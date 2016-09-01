FIRO Price(FIRO)
FIRO price today is $ 0.6907, up 2.34% in the last 24 hours.
The live FIRO (FIRO) price today is $ 0.6907, with a 2.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.6907 per FIRO.
FIRO currently ranks #835 by market capitalization at $ 12.91M, with a circulating supply of 18.70M FIRO. During the last 24 hours, FIRO traded between $ 0.655 (low) and $ 0.7055 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 169.99099731445312, while the all-time low was $ 0.2751010060310364.
In short-term performance, FIRO moved -1.63% in the last hour and +10.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 90.90K.
No.835
87.36%
2016-09-01 00:00:00
XZC
The current Market Cap of FIRO is $ 12.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 90.90K. The circulating supply of FIRO is 18.70M, with a total supply of 18695525.79435479. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.78M.
-1.63%
+2.34%
+10.76%
+10.76%
Firo (FIRO), formerly known as Zcoin, is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency that aims to enable private financial transactions and ensure fungibility within its network. It operates on a unique protocol known as the Lelantus protocol, which allows users to burn their coins and then redeem them for new ones, thereby breaking the transaction links and ensuring privacy. The coin's supply is capped at 21.4 million, with a block reward halving every four years. Typical uses of Firo include private transactions and as a medium of exchange within its ecosystem. The project emphasizes user privacy and financial freedom, striving to create a secure and anonymous cryptocurrency.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for FIRO: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Firo, launched in 2016 as Zcoin, is a leading privacy-focused cryptocurrency that focuses on being private digital cash. Known for pioneering zero-knowledge proofs in cryptocurrency, Firo has designed and implemented several groundbreaking privacy protocols, including Zerocoin, Sigma, Lelantus, and its latest advancement, Lelantus Spark. Lelantus Spark represents the culmination of years of research and development. Built entirely by Firo from the ground up, Spark hides the sender, receiver, transaction amount and can even be adapted to hide asset types. Its simple, modular architecture allows for easier security audits and future upgrades. Firo is expanding its use case with Spark Assets that allow users to create their own privacy preserving tokens in the Firo ecosystem. As an open-source, community-driven project, Firo continues to innovate scalable, trustless privacy protocols that inspire others in the industry while upholding user autonomy and confidentiality.
For a more in-depth understanding of FIRO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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