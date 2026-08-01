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The live SUPERFORTUNE price today is 0.0384 USD.GUA market cap is 4,800,000 USD. Track real-time GUA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live SUPERFORTUNE price today is 0.0384 USD.GUA market cap is 4,800,000 USD. Track real-time GUA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SUPERFORTUNE Logo

SUPERFORTUNE Price(GUA)

1 GUA to USD Live Price:

$0.0384
$0.0384$0.0384
+0.84%1D
USD
SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:38:19 (UTC+8)

SUPERFORTUNE Market Statistics

SUPERFORTUNE price today is $ 0.0384, up 0.84% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0384 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.03762 - $ 0.03926 USD
Market Capitalization$ 4.80M USD (rank #271)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 205.41K
Circulating Supply125.00M GUA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (12.50%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 38.40M USD
All-Time High$ 2.353807997868745 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:38:19

SUPERFORTUNE Price Today

The live SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) price today is $ 0.0384, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current GUA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0384 per GUA.

SUPERFORTUNE currently ranks #271 by market capitalization at $ 4.80M, with a circulating supply of 125.00M GUA. During the last 24 hours, GUA traded between $ 0.03762 (low) and $ 0.03926 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.353807997868745, while the all-time low was $ 0.04081577911045705.

In short-term performance, GUA moved -0.19% in the last hour and -13.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 205.41K.

SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Market Information

No.271

$ 4.80M
$ 4.80M$ 4.80M

$ 205.41K
$ 205.41K$ 205.41K

$ 38.40M
$ 38.40M$ 38.40M

125.00M
125.00M 125.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

12.50%

BSC

The current Market Cap of SUPERFORTUNE is $ 4.80M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 205.41K. The circulating supply of GUA is 125.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.40M.

SUPERFORTUNE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03762
$ 0.03762$ 0.03762
24H Low
$ 0.03926
$ 0.03926$ 0.03926
24H High

$ 0.03762
$ 0.03762$ 0.03762

$ 0.03926
$ 0.03926$ 0.03926

$ 2.353807997868745
$ 2.353807997868745$ 2.353807997868745

$ 0.04081577911045705
$ 0.04081577911045705$ 0.04081577911045705

-0.19%

+0.84%

-13.75%

-13.75%

Trade SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live GUA spot and futures markets, compare SUPERFORTUNE trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GUA/USDT
$0.0384
$0.0384$0.0384
+0.84%
5.37M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SUPERFORTUNE: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is SUPERFORTUNE (GUA)

SUPERFORTUNE, incubated by Manta Labs, is an AI-powered Prediction Market engine that blends Chinese metaphysics with crypto markets to identify price patterns. GUA is the native utility token that is used for: Unlocking detailed fortune reports, Purchasing lucky charms such as fortune crystals, In-app payment currency.

SUPERFORTUNE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SUPERFORTUNE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SUPERFORTUNE Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About SUPERFORTUNE (GUA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:38:19 (UTC+8)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GUA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GUA
GUA
USD
USD

1 GUA = 0.0383 USD