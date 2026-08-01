SUPERFORTUNE Price Today

The live SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) price today is $ 0.0384, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current GUA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0384 per GUA.

SUPERFORTUNE currently ranks #271 by market capitalization at $ 4.80M, with a circulating supply of 125.00M GUA. During the last 24 hours, GUA traded between $ 0.03762 (low) and $ 0.03926 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.353807997868745, while the all-time low was $ 0.04081577911045705.

In short-term performance, GUA moved -0.19% in the last hour and -13.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 205.41K.

SUPERFORTUNE (GUA) Market Information

Rank No.271 Market Cap $ 4.80M$ 4.80M $ 4.80M Volume (24H) $ 205.41K$ 205.41K $ 205.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.40M$ 38.40M $ 38.40M Circulation Supply 125.00M 125.00M 125.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 12.50% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of SUPERFORTUNE is $ 4.80M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 205.41K. The circulating supply of GUA is 125.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.40M.