The live yieldbasis price today is 0.6754 USD. Track real-time YB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore YB price trend easily at MEXC now.The live yieldbasis price today is 0.6754 USD. Track real-time YB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore YB price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About YB

YB Price Info

YB Whitepaper

YB Official Website

YB Tokenomics

YB Price Forecast

YB History

YB Buying Guide

YB-to-Fiat Currency Converter

YB Spot

YB USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

yieldbasis Logo

yieldbasis Price(YB)

1 YB to USD Live Price:

$0.6754
$0.6754$0.6754
+9.87%1D
USD
yieldbasis (YB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 09:38:11 (UTC+8)

yieldbasis (YB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.5849
$ 0.5849$ 0.5849
24H Low
$ 0.6914
$ 0.6914$ 0.6914
24H High

$ 0.5849
$ 0.5849$ 0.5849

$ 0.6914
$ 0.6914$ 0.6914

$ 0.9394352030918264
$ 0.9394352030918264$ 0.9394352030918264

$ 0.35919482061601
$ 0.35919482061601$ 0.35919482061601

+2.59%

+9.87%

+54.37%

+54.37%

yieldbasis (YB) real-time price is $ 0.6754. Over the past 24 hours, YB traded between a low of $ 0.5849 and a high of $ 0.6914, showing active market volatility. YB's all-time high price is $ 0.9394352030918264, while its all-time low price is $ 0.35919482061601.

In terms of short-term performance, YB has changed by +2.59% over the past hour, +9.87% over 24 hours, and +54.37% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

yieldbasis (YB) Market Information

No.494

$ 59.38M
$ 59.38M$ 59.38M

$ 2.46M
$ 2.46M$ 2.46M

$ 675.40M
$ 675.40M$ 675.40M

87.92M
87.92M 87.92M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

700,000,000
700,000,000 700,000,000

8.79%

ETH

The current Market Cap of yieldbasis is $ 59.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.46M. The circulating supply of YB is 87.92M, with a total supply of 700000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 675.40M.

yieldbasis (YB) Price History USD

Track the price changes of yieldbasis for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.060674+9.87%
30 Days$ +0.2754+68.85%
60 Days$ +0.2754+68.85%
90 Days$ +0.2754+68.85%
yieldbasis Price Change Today

Today, YB recorded a change of $ +0.060674 (+9.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.

yieldbasis 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.2754 (+68.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

yieldbasis 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, YB saw a change of $ +0.2754 (+68.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

yieldbasis 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.2754 (+68.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of yieldbasis (YB)?

Check out the yieldbasis Price History page now.

What is yieldbasis (YB)

YieldBasis is a DeFi protocol that enables users to provide liquidity to automated market maker (AMM) pools without experiencing impermanent loss. The protocol achieves this through a 2× compounding leverage mechanism built on Curve Finance's infrastructure, where users deposit crypto assets and receive YieldBasis LP tokens representing their share in the liquidity pool.

yieldbasis is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your yieldbasis investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check YB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about yieldbasis on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your yieldbasis buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

yieldbasis Price Prediction (USD)

How much will yieldbasis (YB) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your yieldbasis (YB) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for yieldbasis.

Check the yieldbasis price prediction now!

yieldbasis (YB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of yieldbasis (YB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy yieldbasis (YB)

Looking for how to buy yieldbasis? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase yieldbasis on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

