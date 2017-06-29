StatusNetwork Price Today

The live StatusNetwork (SNT) price today is $ 0.00657, with a 0.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00657 per SNT.

StatusNetwork currently ranks #522 by market capitalization at $ 31.62M, with a circulating supply of 4.81B SNT. During the last 24 hours, SNT traded between $ 0.00606 (low) and $ 0.00727 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.675944983959198, while the all-time low was $ 0.00619645271405.

In short-term performance, SNT moved 0.00% in the last hour and +31.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.95K.

StatusNetwork (SNT) Market Information

Rank No.522 Market Cap $ 31.62M$ 31.62M $ 31.62M Volume (24H) $ 53.95K$ 53.95K $ 53.95K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 44.71M$ 44.71M $ 44.71M Circulation Supply 4.81B 4.81B 4.81B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 6,804,870,174.87816825 6,804,870,174.87816825 6,804,870,174.87816825 Issue Date 2017-06-29 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.0366$ 0.0366 $ 0.0366 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of StatusNetwork is $ 31.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.95K. The circulating supply of SNT is 4.81B, with a total supply of 6804870174.87816825. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.71M.