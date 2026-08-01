Janction Price Today

The live Janction (JCT) price today is $ 0.002172, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current JCT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002172 per JCT.

Janction currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- JCT. During the last 24 hours, JCT traded between $ 0.001999 (low) and $ 0.002207 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JCT moved +0.18% in the last hour and +18.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.03K.

Janction (JCT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 5.03K$ 5.03K $ 5.03K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 108.60M$ 108.60M $ 108.60M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Janction is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.03K. The circulating supply of JCT is --, with a total supply of 50000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 108.60M.