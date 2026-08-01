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The live Decred price today is 13.742 USD.DCR market cap is 240,030,571.96646290294 USD. Track real-time DCR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Decred price today is 13.742 USD.DCR market cap is 240,030,571.96646290294 USD. Track real-time DCR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Decred Price(DCR)

1 DCR to USD Live Price:

$13.734
$13.734$13.734
-0.36%1D
USD
Decred (DCR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:36:39 (UTC+8)

Decred Market Statistics

Decred price today is $ 13.742, down 0.36% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 13.742 USD
24-Hour Range$ 13.384 - $ 14.133 USD
Market Capitalization$ 240.03M USD (rank #129)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 84.91K
Circulating Supply17.47M DCR of 100,000,000,000 max supply (83.17%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 288.58M USD
All-Time High$ 250.01641845 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:36:39

Decred Price Today

The live Decred (DCR) price today is $ 13.742, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current DCR to USD conversion rate is $ 13.742 per DCR.

Decred currently ranks #129 by market capitalization at $ 240.03M, with a circulating supply of 17.47M DCR. During the last 24 hours, DCR traded between $ 13.384 (low) and $ 14.133 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 250.01641845, while the all-time low was $ 0.3947960138320923.

In short-term performance, DCR moved +0.39% in the last hour and +19.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 84.91K.

Decred (DCR) Market Information

No.129

$ 240.03M
$ 240.03M$ 240.03M

$ 84.91K
$ 84.91K$ 84.91K

$ 288.58M
$ 288.58M$ 288.58M

17.47M
17.47M 17.47M

21,000,000
21,000,000 21,000,000

17,466,931.44858557
17,466,931.44858557 17,466,931.44858557

83.17%

0.01%

$ 0.9534
$ 0.9534$ 0.9534

DCR

The current Market Cap of Decred is $ 240.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 84.91K. The circulating supply of DCR is 17.47M, with a total supply of 17466931.44858557. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 288.58M.

Decred Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 13.384
$ 13.384$ 13.384
24H Low
$ 14.133
$ 14.133$ 14.133
24H High

$ 13.384
$ 13.384$ 13.384

$ 14.133
$ 14.133$ 14.133

$ 250.01641845
$ 250.01641845$ 250.01641845

$ 0.3947960138320923
$ 0.3947960138320923$ 0.3947960138320923

+0.39%

-0.36%

+19.86%

+19.86%

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a digital cryptocurrency that emphasizes decentralized governance, stakeholder input, and sustainable funding policies. It is designed to be a self-ruling currency where all stakeholders have a say in the decision-making process, including the direction of its development and the allocation of its treasury funds. Decred's hybrid consensus system, which combines Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS), is widely recognized for its balance between miners and voters, aiming to prevent any single group from dominating the flow of transactions or changes to the rules. Its primary use is as a medium of exchange within its ecosystem, but it also serves as a tool for participating in the project's governance.

Trade Decred (DCR) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live DCR spot and futures markets, compare Decred trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DCR/USDT
$13.742
$13.742$13.742
-0.36%
6.13K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Decred: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Decred (DCR)

Decred is a cryptocurrency, similar to Bitcoin, with a strong focus on community input, open governance and sustainable funding and development. It utilizes a hybrid “proof-of-work” and “proof-of-stake” mining system to ensure that a small group cannot dominate the flow of transactions or make changes to Decred without the input of the community.

Decred Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Decred, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Decred Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Decred (DCR)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:36:39 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Decred

DCRUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DCR with leverage. Explore DCRUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DCR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DCR
DCR
USD
USD

1 DCR = 13.742 USD