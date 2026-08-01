Brevis Price Today

The live Brevis (BREV) price today is $ 0.07094, with a 0.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current BREV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07094 per BREV.

Brevis currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- BREV. During the last 24 hours, BREV traded between $ 0.07032 (low) and $ 0.07391 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BREV moved -0.27% in the last hour and +11.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.48K.

Brevis (BREV) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 53.48K$ 53.48K $ 53.48K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 70.94M$ 70.94M $ 70.94M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Brevis is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.48K. The circulating supply of BREV is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 70.94M.