VeChain Price Today

The live VeChain (VET) price today is $ 0.005687, with a 2.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current VET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005687 per VET.

VeChain currently ranks #87 by market capitalization at $ 489.00M, with a circulating supply of 85.99B VET. During the last 24 hours, VET traded between $ 0.0056 (low) and $ 0.00599 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.27821609, while the all-time low was $ 0.00167765732958.

In short-term performance, VET moved -0.89% in the last hour and +28.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 83.95K.

VeChain (VET) Market Information

Rank No.87 Market Cap $ 489.00M$ 489.00M $ 489.00M Volume (24H) $ 83.95K$ 83.95K $ 83.95K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 493.13M$ 493.13M $ 493.13M Circulation Supply 85.99B 85.99B 85.99B Max Supply 86,712,634,466 86,712,634,466 86,712,634,466 Total Supply 85,985,041,177 85,985,041,177 85,985,041,177 Circulation Rate 99.16% Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain VET

The current Market Cap of VeChain is $ 489.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 83.95K. The circulating supply of VET is 85.99B, with a total supply of 85985041177. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 493.13M.