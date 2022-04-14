Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Smart Contract Platform Tokens by Market Capitalization

Smart contract platforms are blockchains designed to host decentralized applications (dApps) and self-executing programmable agreements. They enable users to trade, lend, and mint NFTs without relying on centralized intermediaries. The native tokens of these platforms are typically used to pay for network transaction fees (gas) and participate in governance.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 79,131.23
-0.01%
-2.40%
+14.20%
$ 1.58T
$ 10.00K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2,466.58
+0.04%
-1.88%
+9.55%
$ 296.92B
$ 160.54K
3
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 698
-0.03%
-2.97%
+11.45%
$ 93.80B
$ 32.96K
4
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1.4447
+0.03%
-5.54%
+32.19%
$ 89.66B
$ 47.50M
5
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 97.28
0.00%
-4.64%
+15.04%
$ 56.32B
$ 1.17M
6
Tron
Tron
TRX
$ 0.3374
-0.06%
-2.75%
+1.14%
$ 31.87B
$ 27.20M
7
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 81.91
-0.06%
+0.58%
+17.34%
$ 20.65B
$ 40.03K
8
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.08685
-0.16%
-6.85%
+15.53%
$ 14.73B
$ 189.73M
9
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 783.88
-0.07%
-9.19%
+41.30%
$ 13.06B
$ 12.60K
10
Monero
Monero
XMR
$ 444.36
+0.24%
+0.27%
+3.72%
$ 8.30B
$ 5.20K
11
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.2125
+0.33%
-7.11%
+15.75%
$ 7.70B
$ 33.42M
12
Stellar
Stellar
XLM
$ 0.1855
+0.11%
-7.57%
+10.61%
$ 6.23B
$ 5.30M
13
Bitcoin Cash Node
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH
$ 269.6
-0.19%
-3.76%
+27.98%
$ 5.38B
$ 12.34K
14
Canton Network
Canton Network
CC
$ 0.1189
-0.95%
-5.65%
+20.00%
$ 4.62B
$ 4.42M
15
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 50.54
-0.28%
-4.67%
+7.56%
$ 3.88B
$ 133.56K
16
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM(prev.Toncoin)
GRAM
$ 1.436
-0.76%
-3.10%
+6.44%
$ 3.85B
$ 1.10M
17
Hedera
Hedera
HBAR
$ 0.07859
+0.26%
-6.58%
+11.47%
$ 3.40B
$ 9.30M
18
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 7.393
+0.19%
-3.75%
+9.63%
$ 3.19B
$ 87.85K
19
$ 0.7631
-0.07%
-7.87%
+8.97%
$ 3.07B
$ 5.01M
20
Cronos
Cronos
CRO
$ 0.05874
-0.15%
-3.83%
+18.92%
$ 2.66B
$ 1.92M
21
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 234.04
+0.10%
-3.78%
+14.25%
$ 2.57B
$ 15.74K
22
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.8974
+0.04%
-5.30%
+10.01%
$ 2.46B
$ 680.72K
23
OKB
OKB
OKB
$ 113.881
-0.26%
-2.95%
+10.31%
$ 2.39B
$ 1.65K
24
Mantle
Mantle
MNT
$ 0.5144
-0.21%
-2.30%
+6.39%
$ 1.70B
$ 330.11K
25
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1.17035
+0.11%
+3.40%
-2.39%
$ 1.55B
$ 57.48K
26
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.859
+0.34%
-6.99%
+8.97%
$ 1.44B
$ 2.17M
27
Internet Computer
Internet Computer
ICP
$ 2.416
+0.08%
-1.47%
+5.43%
$ 1.33B
$ 162.04K
28
Worldcoin
Worldcoin
WLD
$ 0.3955
+0.28%
-5.96%
+9.91%
$ 1.33B
$ 3.63M
29
Polygon Ecosystem
Polygon Ecosystem
POL
$ 0.12308
+0.75%
+6.81%
+52.43%
$ 1.32B
$ 5.56M
30
Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic
ETC
$ 7.78
-1.14%
-2.38%
+19.66%
$ 1.22B
$ 32.33K
31
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 0.9996
+0.01%
-0.02%
-0.06%
$ 999.46M
$ 56.58K
32
Pi Network
Pi Network
PI
$ 0.09
+0.49%
-0.74%
+1.50%
$ 969.30M
$ 1.72M
33
Gate
Gate
GT
$ 7.9
-0.25%
-0.02%
+13.18%
$ 842.06M
$ 2.86M
34
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.0907
+0.21%
-4.67%
+9.02%
$ 806.59M
$ 1.54M
35
COSMOS
COSMOS
ATOM
$ 1.534
+0.33%
-1.80%
+3.95%
$ 783.97M
$ 564.38K
36
Kaspa
Kaspa
KAS
$ 0.027934
-0.07%
-7.22%
+5.03%
$ 765.45M
$ 37.76M
37
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08256
+0.10%
-0.96%
-0.02%
$ 637.48M
$ 12.54M
38
XDC Network
XDC Network
XDC
$ 0.02871
-0.31%
-5.17%
+3.88%
$ 588.75M
$ 4.29M
39
Arbitrum
Arbitrum
ARB
$ 0.09395
+0.40%
-5.15%
+7.05%
$ 586.17M
$ 2.99M
40
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0.7235
-0.37%
-6.31%
+7.72%
$ 568.59M
$ 3.57M
41
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 5.626
+0.80%
-5.05%
+23.47%
$ 565.44M
$ 690.08K
42
$ 0.00659
+0.06%
-5.04%
+3.97%
$ 565.08M
$ 10.93M
43
Stacks
Stacks
STX
$ 0.28
+2.12%
+16.20%
+113.75%
$ 507.73M
$ 1.66M
44
VeChain
VeChain
VET
$ 0.005797
+0.40%
-0.45%
+18.02%
$ 497.25M
$ 17.75M
45
DASH
DASH
DASH
$ 38.76
+0.21%
-11.46%
+21.67%
$ 488.89M
$ 32.24K
46
Aptos
Aptos
APT
$ 0.573
+0.32%
-7.70%
+1.60%
$ 474.40M
$ 473.29K
47
Provenance Blockchain
Provenance Blockchain
HASH
$ 0.00771713
-6.09%
-0.08%
-7.28%
$ 439.11M
$ 11.31K
48
LayerZero
LayerZero
ZRO
$ 1.2118
-0.51%
+5.12%
+35.72%
$ 404.45M
$ 4.57M
49
SEI
SEI
SEI
$ 0.04709
+0.64%
-2.71%
+15.03%
$ 339.24M
$ 2.63M
50
BitcoinSV
BitcoinSV
BSV
$ 16.69
+0.18%
-2.59%
+4.02%
$ 332.30M
$ 4.02K

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a smart contract platform in the cryptocurrency space?
A smart contract platform is a blockchain specifically designed to host self-executing programmable code. Smart contract platforms allow developers to build decentralized applications without relying on centralized servers.
What is the main utility of smart contract tokens?
Smart contract tokens are utilized to pay for the computing power required to execute smart contracts on the blockchain. Additionally, smart contract tokens are used for staking and network governance.
How do smart contract platforms support the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem?
Smart contract platforms provide the unalterable digital infrastructure for the DeFi ecosystem by automatically enforcing lending, borrowing, and trading rules based purely on code rather than human intermediaries.
What are the security risks associated with smart contract tokens?
The primary security risks of smart contract tokens include underlying code vulnerabilities that can be exploited by hackers, network congestion issues, and severe price drops following smart contract exploits.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Smart Contract Platform sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.