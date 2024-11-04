What is SNEK (SNEK)

SNEK aims to be the chillest meme coin on Cardano with a fair distributed launch including 0% of the supply set aside to the team and a high circulating supply/low emissions right from the start. With a goal to unite communities across Cardano and onboard new users from outside chains.

How to buy SNEK (SNEK)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SNEK What is SNEK crypto? SNEK crypto is a meme coin on the Cardano blockchain that aims to be the chillest and most inclusive community-driven token. What makes SNEK different from other meme coins on Cardano? What sets SNEK apart from other meme coins is its fair distributed launch, with 0% of the supply set aside for the team. Additionally, SNEK has a high circulating supply and low emissions right from the start. The project's vision is to create a sustainable and rewarding experience for token holders, while also uniting communities across Cardano and onboarding new users from outside chains. How was the token supply distributed during the launch of SNEK? During the launch of SNEK, the token supply was distributed fairly and inclusively. The team set aside 0% of the supply for themselves, ensuring that there was no advantage or bias towards the team members. The distribution process included a presale, where 50% of the tokens were allocated. Participants in the presale received tokens in proportion to the amount of ADA they provided. This allowed for a wide range of individuals to participate and contribute to the project. An additional 40% of the tokens were allocated for initial liquidity. This included the deposit of tokens into a decentralized exchange (DEX) and the proceeds from the presale. The liquidity provider (LP) tokens were stored in a multi-sig wallet for safety. Airdrops accounted for 2% of the token supply and were distributed through memes, contests, and community events. This helped to engage and reward the community members. 5% of the tokens were reserved for future utility, such as farming, small partnerships, and project developments. This ensured that there would be ongoing opportunities for growth and innovation within the SNEK ecosystem. Lastly, 3% of the tokens were reserved for CEX listing requirements, expansion opportunities, large partnerships, and miscellaneous purposes. How does SNEK plan to engage and unite communities across the Cardano space? SNEK plans to engage and unite communities across the Cardano space by creating a sustainable and inclusive community-driven token on the Cardano blockchain. They aim to provide a rewarding experience for their token holders and strive to create a symbiotic relationship between the community, the token, and the broader DeFi ecosystem. SNEK believes in the power of community and sees it as the most important factor in the success of a project. They aim to keep their holders happy and entertained most transparently and fairly as possible. Who are the top Cardano contributors that SNEK is partnering? SNEK, the chillest meme coin on Cardano, is partnering with top Cardano contributors to maximize engagement, fun, and community unity within the project. Paima Studios, led by Sebastien Guillemot, and Kompact.io, led by Alexander Monad, are among the key contributors. These partnerships aim to bring innovative ideas and build unique features within the SNEK ecosystem. The goal is to continuously decrease the number of SNEK tokens in circulation through sustainable deflationary mechanisms while creating fun and engaging games and events for both token holders and non-holders. What are some of the innovative features that SNEK plans to develop within its ecosystem? Some of the innovative features and projects that SNEK plans to develop within its ecosystem include implementing seven deflationary mechanisms to continuously decrease the number of SNEK tokens in circulation in a sustainable way. These mechanisms will also create fun and unique games and events for both token holders and non-holders. SNEK is partnering with top Cardano contributors, such as Paima Studios and Kompact.io, to build innovative elements within the project that maximize engagement, fun, and bring communities across the Cardano space together.

