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The live StatusNetwork price today is 0.00657 USD.SNT market cap is 31,616,532.7541452569177 USD. Track real-time SNT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live StatusNetwork price today is 0.00657 USD.SNT market cap is 31,616,532.7541452569177 USD. Track real-time SNT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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StatusNetwork Price(SNT)

1 SNT to USD Live Price:

$0.00657
$0.00657$0.00657
+0.30%1D
USD
StatusNetwork (SNT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:57:16 (UTC+8)

StatusNetwork Market Statistics

StatusNetwork price today is $ 0.00657, up 0.30% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00657 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00606 - $ 0.00727 USD
Market Capitalization$ 31.62M USD (rank #522)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 53.95K
Circulating Supply4.81B SNT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 44.71M USD
All-Time High$ 0.675944983959198 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:57:16

StatusNetwork Price Today

The live StatusNetwork (SNT) price today is $ 0.00657, with a 0.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00657 per SNT.

StatusNetwork currently ranks #522 by market capitalization at $ 31.62M, with a circulating supply of 4.81B SNT. During the last 24 hours, SNT traded between $ 0.00606 (low) and $ 0.00727 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.675944983959198, while the all-time low was $ 0.00619645271405.

In short-term performance, SNT moved 0.00% in the last hour and +31.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.95K.

StatusNetwork (SNT) Market Information

No.522

$ 31.62M
$ 31.62M$ 31.62M

$ 53.95K
$ 53.95K$ 53.95K

$ 44.71M
$ 44.71M$ 44.71M

4.81B
4.81B 4.81B

--
----

6,804,870,174.87816825
6,804,870,174.87816825 6,804,870,174.87816825

2017-06-29 00:00:00

$ 0.0366
$ 0.0366$ 0.0366

ETH

The current Market Cap of StatusNetwork is $ 31.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.95K. The circulating supply of SNT is 4.81B, with a total supply of 6804870174.87816825. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.71M.

StatusNetwork Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00606
$ 0.00606$ 0.00606
24H Low
$ 0.00727
$ 0.00727$ 0.00727
24H High

$ 0.00606
$ 0.00606$ 0.00606

$ 0.00727
$ 0.00727$ 0.00727

$ 0.675944983959198
$ 0.675944983959198$ 0.675944983959198

$ 0.00619645271405
$ 0.00619645271405$ 0.00619645271405

0.00%

+0.30%

+31.66%

+31.66%

About StatusNetwork

Status (SNT) is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum blockchain that aims to facilitate interaction with decentralized applications (DApps). It operates as an open-source messaging platform and mobile interface, enabling users to access DApps on the Ethereum network directly from their smartphones. SNT is the native utility token of the Status network, used for governance and to access certain features within the platform. The token follows an inflationary issuance model, with new tokens being created as rewards for network participants. The Status network is designed to bring the benefits of decentralization, such as privacy and security, to everyday smartphone users, thereby contributing to the broader adoption of blockchain technology.

Trade StatusNetwork (SNT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SNT spot and futures markets, compare StatusNetwork trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SNT/USDT
$0.00657
$0.00657$0.00657
+0.15%
8.46M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for StatusNetwork: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is StatusNetwork (SNT)

Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile interface to interact with decentralized applications that run on the Ethereum Network. SNT is a utility network token for Status, the first ever mobile Ethereum client built entirely on peer-to-peer technologies.

StatusNetwork Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of StatusNetwork, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official StatusNetwork Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About StatusNetwork (SNT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:57:16 (UTC+8)

Explore More about StatusNetwork

SNTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SNT with leverage. Explore SNTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SNT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SNT
SNT
USD
USD

1 SNT = 0.00657 USD