82M$ 149.82M $ 149.82M Volume (24H) $ 110.14K$ 110.14K $ 110.14K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 212.40M$ 212.40M $ 212.40M Circulation Supply 70.54M 70.54M 70.54M Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Market Share 0.01% Issue Date 2014-06-01 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.159$ 0.159 $ 0.159 Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of NEO is $ 149.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 110.14K. The circulating supply of NEO is 70.54M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 212.40M.