YB to Local Currencies

1 yieldbasis(YB) to VND
17,773.151
1 yieldbasis(YB) to AUD
A$1.019854
1 yieldbasis(YB) to GBP
0.50655
1 yieldbasis(YB) to EUR
0.580844
1 yieldbasis(YB) to USD
$0.6754
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MYR
RM2.829926
1 yieldbasis(YB) to TRY
28.3668
1 yieldbasis(YB) to JPY
¥102.6608
1 yieldbasis(YB) to ARS
ARS$970.401212
1 yieldbasis(YB) to RUB
54.032
1 yieldbasis(YB) to INR
59.685098
1 yieldbasis(YB) to IDR
Rp11,256.662164
1 yieldbasis(YB) to PHP
39.591948
1 yieldbasis(YB) to EGP
￡E.31.94642
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BRL
R$3.61339
1 yieldbasis(YB) to CAD
C$0.938806
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BDT
82.554142
1 yieldbasis(YB) to NGN
981.680392
1 yieldbasis(YB) to COP
$2,638.28125
1 yieldbasis(YB) to ZAR
R.11.610126
1 yieldbasis(YB) to UAH
28.40057
1 yieldbasis(YB) to TZS
T.Sh.1,659.4578
1 yieldbasis(YB) to VES
Bs147.9126
1 yieldbasis(YB) to CLP
$634.876
1 yieldbasis(YB) to PKR
Rs190.678928
1 yieldbasis(YB) to KZT
356.975916
1 yieldbasis(YB) to THB
฿21.88296
1 yieldbasis(YB) to TWD
NT$20.694256
1 yieldbasis(YB) to AED
د.إ2.478718
1 yieldbasis(YB) to CHF
Fr0.533566
1 yieldbasis(YB) to HKD
HK$5.247858
1 yieldbasis(YB) to AMD
֏258.47558
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MAD
.د.م6.227188
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MXN
$12.474638
1 yieldbasis(YB) to SAR
ريال2.53275
1 yieldbasis(YB) to ETB
Br103.26866
1 yieldbasis(YB) to KES
KSh87.322466
1 yieldbasis(YB) to JOD
د.أ0.4788586
1 yieldbasis(YB) to PLN
2.46521
1 yieldbasis(YB) to RON
лв2.951498
1 yieldbasis(YB) to SEK
kr6.34876
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BGN
лв1.134672
1 yieldbasis(YB) to HUF
Ft226.184706
1 yieldbasis(YB) to CZK
14.169892
1 yieldbasis(YB) to KWD
د.ك0.2066724
1 yieldbasis(YB) to ILS
2.19505
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BOB
Bs4.66026
1 yieldbasis(YB) to AZN
1.14818
1 yieldbasis(YB) to TJS
SM6.21368
1 yieldbasis(YB) to GEL
1.837088
1 yieldbasis(YB) to AOA
Kz619.064886
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BHD
.د.ب0.2539504
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BMD
$0.6754
1 yieldbasis(YB) to DKK
kr4.342822
1 yieldbasis(YB) to HNL
L17.742758
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MUR
30.737454
1 yieldbasis(YB) to NAD
$11.556094
1 yieldbasis(YB) to NOK
kr6.760754
1 yieldbasis(YB) to NZD
$1.168442
1 yieldbasis(YB) to PAB
B/.0.6754
1 yieldbasis(YB) to PGK
K2.877204
1 yieldbasis(YB) to QAR
ر.ق2.458456
1 yieldbasis(YB) to RSD
дин.68.18163
1 yieldbasis(YB) to UZS
soʻm8,137.347526
1 yieldbasis(YB) to ALL
L56.166264
1 yieldbasis(YB) to ANG
ƒ1.208966
1 yieldbasis(YB) to AWG
ƒ1.208966
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BBD
$1.3508
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BAM
KM1.134672
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BIF
Fr1,997.8332
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BND
$0.871266
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BSD
$0.6754
1 yieldbasis(YB) to JMD
$107.922166
1 yieldbasis(YB) to KHR
2,712.446924
1 yieldbasis(YB) to KMF
Fr285.6942
1 yieldbasis(YB) to LAK
14,682.608402
1 yieldbasis(YB) to LKR
රු205.598514
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MDL
L11.41426
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MGA
Ar3,028.69622
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MOP
P5.4032
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MVR
10.33362
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MWK
MK1,172.568694
1 yieldbasis(YB) to MZN
MT43.164814
1 yieldbasis(YB) to NPR
रु95.258416
1 yieldbasis(YB) to PYG
4,789.9368
1 yieldbasis(YB) to RWF
Fr980.0054
1 yieldbasis(YB) to SBD
$5.558542
1 yieldbasis(YB) to SCR
9.293504
1 yieldbasis(YB) to SRD
$26.097456
1 yieldbasis(YB) to SVC
$5.902996
1 yieldbasis(YB) to SZL
L11.556094
1 yieldbasis(YB) to TMT
m2.370654
1 yieldbasis(YB) to TND
د.ت1.9829744
1 yieldbasis(YB) to TTD
$4.572458
1 yieldbasis(YB) to UGX
Sh2,353.0936
1 yieldbasis(YB) to XAF
Fr380.9256
1 yieldbasis(YB) to XCD
$1.82358
1 yieldbasis(YB) to XOF
Fr380.9256
1 yieldbasis(YB) to XPF
Fr68.8908
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BWP
P8.989574
1 yieldbasis(YB) to BZD
$1.357554
1 yieldbasis(YB) to CVE
$64.02792
1 yieldbasis(YB) to DJF
Fr119.5458
1 yieldbasis(YB) to DOP
$43.347172
1 yieldbasis(YB) to DZD
د.ج87.76823
1 yieldbasis(YB) to FJD
$1.526404
1 yieldbasis(YB) to GNF
Fr5,872.603
1 yieldbasis(YB) to GTQ
Q5.16681
1 yieldbasis(YB) to GYD
$141.29368
1 yieldbasis(YB) to ISK
kr83.7496

yieldbasis Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of yieldbasis, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official yieldbasis Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About yieldbasis

How much is yieldbasis (YB) worth today?
The live YB price in USD is 0.6754 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current YB to USD price?
The current price of YB to USD is $ 0.6754. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of yieldbasis?
The market cap for YB is $ 59.38M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of YB?
The circulating supply of YB is 87.92M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of YB?
YB achieved an ATH price of 0.9394352030918264 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of YB?
YB saw an ATL price of 0.35919482061601 USD.
What is the trading volume of YB?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for YB is $ 2.46M USD.
Will YB go higher this year?
YB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out YB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 09:38:11 (UTC+8)

yieldbasis (YB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

YB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

YB
YB
USD
USD

1 YB = 0.6754 USD

Trade YB

YB/USDT
$0.6754
$0.6754$0.6754
+9.83%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,574.29
$110,574.29$110,574.29

-0.83%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,922.39
$3,922.39$3,922.39

-0.74%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02592
$0.02592$0.02592

-29.54%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$194.49
$194.49$194.49

-1.14%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.2250
$3.2250$3.2250

+23.18%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,922.39
$3,922.39$3,922.39

-0.74%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,574.29
$110,574.29$110,574.29

-0.83%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$194.49
$194.49$194.49

-1.14%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5705
$2.5705$2.5705

-2.12%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19296
$0.19296$0.19296

+0.96%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0000000
$0.0000000$0.0000000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7274
$0.7274$0.7274

+2,809.60%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00002117
$0.00002117$0.00002117

+320.87%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00549
$0.00549$0.00549

+174.50%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000013508
$0.00000000000013508$0.00000000000013508

+136.81%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000176
$0.000000000000000000000176$0.000000000000000000000176

+95.55%