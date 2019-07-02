Chiliz Price Today

The live Chiliz (CHZ) price today is $ 0.01432, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01432 per CHZ.

Chiliz currently ranks #111 by market capitalization at $ 149.11M, with a circulating supply of 10.41B CHZ. During the last 24 hours, CHZ traded between $ 0.01402 (low) and $ 0.01475 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.89147509, while the all-time low was $ 0.0040007649349.

In short-term performance, CHZ moved +0.98% in the last hour and +20.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 76.53K.

Chiliz (CHZ) Market Information

Rank No.111 Market Cap $ 149.11M$ 149.11M $ 149.11M Volume (24H) $ 76.53K$ 76.53K $ 76.53K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 149.11M$ 149.11M $ 149.11M Circulation Supply 10.41B 10.41B 10.41B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,412,910,769 10,412,910,769 10,412,910,769 Market Share 0.01% Issue Date 2019-07-02 00:00:00 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Chiliz is $ 149.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 76.53K. The circulating supply of CHZ is 10.41B, with a total supply of 10412910769. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 149.11M.