VeChain Price(VET)
VeChain price today is $ 0.005687, down 2.21% in the last 24 hours.
The live VeChain (VET) price today is $ 0.005687, with a 2.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current VET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005687 per VET.
VeChain currently ranks #87 by market capitalization at $ 489.00M, with a circulating supply of 85.99B VET. During the last 24 hours, VET traded between $ 0.0056 (low) and $ 0.00599 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.27821609, while the all-time low was $ 0.00167765732958.
In short-term performance, VET moved -0.89% in the last hour and +28.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 83.95K.
No.87
99.16%
0.01%
VET
The current Market Cap of VeChain is $ 489.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 83.95K. The circulating supply of VET is 85.99B, with a total supply of 85985041177. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 493.13M.
-0.89%
-2.21%
+28.34%
+28.34%
VeChain (VET) is a blockchain platform designed to enhance supply chain management and business processes. Its goal is to streamline these processes and information flow for complex supply chains through the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT). The VeChain platform has two tokens: VeChain Token (VET) and VeChainThor Energy (VTHO). The former is used to transfer value across VeChain’s network, and the latter is used as energy or "gas" to power transactions. VeChain uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism to maintain network security and efficiency. It is widely used in various industries such as luxury goods, agriculture, logistics, food and drug, and governments, among others.
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Founded in 2015 by Sunny Lu, VeChain began as a blockchain solution for supply chain transparency and anti-counterfeiting. Early enterprise adoption, backing from Fenbushi Capital, and the 2017 ICO paved the way for the launch of the VeChainThor blockchain—an efficient, enterprise-grade Layer-1 network. Major partnerships with organisations such as DNV, Walmart, and BCG helped validate VeChain’s real-world use cases and expand its global reach. As part of its Renaissance roadmap, VeChain is rolling out Ethereum-compatible infrastructure, dPoS consensus, dynamic VTHO tokenomics, and StarGate NFT staking. Combined with MiCA-compliant tokens and enhanced interoperability, VeChain is positioning itself as a blockchain where real adoption, network utility, and sustainability converge to create long-term value.
For a more in-depth understanding of VeChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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