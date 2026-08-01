Decred Price Today

The live Decred (DCR) price today is $ 13.742, with a 0.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current DCR to USD conversion rate is $ 13.742 per DCR.

Decred currently ranks #129 by market capitalization at $ 240.03M, with a circulating supply of 17.47M DCR. During the last 24 hours, DCR traded between $ 13.384 (low) and $ 14.133 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 250.01641845, while the all-time low was $ 0.3947960138320923.

In short-term performance, DCR moved +0.39% in the last hour and +19.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 84.91K.

Decred (DCR) Market Information

Rank No.129 Market Cap $ 240.03M$ 240.03M $ 240.03M Volume (24H) $ 84.91K$ 84.91K $ 84.91K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 288.58M$ 288.58M $ 288.58M Circulation Supply 17.47M 17.47M 17.47M Max Supply 21,000,000 21,000,000 21,000,000 Total Supply 17,466,931.44858557 17,466,931.44858557 17,466,931.44858557 Circulation Rate 83.17% Market Share 0.01% Issue Price $ 0.9534$ 0.9534 $ 0.9534 Public Blockchain DCR

The current Market Cap of Decred is $ 240.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 84.91K. The circulating supply of DCR is 17.47M, with a total supply of 17466931.44858557. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 288.58M.