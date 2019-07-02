Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Chiliz price today is 0.01432 USD.CHZ market cap is 149,112,882.21208 USD. Track real-time CHZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Chiliz price today is 0.01432 USD.CHZ market cap is 149,112,882.21208 USD. Track real-time CHZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About CHZ

CHZ Price Info

What is CHZ

CHZ Whitepaper

CHZ Official Website

CHZ Tokenomics

CHZ Price Forecast

CHZ History

CHZ Buying Guide

CHZ-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CHZ Spot

CHZ Coin-M Futures

CHZ USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Chiliz Logo

Chiliz Price(CHZ)

1 CHZ to USD Live Price:

$0.01433
$0.01433$0.01433
0.00%1D
USD
Chiliz (CHZ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:09:53 (UTC+8)

Chiliz Market Statistics

Chiliz price today is $ 0.01432, unchanged over the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.01432 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.01402 - $ 0.01475 USD
Market Capitalization$ 149.11M USD (rank #111)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 76.53K
Circulating Supply10.41B CHZ of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 149.11M USD
All-Time High$ 0.89147509 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:09:53

Chiliz Price Today

The live Chiliz (CHZ) price today is $ 0.01432, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01432 per CHZ.

Chiliz currently ranks #111 by market capitalization at $ 149.11M, with a circulating supply of 10.41B CHZ. During the last 24 hours, CHZ traded between $ 0.01402 (low) and $ 0.01475 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.89147509, while the all-time low was $ 0.0040007649349.

In short-term performance, CHZ moved +0.98% in the last hour and +20.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 76.53K.

Chiliz (CHZ) Market Information

No.111

$ 149.11M
$ 149.11M$ 149.11M

$ 76.53K
$ 76.53K$ 76.53K

$ 149.11M
$ 149.11M$ 149.11M

10.41B
10.41B 10.41B

--
----

10,412,910,769
10,412,910,769 10,412,910,769

0.01%

2019-07-02 00:00:00

ETH

The current Market Cap of Chiliz is $ 149.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 76.53K. The circulating supply of CHZ is 10.41B, with a total supply of 10412910769. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 149.11M.

Chiliz Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01402
$ 0.01402$ 0.01402
24H Low
$ 0.01475
$ 0.01475$ 0.01475
24H High

$ 0.01402
$ 0.01402$ 0.01402

$ 0.01475
$ 0.01475$ 0.01475

$ 0.89147509
$ 0.89147509$ 0.89147509

$ 0.0040007649349
$ 0.0040007649349$ 0.0040007649349

+0.98%

0.00%

+20.13%

+20.13%

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) is a digital currency designed for tokenizing sports and entertainment entities. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain, using a Proof-of-Authority consensus mechanism, and serves as the official cryptocurrency for the Socios.com platform. CHZ tokens are primarily used to purchase Fan Tokens, which give owners voting rights in polls on the Socios website and access to exclusive rewards and experiences. By tokenizing sports teams and clubs, Chiliz aims to bridge the gap between fans and their favorite sports teams, enhancing fan engagement and increasing monetization opportunities for the teams. Its supply model involves a fixed supply of 8.8 billion tokens, with no further issuance planned.

Trade Chiliz (CHZ) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CHZ spot and futures markets, compare Chiliz trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CHZ/USDT
$0.01433
$0.01433$0.01433
-0.06%
5.32M (USDT)
CHZ/USDC
$0.01435
$0.01435$0.01435
+0.06%
3.86M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Chiliz: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Chiliz (CHZ)

Chiliz is a leading digital currency for sports tokenization, powering the world’s first scalable fan engagement & rewards app Socios.com where fans can buy & trade branded Fan Tokens as well as vote in club-focused surveys & polls, and win exclusive rewards and once-in-a-life-time opportunities. Till now, Chiliz has announced official partnerships with 20 leading sports organisations including Barcelona, Juventus, .Paris Sain-Germain, AC Milan, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, and Dota2 back-to-back winner OG.

Chiliz Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Chiliz, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Chiliz Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Chiliz (CHZ)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:09:53 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Chiliz

CHZUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CHZ with leverage. Explore CHZUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1483
$0.1483$0.1483

+394.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0720
$1.0720$1.0720

+972.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007723
$0.007723$0.007723

+0.57%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7309
$0.7309$0.7309

-1.12%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.3467
$2.3467$2.3467

-9.74%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0720
$1.0720$1.0720

+972.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1483
$0.1483$0.1483

+394.33%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.032522
$0.032522$0.032522

+15.36%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0006650
$0.0006650$0.0006650

+7.17%

Canton Network

Canton Network

CC

$0.12137
$0.12137$0.12137

+2.11%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CHZ-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CHZ
CHZ
USD
USD

1 CHZ = 0.01432 USD