Electra Protocol Price Today

The live Electra Protocol (XEP) price today is $ 0.0001593, with a 2.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current XEP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0001593 per XEP.

Electra Protocol currently ranks #1414 by market capitalization at $ 2.94M, with a circulating supply of 18.43B XEP. During the last 24 hours, XEP traded between $ 0.0001575 (low) and $ 0.0001649 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00364294, while the all-time low was $ 0.00013311829641454.

In short-term performance, XEP moved -2.45% in the last hour and -0.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.96K.

Electra Protocol (XEP) Market Information

Rank No.1414 Market Cap $ 2.94M$ 2.94M $ 2.94M Volume (24H) $ 58.96K$ 58.96K $ 58.96K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.78M$ 4.78M $ 4.78M Circulation Supply 18.43B 18.43B 18.43B Max Supply 30,000,000,560 30,000,000,560 30,000,000,560 Total Supply 18,430,559,068 18,430,559,068 18,430,559,068 Circulation Rate 61.43% Public Blockchain XEP

The current Market Cap of Electra Protocol is $ 2.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.96K. The circulating supply of XEP is 18.43B, with a total supply of 18430559068. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.78M.