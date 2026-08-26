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The live VeChain price today is 0.005687 USD.VET market cap is 488,996,929.173599 USD. Track real-time VET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live VeChain price today is 0.005687 USD.VET market cap is 488,996,929.173599 USD. Track real-time VET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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VET Price Info

What is VET

VET Whitepaper

VET Official Website

VET Tokenomics

VET Price Forecast

VET History

VET Buying Guide

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VeChain Price(VET)

1 VET to USD Live Price:

$0.005687
$0.005687$0.005687
-2.21%1D
USD
VeChain (VET) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:57:37 (UTC+8)

VeChain Market Statistics

VeChain price today is $ 0.005687, down 2.21% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.005687 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0056 - $ 0.00599 USD
Market Capitalization$ 489.00M USD (rank #87)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 83.95K
Circulating Supply85.99B VET of 100,000,000,000 max supply (99.16%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 493.13M USD
All-Time High$ 0.27821609 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:57:37

VeChain Price Today

The live VeChain (VET) price today is $ 0.005687, with a 2.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current VET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005687 per VET.

VeChain currently ranks #87 by market capitalization at $ 489.00M, with a circulating supply of 85.99B VET. During the last 24 hours, VET traded between $ 0.0056 (low) and $ 0.00599 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.27821609, while the all-time low was $ 0.00167765732958.

In short-term performance, VET moved -0.89% in the last hour and +28.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 83.95K.

VeChain (VET) Market Information

No.87

$ 489.00M
$ 489.00M$ 489.00M

$ 83.95K
$ 83.95K$ 83.95K

$ 493.13M
$ 493.13M$ 493.13M

85.99B
85.99B 85.99B

86,712,634,466
86,712,634,466 86,712,634,466

85,985,041,177
85,985,041,177 85,985,041,177

99.16%

0.01%

VET

The current Market Cap of VeChain is $ 489.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 83.95K. The circulating supply of VET is 85.99B, with a total supply of 85985041177. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 493.13M.

VeChain Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0056
$ 0.0056$ 0.0056
24H Low
$ 0.00599
$ 0.00599$ 0.00599
24H High

$ 0.0056
$ 0.0056$ 0.0056

$ 0.00599
$ 0.00599$ 0.00599

$ 0.27821609
$ 0.27821609$ 0.27821609

$ 0.00167765732958
$ 0.00167765732958$ 0.00167765732958

-0.89%

-2.21%

+28.34%

+28.34%

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a blockchain platform designed to enhance supply chain management and business processes. Its goal is to streamline these processes and information flow for complex supply chains through the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT). The VeChain platform has two tokens: VeChain Token (VET) and VeChainThor Energy (VTHO). The former is used to transfer value across VeChain’s network, and the latter is used as energy or "gas" to power transactions. VeChain uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism to maintain network security and efficiency. It is widely used in various industries such as luxury goods, agriculture, logistics, food and drug, and governments, among others.

Trade VeChain (VET) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live VET spot and futures markets, compare VeChain trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VET/USDT
$0.005687
$0.005687$0.005687
-2.19%
14.57M (USDT)
VET/USDC
$0.005693
$0.005693$0.005693
-2.16%
9.41M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for VeChain: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is VeChain (VET)

Founded in 2015 by Sunny Lu, VeChain began as a blockchain solution for supply chain transparency and anti-counterfeiting. Early enterprise adoption, backing from Fenbushi Capital, and the 2017 ICO paved the way for the launch of the VeChainThor blockchain—an efficient, enterprise-grade Layer-1 network. Major partnerships with organisations such as DNV, Walmart, and BCG helped validate VeChain’s real-world use cases and expand its global reach. As part of its Renaissance roadmap, VeChain is rolling out Ethereum-compatible infrastructure, dPoS consensus, dynamic VTHO tokenomics, and StarGate NFT staking. Combined with MiCA-compliant tokens and enhanced interoperability, VeChain is positioning itself as a blockchain where real adoption, network utility, and sustainability converge to create long-term value.

VeChain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of VeChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official VeChain Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About VeChain (VET)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:57:37 (UTC+8)

Explore More about VeChain

VETUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on VET with leverage. Explore VETUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

VET-to-USD Calculator

Amount

VET
VET
USD
USD

1 VET = 0.005687 USD