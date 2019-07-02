Chiliz Price(CHZ)
Chiliz price today is $ 0.01432, unchanged over the last 24 hours.
The live Chiliz (CHZ) price today is $ 0.01432, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01432 per CHZ.
Chiliz currently ranks #111 by market capitalization at $ 149.11M, with a circulating supply of 10.41B CHZ. During the last 24 hours, CHZ traded between $ 0.01402 (low) and $ 0.01475 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.89147509, while the all-time low was $ 0.0040007649349.
In short-term performance, CHZ moved +0.98% in the last hour and +20.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 76.53K.
No.111
0.01%
2019-07-02 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of Chiliz is $ 149.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 76.53K. The circulating supply of CHZ is 10.41B, with a total supply of 10412910769. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 149.11M.
+0.98%
0.00%
+20.13%
+20.13%
Chiliz (CHZ) is a digital currency designed for tokenizing sports and entertainment entities. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain, using a Proof-of-Authority consensus mechanism, and serves as the official cryptocurrency for the Socios.com platform. CHZ tokens are primarily used to purchase Fan Tokens, which give owners voting rights in polls on the Socios website and access to exclusive rewards and experiences. By tokenizing sports teams and clubs, Chiliz aims to bridge the gap between fans and their favorite sports teams, enhancing fan engagement and increasing monetization opportunities for the teams. Its supply model involves a fixed supply of 8.8 billion tokens, with no further issuance planned.
Explore live CHZ spot and futures markets, compare Chiliz trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Chiliz: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Chiliz is a leading digital currency for sports tokenization, powering the world’s first scalable fan engagement & rewards app Socios.com where fans can buy & trade branded Fan Tokens as well as vote in club-focused surveys & polls, and win exclusive rewards and once-in-a-life-time opportunities. Till now, Chiliz has announced official partnerships with 20 leading sports organisations including Barcelona, Juventus, .Paris Sain-Germain, AC Milan, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, and Dota2 back-to-back winner OG.
For a more in-depth understanding of Chiliz, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on CHZ with leverage. Explore CHZUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.