FIRO Price Today

The live FIRO (FIRO) price today is $ 0.6907, with a 2.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.6907 per FIRO.

FIRO currently ranks #835 by market capitalization at $ 12.91M, with a circulating supply of 18.70M FIRO. During the last 24 hours, FIRO traded between $ 0.655 (low) and $ 0.7055 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 169.99099731445312, while the all-time low was $ 0.2751010060310364.

In short-term performance, FIRO moved -1.63% in the last hour and +10.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 90.90K.

FIRO (FIRO) Market Information

Rank No.835 Market Cap $ 12.91M$ 12.91M $ 12.91M Volume (24H) $ 90.90K$ 90.90K $ 90.90K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.78M$ 14.78M $ 14.78M Circulation Supply 18.70M 18.70M 18.70M Max Supply 21,400,000 21,400,000 21,400,000 Total Supply 18,695,525.79435479 18,695,525.79435479 18,695,525.79435479 Circulation Rate 87.36% Issue Date 2016-09-01 00:00:00 Public Blockchain XZC

The current Market Cap of FIRO is $ 12.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 90.90K. The circulating supply of FIRO is 18.70M, with a total supply of 18695525.79435479. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.78M.