StatusNetwork Price(SNT)
StatusNetwork price today is $ 0.00657, up 0.30% in the last 24 hours.
The live StatusNetwork (SNT) price today is $ 0.00657, with a 0.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00657 per SNT.
StatusNetwork currently ranks #522 by market capitalization at $ 31.62M, with a circulating supply of 4.81B SNT. During the last 24 hours, SNT traded between $ 0.00606 (low) and $ 0.00727 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.675944983959198, while the all-time low was $ 0.00619645271405.
In short-term performance, SNT moved 0.00% in the last hour and +31.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.95K.
No.522
2017-06-29 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of StatusNetwork is $ 31.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.95K. The circulating supply of SNT is 4.81B, with a total supply of 6804870174.87816825. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.71M.
0.00%
+0.30%
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+31.66%
Status (SNT) is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum blockchain that aims to facilitate interaction with decentralized applications (DApps). It operates as an open-source messaging platform and mobile interface, enabling users to access DApps on the Ethereum network directly from their smartphones. SNT is the native utility token of the Status network, used for governance and to access certain features within the platform. The token follows an inflationary issuance model, with new tokens being created as rewards for network participants. The Status network is designed to bring the benefits of decentralization, such as privacy and security, to everyday smartphone users, thereby contributing to the broader adoption of blockchain technology.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for StatusNetwork: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile interface to interact with decentralized applications that run on the Ethereum Network. SNT is a utility network token for Status, the first ever mobile Ethereum client built entirely on peer-to-peer technologies.
For a more in-depth understanding of StatusNetwork, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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