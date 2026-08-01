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The live Aleph Zero price today is 0.009122 USD.AZERO market cap is 2,433,557.591022 USD. Track real-time AZERO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Aleph Zero price today is 0.009122 USD.AZERO market cap is 2,433,557.591022 USD. Track real-time AZERO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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AZERO Official Website

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Aleph Zero Logo

Aleph Zero Price(AZERO)

1 AZERO to USD Live Price:

$0.009124
$0.009124$0.009124
+0.38%1D
USD
Aleph Zero (AZERO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:26:38 (UTC+8)

Aleph Zero Market Statistics

Aleph Zero price today is $ 0.009122, up 0.38% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.009122 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.008173 - $ 0.009489 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.43M USD (rank #1688)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 59.67K
Circulating Supply266.78M AZERO of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 3.07M USD
All-Time High$ 3.0914521459781383 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:26:38

Aleph Zero Price Today

The live Aleph Zero (AZERO) price today is $ 0.009122, with a 0.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current AZERO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.009122 per AZERO.

Aleph Zero currently ranks #1688 by market capitalization at $ 2.43M, with a circulating supply of 266.78M AZERO. During the last 24 hours, AZERO traded between $ 0.008173 (low) and $ 0.009489 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.0914521459781383, while the all-time low was $ 0.00382935787030632.

In short-term performance, AZERO moved +0.44% in the last hour and -8.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.67K.

Aleph Zero (AZERO) Market Information

No.1688

$ 2.43M
$ 2.43M$ 2.43M

$ 59.67K
$ 59.67K$ 59.67K

$ 3.07M
$ 3.07M$ 3.07M

266.78M
266.78M 266.78M

336,231,180
336,231,180 336,231,180

AZERO

The current Market Cap of Aleph Zero is $ 2.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.67K. The circulating supply of AZERO is 266.78M, with a total supply of 336231180. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.07M.

Aleph Zero Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.008173
$ 0.008173$ 0.008173
24H Low
$ 0.009489
$ 0.009489$ 0.009489
24H High

$ 0.008173
$ 0.008173$ 0.008173

$ 0.009489
$ 0.009489$ 0.009489

$ 3.0914521459781383
$ 3.0914521459781383$ 3.0914521459781383

$ 0.00382935787030632
$ 0.00382935787030632$ 0.00382935787030632

+0.44%

+0.38%

-8.93%

-8.93%

About Aleph Zero

AZERO is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain. The primary purpose of AZERO is to facilitate transactions and store value in a decentralized manner, with a focus on providing a secure and efficient platform for digital asset exchange. It employs a unique consensus mechanism and chain design to maintain network integrity and security. The AZERO ecosystem is designed to be versatile, accommodating a wide range of applications beyond simple transactions, including smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). Its issuance model is based on mining, similar to many other cryptocurrencies, ensuring a steady and predictable supply. AZERO's role in the broader cryptocurrency market is defined by its technological innovations and its commitment to decentralization and security.

Trade Aleph Zero (AZERO) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live AZERO spot and futures markets, compare Aleph Zero trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AZERO/USDT
$0.009122
$0.009122$0.009122
+0.37%
6.78M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Aleph Zero: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Aleph Zero (AZERO)

Aleph Zero is an enterprise-ready, high-performance blockchain platform with a novel, Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)-based consensus protocol that has been peer-reviewed and presented at an ACM conference. To date, Aleph Zero raised $15m for continued development, integrating with the Substrate stack, and expanding the team. In 2022, Aleph Zero plans to enable privacy-enhancing features based on secure multi-party computation research and zero-knowledge proofs.

Aleph Zero Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aleph Zero, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Aleph Zero Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Aleph Zero (AZERO)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:26:38 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Aleph Zero

AZEROUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on AZERO with leverage. Explore AZEROUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AZERO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AZERO
AZERO
USD
USD

1 AZERO = 0.009122 USD