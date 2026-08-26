ROGIN.AI Price(ROG)
ROGIN.AI price today is $ 0.1937, up 0.31% in the last 24 hours.
The live ROGIN.AI (ROG) price today is $ 0.1937, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1937 per ROG.
ROGIN.AI currently ranks #708 by market capitalization at $ 12.98M, with a circulating supply of 66.99M ROG. During the last 24 hours, ROG traded between $ 0.189 (low) and $ 0.1958 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.7230281392961057, while the all-time low was $ 0.1328107600152995.
In short-term performance, ROG moved -0.16% in the last hour and -0.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.61K.
No.708
ETH
The current Market Cap of ROGIN.AI is $ 12.98M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.61K. The circulating supply of ROG is 66.99M, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.74M.
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Rogue (ROG) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It is primarily used as a utility token within the Rogue Games ecosystem, a digital platform that supports and promotes independent game developers and their creations. The ROG token enables transactions, rewards, and incentives within this community, fostering a dynamic and interactive environment for both developers and gamers. The token's issuance follows the ERC-20 standard, a popular model for tokens on the Ethereum network. As a part of the Ethereum ecosystem, ROG benefits from the network's robust security and smart contract capabilities, making it a reliable and versatile asset in the gaming industry.
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To train traders to prioritize risk mitigation in our Metaverse sandbox. To enable global users to have a sound investment mindset with collective intelligence strategies. To protect Intellectual Property with ownership of every certified strategy through NFTs.
For a more in-depth understanding of ROGIN.AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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