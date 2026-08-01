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The live Brevis price today is 0.07094 USD.BREV market cap is -- USD. Track real-time BREV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Brevis price today is 0.07094 USD.BREV market cap is -- USD. Track real-time BREV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Brevis Price(BREV)

1 BREV to USD Live Price:

$0.07094
$0.07094$0.07094
-0.44%1D
USD
Brevis (BREV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:48:25 (UTC+8)

Brevis Market Statistics

Brevis price today is $ 0.07094, down 0.44% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.07094 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.07032 - $ 0.07391 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 53.48K
Circulating Supply-- BREV of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 70.94M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:48:25

Brevis Price Today

The live Brevis (BREV) price today is $ 0.07094, with a 0.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current BREV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07094 per BREV.

Brevis currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- BREV. During the last 24 hours, BREV traded between $ 0.07032 (low) and $ 0.07391 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BREV moved -0.27% in the last hour and +11.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.48K.

Brevis (BREV) Market Information

--
----

$ 53.48K
$ 53.48K$ 53.48K

$ 70.94M
$ 70.94M$ 70.94M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Brevis is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.48K. The circulating supply of BREV is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 70.94M.

Brevis Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.07032
$ 0.07032$ 0.07032
24H Low
$ 0.07391
$ 0.07391$ 0.07391
24H High

$ 0.07032
$ 0.07032$ 0.07032

$ 0.07391
$ 0.07391$ 0.07391

--
----

--
----

-0.27%

-0.44%

+11.29%

+11.29%

Trade Brevis (BREV) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BREV spot and futures markets, compare Brevis trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BREV/USDT
$0.07083
$0.07083$0.07083
-0.55%
741.61K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Brevis: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Brevis (BREV)

Brevis is a smart verifiable computing platform that provides the foundational infrastructure for scalable, trustless computation across blockchain, data, and AI systems. Its mission is to build the Infinite Compute Layer: an open, decentralized compute network where any program or data query that is impossible to run on-chain can be executed off-chain and verified on-chain through ZK proofs with millions times lower costs and latency.

Brevis Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Brevis, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Brevis Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Brevis (BREV)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:48:25 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Brevis

BREVUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BREV with leverage. Explore BREVUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BREV-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BREV
BREV
USD
USD

1 BREV = 0.07094 USD