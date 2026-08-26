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The live Electra Protocol price today is 0.0001593 USD.XEP market cap is 2,935,988.0595324 USD. Track real-time XEP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Electra Protocol price today is 0.0001593 USD.XEP market cap is 2,935,988.0595324 USD. Track real-time XEP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Electra Protocol Logo

Electra Protocol Price(XEP)

1 XEP to USD Live Price:

$0.0001593
$0.0001593$0.0001593
-2.14%1D
USD
Electra Protocol (XEP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:19:14 (UTC+8)

Electra Protocol Market Statistics

Electra Protocol price today is $ 0.0001593, down 2.14% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0001593 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0001575 - $ 0.0001649 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.94M USD (rank #1414)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 58.96K
Circulating Supply18.43B XEP of 100,000,000,000 max supply (61.43%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 4.78M USD
All-Time High$ 0.00364294 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:19:14

Electra Protocol Price Today

The live Electra Protocol (XEP) price today is $ 0.0001593, with a 2.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current XEP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0001593 per XEP.

Electra Protocol currently ranks #1414 by market capitalization at $ 2.94M, with a circulating supply of 18.43B XEP. During the last 24 hours, XEP traded between $ 0.0001575 (low) and $ 0.0001649 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00364294, while the all-time low was $ 0.00013311829641454.

In short-term performance, XEP moved -2.45% in the last hour and -0.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.96K.

Electra Protocol (XEP) Market Information

No.1414

$ 2.94M
$ 2.94M$ 2.94M

$ 58.96K
$ 58.96K$ 58.96K

$ 4.78M
$ 4.78M$ 4.78M

18.43B
18.43B 18.43B

30,000,000,560
30,000,000,560 30,000,000,560

18,430,559,068
18,430,559,068 18,430,559,068

61.43%

XEP

The current Market Cap of Electra Protocol is $ 2.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.96K. The circulating supply of XEP is 18.43B, with a total supply of 18430559068. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.78M.

Electra Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0001575
$ 0.0001575$ 0.0001575
24H Low
$ 0.0001649
$ 0.0001649$ 0.0001649
24H High

$ 0.0001575
$ 0.0001575$ 0.0001575

$ 0.0001649
$ 0.0001649$ 0.0001649

$ 0.00364294
$ 0.00364294$ 0.00364294

$ 0.00013311829641454
$ 0.00013311829641454$ 0.00013311829641454

-2.45%

-2.13%

-0.38%

-0.38%

About Electra Protocol

Electra Protocol (XEP) is a decentralized, open-source cryptocurrency that focuses on providing secure, fast, and low-cost transactions. Built on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, XEP aims to offer a more energy-efficient alternative to proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. The Electra Protocol's primary purpose is to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions, with a strong emphasis on microtransactions, making it suitable for daily use in online shopping, tipping, and other small-scale financial exchanges. It also features a unique block reward structure, designed to incentivize network participation and security. The asset's maximum supply is capped at 30 billion XEP, aiming to ensure scarcity and value preservation.

Trade Electra Protocol (XEP) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live XEP spot and futures markets, compare Electra Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XEP/USDT
$0.0001591
$0.0001591$0.0001591
-2.86%
362.80M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Electra Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Electra Protocol (XEP)

XEP is the core of a powerful, community-driven ecosystem, designed for growth and innovation. The Electra Protocol blockchain (Layer 1) provides the foundation for seamless, secure trading, while OmniXEP’s fast Layer 2 technology, unbreakable smart contracts, and ultra-low fees make it easy to build and trade. With ElectraDEX integrated, creating and exchanging tokens is simple. Whether you’re a developer or creator, you’re welcome to build on XEP and be part of this decentralized future

Electra Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Electra Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Electra Protocol Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Electra Protocol (XEP)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:19:14 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Electra Protocol

XEPUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XEP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XEP
XEP
USD
USD

1 XEP = 0.0001593 USD