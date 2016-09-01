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The live FIRO price today is 0.6907 USD.FIRO market cap is 12,912,999.666160853453 USD. Track real-time FIRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live FIRO price today is 0.6907 USD.FIRO market cap is 12,912,999.666160853453 USD. Track real-time FIRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About FIRO

FIRO Price Info

What is FIRO

FIRO Whitepaper

FIRO Official Website

FIRO Tokenomics

FIRO Price Forecast

FIRO History

FIRO Buying Guide

FIRO-to-Fiat Currency Converter

FIRO Spot

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FIRO Price(FIRO)

1 FIRO to USD Live Price:

$0.6907
$0.6907$0.6907
+2.34%1D
USD
FIRO (FIRO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:11:25 (UTC+8)

FIRO Market Statistics

FIRO price today is $ 0.6907, up 2.34% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.6907 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.655 - $ 0.7055 USD
Market Capitalization$ 12.91M USD (rank #835)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 90.90K
Circulating Supply18.70M FIRO of 100,000,000,000 max supply (87.36%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 14.78M USD
All-Time High$ 169.99099731445312 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:11:25

FIRO Price Today

The live FIRO (FIRO) price today is $ 0.6907, with a 2.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.6907 per FIRO.

FIRO currently ranks #835 by market capitalization at $ 12.91M, with a circulating supply of 18.70M FIRO. During the last 24 hours, FIRO traded between $ 0.655 (low) and $ 0.7055 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 169.99099731445312, while the all-time low was $ 0.2751010060310364.

In short-term performance, FIRO moved -1.63% in the last hour and +10.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 90.90K.

FIRO (FIRO) Market Information

No.835

$ 12.91M
$ 12.91M$ 12.91M

$ 90.90K
$ 90.90K$ 90.90K

$ 14.78M
$ 14.78M$ 14.78M

18.70M
18.70M 18.70M

21,400,000
21,400,000 21,400,000

18,695,525.79435479
18,695,525.79435479 18,695,525.79435479

87.36%

2016-09-01 00:00:00

XZC

The current Market Cap of FIRO is $ 12.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 90.90K. The circulating supply of FIRO is 18.70M, with a total supply of 18695525.79435479. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.78M.

FIRO Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.655
$ 0.655$ 0.655
24H Low
$ 0.7055
$ 0.7055$ 0.7055
24H High

$ 0.655
$ 0.655$ 0.655

$ 0.7055
$ 0.7055$ 0.7055

$ 169.99099731445312
$ 169.99099731445312$ 169.99099731445312

$ 0.2751010060310364
$ 0.2751010060310364$ 0.2751010060310364

-1.63%

+2.34%

+10.76%

+10.76%

About FIRO

Firo (FIRO), formerly known as Zcoin, is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency that aims to enable private financial transactions and ensure fungibility within its network. It operates on a unique protocol known as the Lelantus protocol, which allows users to burn their coins and then redeem them for new ones, thereby breaking the transaction links and ensuring privacy. The coin's supply is capped at 21.4 million, with a block reward halving every four years. Typical uses of Firo include private transactions and as a medium of exchange within its ecosystem. The project emphasizes user privacy and financial freedom, striving to create a secure and anonymous cryptocurrency.

Trade FIRO (FIRO) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live FIRO spot and futures markets, compare FIRO trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FIRO/USDT
$0.6916
$0.6916$0.6916
+2.59%
133.64K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for FIRO: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is FIRO (FIRO)

Firo, launched in 2016 as Zcoin, is a leading privacy-focused cryptocurrency that focuses on being private digital cash. Known for pioneering zero-knowledge proofs in cryptocurrency, Firo has designed and implemented several groundbreaking privacy protocols, including Zerocoin, Sigma, Lelantus, and its latest advancement, Lelantus Spark. Lelantus Spark represents the culmination of years of research and development. Built entirely by Firo from the ground up, Spark hides the sender, receiver, transaction amount and can even be adapted to hide asset types. Its simple, modular architecture allows for easier security audits and future upgrades. Firo is expanding its use case with Spark Assets that allow users to create their own privacy preserving tokens in the Firo ecosystem. As an open-source, community-driven project, Firo continues to innovate scalable, trustless privacy protocols that inspire others in the industry while upholding user autonomy and confidentiality.

FIRO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FIRO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official FIRO Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About FIRO (FIRO)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:11:25 (UTC+8)

Explore More about FIRO

FIROUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FIRO with leverage. Explore FIROUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FIRO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FIRO
FIRO
USD
USD

1 FIRO = 0.6907 USD