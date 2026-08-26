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The live VOOI price today is 0.009321 USD.VOOI market cap is 2,934,742.63309773 USD. Track real-time VOOI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live VOOI price today is 0.009321 USD.VOOI market cap is 2,934,742.63309773 USD. Track real-time VOOI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About VOOI

VOOI Price Info

What is VOOI

VOOI Whitepaper

VOOI Official Website

VOOI Tokenomics

VOOI Price Forecast

VOOI History

VOOI Buying Guide

VOOI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

VOOI Spot

VOOI USDT-M Futures

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VOOI Price(VOOI)

1 VOOI to USD Live Price:

$0.009321
$0.009321$0.009321
+1.38%1D
USD
VOOI (VOOI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:00:22 (UTC+8)

VOOI Market Statistics

VOOI price today is $ 0.009321, up 1.38% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.009321 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.008972 - $ 0.009439 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.93M USD (rank #1701)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 52.98K
Circulating Supply314.85M VOOI of 100,000,000,000 max supply (31.48%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 9.32M USD
All-Time High$ 0.20353749608174407 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:00:22

VOOI Price Today

The live VOOI (VOOI) price today is $ 0.009321, with a 1.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current VOOI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.009321 per VOOI.

VOOI currently ranks #1701 by market capitalization at $ 2.93M, with a circulating supply of 314.85M VOOI. During the last 24 hours, VOOI traded between $ 0.008972 (low) and $ 0.009439 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.20353749608174407, while the all-time low was $ 0.00428800922655804.

In short-term performance, VOOI moved +0.25% in the last hour and +6.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.98K.

VOOI (VOOI) Market Information

No.1701

$ 2.93M
$ 2.93M$ 2.93M

$ 52.98K
$ 52.98K$ 52.98K

$ 9.32M
$ 9.32M$ 9.32M

314.85M
314.85M 314.85M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

31.48%

ETH

The current Market Cap of VOOI is $ 2.93M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.98K. The circulating supply of VOOI is 314.85M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.32M.

VOOI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.008972
$ 0.008972$ 0.008972
24H Low
$ 0.009439
$ 0.009439$ 0.009439
24H High

$ 0.008972
$ 0.008972$ 0.008972

$ 0.009439
$ 0.009439$ 0.009439

$ 0.20353749608174407
$ 0.20353749608174407$ 0.20353749608174407

$ 0.00428800922655804
$ 0.00428800922655804$ 0.00428800922655804

+0.25%

+1.38%

+6.02%

+6.02%

Trade VOOI (VOOI) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live VOOI spot and futures markets, compare VOOI trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VOOI/USDT
$0.00932
$0.00932$0.00932
+1.37%
5.77M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for VOOI: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is VOOI (VOOI)

VOOI is a DeFi super-app that aggregates perps, spot, and yield markets into a unified, intuitive interface. By leveraging chain abstraction, VOOI eliminates barriers like bridges, gas fees, and network switches, allowing users to trade, invest, and stake across multiple chains with a single balance. VOOI also acts as an advanced perp DEX aggregation service by providing access to both pool and CLOB-based DEXs.

VOOI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of VOOI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official VOOI Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About VOOI (VOOI)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:00:22 (UTC+8)

Explore More about VOOI

VOOIUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on VOOI with leverage. Explore VOOIUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

VOOI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

VOOI
VOOI
USD
USD

1 VOOI = 0.009321 USD