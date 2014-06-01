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The live NEO price today is 2.124 USD.NEO market cap is 149,824,477.044 USD. Track real-time NEO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live NEO price today is 2.124 USD.NEO market cap is 149,824,477.044 USD. Track real-time NEO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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NEO Price Info

What is NEO

NEO Whitepaper

NEO Official Website

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NEO Price Forecast

NEO History

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NEO Price(NEO)

1 NEO to USD Live Price:

$2.124
$2.124$2.124
-2.83%1D
USD
NEO (NEO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:08:20 (UTC+8)

NEO Market Statistics

NEO price today is $ 2.124, down 2.83% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 2.124 USD
24-Hour Range$ 2.124 - $ 2.267 USD
Market Capitalization$ 149.82M USD (rank #147)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 110.14K
Circulating Supply70.54M NEO of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 212.40M USD
All-Time High$ 196.85299682617188 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:08:20

NEO Price Today

The live NEO (NEO) price today is $ 2.124, with a 2.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEO to USD conversion rate is $ 2.124 per NEO.

NEO currently ranks #147 by market capitalization at $ 149.82M, with a circulating supply of 70.54M NEO. During the last 24 hours, NEO traded between $ 2.124 (low) and $ 2.267 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 196.85299682617188, while the all-time low was $ 0.07228679955005646.

In short-term performance, NEO moved -1.81% in the last hour and +25.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 110.14K.

NEO (NEO) Market Information

No.147

$ 149.82M
$ 149.82M$ 149.82M

$ 110.14K
$ 110.14K$ 110.14K

$ 212.40M
$ 212.40M$ 212.40M

70.54M
70.54M 70.54M

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

0.01%

2014-06-01 00:00:00

$ 0.159
$ 0.159$ 0.159

NONE

The current Market Cap of NEO is $ 149.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 110.14K. The circulating supply of NEO is 70.54M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 212.40M.

NEO Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 2.124
$ 2.124$ 2.124
24H Low
$ 2.267
$ 2.267$ 2.267
24H High

$ 2.124
$ 2.124$ 2.124

$ 2.267
$ 2.267$ 2.267

$ 196.85299682617188
$ 196.85299682617188$ 196.85299682617188

$ 0.07228679955005646
$ 0.07228679955005646$ 0.07228679955005646

-1.81%

-2.83%

+25.90%

+25.90%

About NEO

NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build a scalable network of decentralized applications (dApps). The base asset of the NEO blockchain is the non-divisible NEO token which generates GAS tokens that can be used to pay for transaction fees generated by applications on the network. NEO supports a wide variety of commonly used programming languages such as C#, Java, Python, and Go, through a customized version of Docker called neoVM, which compiles the code into a secure executable environment. NEO's consensus mechanism is a delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance (dBFT) which is said to support up to 10,000 transactions per second. The platform is often referred to as the "Chinese Ethereum" due to its similar use of smart contracts.

Trade NEO (NEO) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live NEO spot and futures markets, compare NEO trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NEO/USDT
$2.147
$2.147$2.147
-1.82%
49.98K (USDT)
NEO/USDC
$2.147
$2.147$2.147
-1.73%
25.01K (USDT)
NEO/BTC
$0.00002743
$0.00002743$0.00002743
-0.32%
5.19K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for NEO: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is NEO (NEO)

NEO is a non-profit community-based blockchain project that utilizes blockchain technology and digital identity to digitize assets, to automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts, and to realize a smart economy with a distributed network.

Whitepaper

NEO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NEO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official NEO Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About NEO (NEO)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:08:20 (UTC+8)

Explore More about NEO

NEOUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on NEO with leverage. Explore NEOUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NEO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NEO
NEO
USD
USD

1 NEO = 2.124 USD