Aleph Zero Price Today

The live Aleph Zero (AZERO) price today is $ 0.009122, with a 0.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current AZERO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.009122 per AZERO.

Aleph Zero currently ranks #1688 by market capitalization at $ 2.43M, with a circulating supply of 266.78M AZERO. During the last 24 hours, AZERO traded between $ 0.008173 (low) and $ 0.009489 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.0914521459781383, while the all-time low was $ 0.00382935787030632.

In short-term performance, AZERO moved +0.44% in the last hour and -8.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.67K.

Aleph Zero (AZERO) Market Information

Rank No.1688 Market Cap $ 2.43M$ 2.43M $ 2.43M Volume (24H) $ 59.67K$ 59.67K $ 59.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.07M$ 3.07M $ 3.07M Circulation Supply 266.78M 266.78M 266.78M Total Supply 336,231,180 336,231,180 336,231,180 Public Blockchain AZERO

The current Market Cap of Aleph Zero is $ 2.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.67K. The circulating supply of AZERO is 266.78M, with a total supply of 336231180. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.07M.