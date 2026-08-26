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The live ROGIN.AI price today is 0.1937 USD.ROG market cap is 12,975,938.518257 USD. Track real-time ROG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ROGIN.AI price today is 0.1937 USD.ROG market cap is 12,975,938.518257 USD. Track real-time ROG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ROGIN.AI Price(ROG)

1 ROG to USD Live Price:

$0.1937
$0.1937$0.1937
+0.31%1D
USD
ROGIN.AI (ROG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:28:13 (UTC+8)

ROGIN.AI Market Statistics

ROGIN.AI price today is $ 0.1937, up 0.31% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.1937 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.189 - $ 0.1958 USD
Market Capitalization$ 12.98M USD (rank #708)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 14.61K
Circulating Supply66.99M ROG of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 38.74M USD
All-Time High$ 0.7230281392961057 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:28:13

ROGIN.AI Price Today

The live ROGIN.AI (ROG) price today is $ 0.1937, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1937 per ROG.

ROGIN.AI currently ranks #708 by market capitalization at $ 12.98M, with a circulating supply of 66.99M ROG. During the last 24 hours, ROG traded between $ 0.189 (low) and $ 0.1958 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.7230281392961057, while the all-time low was $ 0.1328107600152995.

In short-term performance, ROG moved -0.16% in the last hour and -0.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.61K.

ROGIN.AI (ROG) Market Information

No.708

$ 12.98M
$ 12.98M$ 12.98M

$ 14.61K
$ 14.61K$ 14.61K

$ 38.74M
$ 38.74M$ 38.74M

66.99M
66.99M 66.99M

200,000,000
200,000,000 200,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of ROGIN.AI is $ 12.98M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.61K. The circulating supply of ROG is 66.99M, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.74M.

ROGIN.AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.189
$ 0.189$ 0.189
24H Low
$ 0.1958
$ 0.1958$ 0.1958
24H High

$ 0.189
$ 0.189$ 0.189

$ 0.1958
$ 0.1958$ 0.1958

$ 0.7230281392961057
$ 0.7230281392961057$ 0.7230281392961057

$ 0.1328107600152995
$ 0.1328107600152995$ 0.1328107600152995

-0.16%

+0.31%

-0.42%

-0.42%

About ROGIN.AI

Rogue (ROG) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It is primarily used as a utility token within the Rogue Games ecosystem, a digital platform that supports and promotes independent game developers and their creations. The ROG token enables transactions, rewards, and incentives within this community, fostering a dynamic and interactive environment for both developers and gamers. The token's issuance follows the ERC-20 standard, a popular model for tokens on the Ethereum network. As a part of the Ethereum ecosystem, ROG benefits from the network's robust security and smart contract capabilities, making it a reliable and versatile asset in the gaming industry.

Trade ROGIN.AI (ROG) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ROG spot and futures markets, compare ROGIN.AI trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ROG/USDT
$0.1937
$0.1937$0.1937
+0.31%
75.41K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ROGIN.AI: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ROGIN.AI (ROG)

To train traders to prioritize risk mitigation in our Metaverse sandbox. To enable global users to have a sound investment mindset with collective intelligence strategies. To protect Intellectual Property with ownership of every certified strategy through NFTs.

ROGIN.AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ROGIN.AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ROGIN.AI Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ROGIN.AI (ROG)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:28:13 (UTC+8)

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ROGUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ROG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ROG
ROG
USD
USD

1 ROG = 0.1937 USD