What is GCoin about?

GCoin is a cryptocurrency designed to power an ecosystem that democratizes real estate investment. It provides accessible education and innovative tools to bridge the gap between traditional real estate and decentralized finance.

What makes GCoin unique?

GCoin is unique as it serves as the fuel for a learn-to-earn platform and tokenization hub, making real estate investment accessible to everyone, not just the wealthy.

What is the current price of GCoin?

The live price of GCoin (GC) is $ USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is GCoin positioned in the market?

GCoin currently sits at market rank #5693, supported by a market capitalization of $86530. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of GC?

The circulating supply of GC is 100000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of GCoin?

During the last 24 hours, GCoin traded within a range of $ (24-hour low) and $ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is GCoin from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

GCoin reached an all-time high of $0.064704, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is GC trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for GCoin?

The current price movement of 0.96% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Tokenized Real Estate,Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem,Hedera Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.