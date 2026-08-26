VOOI Price(VOOI)
VOOI price today is $ 0.009321, up 1.38% in the last 24 hours.
The live VOOI (VOOI) price today is $ 0.009321, with a 1.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current VOOI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.009321 per VOOI.
VOOI currently ranks #1701 by market capitalization at $ 2.93M, with a circulating supply of 314.85M VOOI. During the last 24 hours, VOOI traded between $ 0.008972 (low) and $ 0.009439 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.20353749608174407, while the all-time low was $ 0.00428800922655804.
In short-term performance, VOOI moved +0.25% in the last hour and +6.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.98K.
No.1701
31.48%
ETH
The current Market Cap of VOOI is $ 2.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.98K. The circulating supply of VOOI is 314.85M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.32M.
+0.25%
+1.38%
+6.02%
+6.02%
Explore live VOOI spot and futures markets, compare VOOI trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for VOOI: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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VOOI is a DeFi super-app that aggregates perps, spot, and yield markets into a unified, intuitive interface. By leveraging chain abstraction, VOOI eliminates barriers like bridges, gas fees, and network switches, allowing users to trade, invest, and stake across multiple chains with a single balance. VOOI also acts as an advanced perp DEX aggregation service by providing access to both pool and CLOB-based DEXs.
For a more in-depth understanding of VOOI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on VOOI with leverage. Explore VOOIUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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