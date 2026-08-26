Reserve Rights Price(RSR)
Reserve Rights price today is $ 0.001436, down 1.77% in the last 24 hours.
The live Reserve Rights (RSR) price today is $ 0.001436, with a 1.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current RSR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001436 per RSR.
Reserve Rights currently ranks #194 by market capitalization at $ 89.83M, with a circulating supply of 62.55B RSR. During the last 24 hours, RSR traded between $ 0.001407 (low) and $ 0.001499 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11894605, while the all-time low was $ 0.0012473332974.
In short-term performance, RSR moved +0.34% in the last hour and +25.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 70.26K.
No.194
62.55%
0.01%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Reserve Rights is $ 89.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 70.26K. The circulating supply of RSR is 62.55B, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 143.60M.
+0.34%
-1.77%
+25.41%
+25.41%
Reserve Rights (RSR) is a dual-token stablecoin platform that was designed to maintain the stability of the Reserve Stablecoin (RSV). The RSR token plays a crucial role in maintaining the value of the RSV, acting as a sort of safety net: when the price of RSV falls below its peg, RSR is used to purchase and subsequently burn RSV to reduce supply and restore the peg. Conversely, when RSV is trading above its peg, additional RSV is minted and sold for collateral tokens. The Reserve Rights project aims to provide a decentralized, censorship-resistant solution to fiat currency, offering a stable and secure medium of exchange for transactions. The platform operates on the Ethereum blockchain, leveraging smart contracts for transactions and the management of the RSR and RSV tokens.
Explore live RSR spot and futures markets, compare Reserve Rights trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Reserve Rights: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Reserve is a flexible pool of stablecoins designed to reduce risk through diversification and decentralized governance.
For a more in-depth understanding of Reserve Rights, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on RSR with leverage. Explore RSRUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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