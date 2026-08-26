Splendor Price Today

The live Splendor (SPLD) price today is $ 0.1593, with a 0.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1593 per SPLD.

Splendor currently ranks #4115 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 SPLD. During the last 24 hours, SPLD traded between $ 0.1575 (low) and $ 0.1729 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.949072642702276, while the all-time low was $ 0.13386163390095754.

In short-term performance, SPLD moved +0.18% in the last hour and -7.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.12K.

Splendor (SPLD) Market Information

Rank No.4115 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 28.12K$ 28.12K $ 28.12K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.14B$ 4.14B $ 4.14B Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 26,000,000,000 26,000,000,000 26,000,000,000 Total Supply 26,000,000,000 26,000,000,000 26,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain SPLENDOR

The current Market Cap of Splendor is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.12K. The circulating supply of SPLD is 0.00, with a total supply of 26000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.14B.