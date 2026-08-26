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The live Reserve Rights price today is 0.001436 USD.RSR market cap is 89,826,357.994676 USD. Track real-time RSR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Reserve Rights price today is 0.001436 USD.RSR market cap is 89,826,357.994676 USD. Track real-time RSR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Reserve Rights Price(RSR)

1 RSR to USD Live Price:

$0.001436
$0.001436$0.001436
-1.77%1D
USD
Reserve Rights (RSR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:30:19 (UTC+8)

Reserve Rights Market Statistics

Reserve Rights price today is $ 0.001436, down 1.77% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.001436 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.001407 - $ 0.001499 USD
Market Capitalization$ 89.83M USD (rank #194)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 70.26K
Circulating Supply62.55B RSR of 100,000,000,000 max supply (62.55%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 143.60M USD
All-Time High$ 0.11894605 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:30:19

Reserve Rights Price Today

The live Reserve Rights (RSR) price today is $ 0.001436, with a 1.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current RSR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001436 per RSR.

Reserve Rights currently ranks #194 by market capitalization at $ 89.83M, with a circulating supply of 62.55B RSR. During the last 24 hours, RSR traded between $ 0.001407 (low) and $ 0.001499 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.11894605, while the all-time low was $ 0.0012473332974.

In short-term performance, RSR moved +0.34% in the last hour and +25.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 70.26K.

Reserve Rights (RSR) Market Information

No.194

$ 89.83M
$ 89.83M$ 89.83M

$ 70.26K
$ 70.26K$ 70.26K

$ 143.60M
$ 143.60M$ 143.60M

62.55B
62.55B 62.55B

100,000,000,000
100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000

100,000,000,000
100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000

62.55%

0.01%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Reserve Rights is $ 89.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 70.26K. The circulating supply of RSR is 62.55B, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 143.60M.

Reserve Rights Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001407
$ 0.001407$ 0.001407
24H Low
$ 0.001499
$ 0.001499$ 0.001499
24H High

$ 0.001407
$ 0.001407$ 0.001407

$ 0.001499
$ 0.001499$ 0.001499

$ 0.11894605
$ 0.11894605$ 0.11894605

$ 0.0012473332974
$ 0.0012473332974$ 0.0012473332974

+0.34%

-1.77%

+25.41%

+25.41%

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a dual-token stablecoin platform that was designed to maintain the stability of the Reserve Stablecoin (RSV). The RSR token plays a crucial role in maintaining the value of the RSV, acting as a sort of safety net: when the price of RSV falls below its peg, RSR is used to purchase and subsequently burn RSV to reduce supply and restore the peg. Conversely, when RSV is trading above its peg, additional RSV is minted and sold for collateral tokens. The Reserve Rights project aims to provide a decentralized, censorship-resistant solution to fiat currency, offering a stable and secure medium of exchange for transactions. The platform operates on the Ethereum blockchain, leveraging smart contracts for transactions and the management of the RSR and RSV tokens.

Trade Reserve Rights (RSR) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live RSR spot and futures markets, compare Reserve Rights trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RSR/USDT
$0.001434
$0.001434$0.001434
-1.64%
48.26M (USDT)
RSR/USDC
$0.001433
$0.001433$0.001433
-1.78%
37.21M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Reserve Rights: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Reserve Rights (RSR)

Reserve is a flexible pool of stablecoins designed to reduce risk through diversification and decentralized governance.

Whitepaper

Reserve Rights Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Reserve Rights, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Reserve Rights Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Reserve Rights (RSR)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:30:19 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Reserve Rights

RSRUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RSR with leverage. Explore RSRUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RSR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RSR
RSR
USD
USD

1 RSR = 0.001436 USD