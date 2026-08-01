Aleph Zero Price(AZERO)
Aleph Zero price today is $ 0.009122, up 0.38% in the last 24 hours.
The live Aleph Zero (AZERO) price today is $ 0.009122, with a 0.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current AZERO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.009122 per AZERO.
Aleph Zero currently ranks #1688 by market capitalization at $ 2.43M, with a circulating supply of 266.78M AZERO. During the last 24 hours, AZERO traded between $ 0.008173 (low) and $ 0.009489 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.0914521459781383, while the all-time low was $ 0.00382935787030632.
In short-term performance, AZERO moved +0.44% in the last hour and -8.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.67K.
No.1688
AZERO
The current Market Cap of Aleph Zero is $ 2.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.67K. The circulating supply of AZERO is 266.78M, with a total supply of 336231180. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.07M.
+0.44%
+0.38%
-8.93%
-8.93%
AZERO is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain. The primary purpose of AZERO is to facilitate transactions and store value in a decentralized manner, with a focus on providing a secure and efficient platform for digital asset exchange. It employs a unique consensus mechanism and chain design to maintain network integrity and security. The AZERO ecosystem is designed to be versatile, accommodating a wide range of applications beyond simple transactions, including smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). Its issuance model is based on mining, similar to many other cryptocurrencies, ensuring a steady and predictable supply. AZERO's role in the broader cryptocurrency market is defined by its technological innovations and its commitment to decentralization and security.
Explore live AZERO spot and futures markets, compare Aleph Zero trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Aleph Zero: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Aleph Zero is an enterprise-ready, high-performance blockchain platform with a novel, Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)-based consensus protocol that has been peer-reviewed and presented at an ACM conference. To date, Aleph Zero raised $15m for continued development, integrating with the Substrate stack, and expanding the team. In 2022, Aleph Zero plans to enable privacy-enhancing features based on secure multi-party computation research and zero-knowledge proofs.
For a more in-depth understanding of Aleph Zero, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on AZERO with leverage. Explore AZEROUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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