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The live Janction price today is 0.002172 USD.JCT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time JCT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Janction price today is 0.002172 USD.JCT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time JCT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Janction Logo

Janction Price(JCT)

1 JCT to USD Live Price:

$0.002172
$0.002172$0.002172
+0.60%1D
USD
Janction (JCT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:08:20 (UTC+8)

Janction Market Statistics

Janction price today is $ 0.002172, up 0.60% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.002172 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.001999 - $ 0.002207 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 5.03K
Circulating Supply-- JCT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 108.60M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:08:20

Janction Price Today

The live Janction (JCT) price today is $ 0.002172, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current JCT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002172 per JCT.

Janction currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- JCT. During the last 24 hours, JCT traded between $ 0.001999 (low) and $ 0.002207 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JCT moved +0.18% in the last hour and +18.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.03K.

Janction (JCT) Market Information

--
----

$ 5.03K
$ 5.03K$ 5.03K

$ 108.60M
$ 108.60M$ 108.60M

--
----

50,000,000,000
50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Janction is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.03K. The circulating supply of JCT is --, with a total supply of 50000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 108.60M.

Janction Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001999
$ 0.001999$ 0.001999
24H Low
$ 0.002207
$ 0.002207$ 0.002207
24H High

$ 0.001999
$ 0.001999$ 0.001999

$ 0.002207
$ 0.002207$ 0.002207

--
----

--
----

+0.18%

+0.60%

+18.75%

+18.75%

Trade Janction (JCT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live JCT spot and futures markets, compare Janction trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JCT/USDT
$0.002172
$0.002172$0.002172
+0.60%
2.38M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Janction: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Janction (JCT)

Janction is a decentralized AI-compute pool and Layer-2 network that connects global GPU suppliers and AI teams with verifiable contribution-based incentives and transparent pricing. By combining Proof of Contribution with PVCG pricing, Janction aligns suppliers and demanders in a fair and efficient way.

Janction Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Janction, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Janction Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Janction (JCT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:08:20 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Janction

JCTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on JCT with leverage. Explore JCTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

JCT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

JCT
JCT
USD
USD

1 JCT = 0.002172 USD