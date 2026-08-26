Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Splendor price today is 0.1593 USD.SPLD market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time SPLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Splendor price today is 0.1593 USD.SPLD market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time SPLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About SPLD

SPLD Price Info

What is SPLD

SPLD Whitepaper

SPLD Official Website

SPLD Tokenomics

SPLD Price Forecast

SPLD History

SPLD Buying Guide

SPLD-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SPLD Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Splendor Logo

Splendor Price(SPLD)

1 SPLD to USD Live Price:

$0.1593
$0.1593$0.1593
-0.74%1D
USD
Splendor (SPLD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:06:18 (UTC+8)

Splendor Market Statistics

Splendor price today is $ 0.1593, down 0.74% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.1593 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.1575 - $ 0.1729 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #4115)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 28.12K
Circulating Supply0.00 SPLD of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 4.14B USD
All-Time High$ 9.949072642702276 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:06:18

Splendor Price Today

The live Splendor (SPLD) price today is $ 0.1593, with a 0.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1593 per SPLD.

Splendor currently ranks #4115 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 SPLD. During the last 24 hours, SPLD traded between $ 0.1575 (low) and $ 0.1729 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.949072642702276, while the all-time low was $ 0.13386163390095754.

In short-term performance, SPLD moved +0.18% in the last hour and -7.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.12K.

Splendor (SPLD) Market Information

No.4115

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 28.12K
$ 28.12K$ 28.12K

$ 4.14B
$ 4.14B$ 4.14B

0.00
0.00 0.00

26,000,000,000
26,000,000,000 26,000,000,000

26,000,000,000
26,000,000,000 26,000,000,000

0.00%

SPLENDOR

The current Market Cap of Splendor is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.12K. The circulating supply of SPLD is 0.00, with a total supply of 26000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.14B.

Splendor Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1575
$ 0.1575$ 0.1575
24H Low
$ 0.1729
$ 0.1729$ 0.1729
24H High

$ 0.1575
$ 0.1575$ 0.1575

$ 0.1729
$ 0.1729$ 0.1729

$ 9.949072642702276
$ 9.949072642702276$ 9.949072642702276

$ 0.13386163390095754
$ 0.13386163390095754$ 0.13386163390095754

+0.18%

-0.74%

-7.12%

-7.12%

Trade Splendor (SPLD) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SPLD spot and futures markets, compare Splendor trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SPLD/USDT
$0.1593
$0.1593$0.1593
-0.74%
175.00K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Splendor: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Splendor (SPLD)

Splendor is an AI-powered blockchain with real-time GPU acceleration and military-grade quantum resistance, enabling the next generation of AI agents, autonomous systems, and intelligent applications.

Splendor Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Splendor, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Splendor Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Splendor (SPLD)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:06:18 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Splendor

SPLDUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SPLD with leverage. Explore SPLDUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1465
$0.1465$0.1465

+388.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1521
$1.1521$1.1521

+1,052.10%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008021
$0.008021$0.008021

+4.45%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6925
$0.6925$0.6925

-6.31%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.5519
$2.5519$2.5519

-1.85%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1521
$1.1521$1.1521

+1,052.10%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1465
$0.1465$0.1465

+388.33%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.044430
$0.044430$0.044430

+57.60%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0182473
$0.0182473$0.0182473

+11.55%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0006601
$0.0006601$0.0006601

+6.38%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SPLD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SPLD
SPLD
USD
USD

1 SPLD = 0.1593 USD