Jupiter is the leading DeFi dApp on Solana, serves as Solana’s primary liquidity infrastructure, driving more than 80% of the total retail liquidity movement and seamlessly integrating with the majority of protocols within the Solana network.

Jupiter is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check JUP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Jupiter on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Jupiter buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Jupiter, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of JUP? How much will it be worth in 2025, 2026, 2027, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Jupiter price prediction page.

Tracing JUP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing JUP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Jupiter price history page.

Looking for how to buy Jupiter? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Jupiter on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

For a more in-depth understanding of Jupiter, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Jupiter What is Jupiter (JUP) and how does it work? Jupiter is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) based on the Solana ecosystem. It aims to replace centralized exchanges with a more streamlined system that prioritizes trader experiences. The exchange works by connecting users to a network of smart contracts built on the Solana blockchain. These contracts manage wallet connections and cryptocurrency token trades. Jupiter also works with other developers, offering APIs for real-time pricing and placing limit orders on swaps. Who is behind the development of Jupiter? The development of Jupiter is led by a team of passionate Solana fans with extensive experience in working with crypto exchanges. While the team behind Jupiter remains mysterious and does not share any personal details, they have provided extensive documentation for their project, including white papers and blogs that showcase their years of work on the platform. what does Jupiter aim to achieve? The main goal of Jupiter is to redefine decentralized finance (DeFi) by providing a more streamlined and efficient system for crypto traders. Jupiter aims to replace centralized exchanges with its decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) based on the Solana ecosystem. Unlike many other DeFi projects, Jupiter's focus is on being a swap aggregator that allows people to make decentralized crypto trades. Additionally, Jupiter aims to prove the usefulness of the Solana blockchain by building on it and supporting the Solana token ecosystem. By doing so, Jupiter has been able to attract dedicated users from the Solana community. How can users access Jupiter? Users can access Jupiter through the Jupiter Station website or the Jupiter app. Both options provide a user-friendly interface that connects to a network of smart contracts built on the Solana ecosystem. These contracts manage wallet connections and cryptocurrency token trades. What are the different features Jupiter offers? Jupiter offers several features that make it an attractive decentralized exchange option. The swap aggregator allows users to trade between a variety of tokens, with customizable settings to minimize fees and reduce slippage. The limit order feature enables users to automate token sales by setting a desired price. Dollar-cost averaging (DCA) allows for automated purchases at regular intervals, reducing the impact of market fluctuations. The bridge feature facilitates the transfer of tokens between chains, making it easier for developers to work with Jupiter. The perpetual exchange provides market stability and offers up to 100 times leverage for traders. The Jupiter Liquidity Provider (JLP) Pool allows users to provide tokens for the liquidity pool and earn fees. The LST stablecoin, based on the US dollar, helps facilitate exchanges and provides collateral for interest-free loans. Additionally, Jupiter recently released its governance token, JUP, and will be conducting a community airdrop to distribute tokens to users. What is a limit order on Jupiter? A limit order on Jupiter is a feature that allows users to automate token sales on the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. With a limit order, users can set a specific price at which they want to buy a token, and the order will be automatically fulfilled when the token reaches that price. This feature ensures that users don't miss out on buying a desired token at an affordable price. How does Jupiter automate token sales? By automating token sales through Jupiter’s limit orders, users can take advantage of market opportunities without constantly monitoring the exchange. This feature is especially useful for traders who want to execute trades based on specific price levels or market conditions. Jupiter's limit order feature is part of its goal to provide a streamlined and efficient trading experience for its users. By automating token sales, Jupiter aims to simplify the trading process and make it more accessible to both experienced and novice traders. How does dollar-cost averaging (DCA) work on Jupiter? Dollar-cost averaging (DCA) on Jupiter allows users to set up trades at regular intervals over a specified time. This strategy helps to automate purchases and reduce the impact of market fluctuations. Instead of trying to time the market, users can trade at regular intervals to achieve a more consistent return. The benefits of DCA on Jupiter are numerous. Firstly, it helps to mitigate the risk of making large investments at the wrong time, as trades are spread out over time. This reduces the impact of market volatility and allows users to buy assets at lower prices during market dips. Additionally, DCA on Jupiter provides convenience and ease of use. Users can set up their trades and let the system handle the rest, saving time and effort. This strategy also promotes disciplined investing, as users are encouraged to stick to their investment plan and avoid making impulsive decisions based on short-term market movements. How does the bridge feature on Jupiter allows for easy token transfer between chains? The bridge feature on Jupiter allows for easy token transfer between chains by swapping tokens. Users can swap tokens between different chains, enabling them to transfer assets easily from one chain to another. This feature is particularly useful for developers working with Jupiter, as it provides them with a seamless way to bridge tokens. By utilizing the bridge feature, users can transfer their tokens from one chain to another without the need for complex processes or intermediaries. This simplifies the token transfer process and enhances the overall efficiency of the exchange. The bridge feature on Jupiter is designed to minimize fees and reduce slippage, ensuring that users can transfer their tokens at the best possible rates. It also allows users to customize various settings, such as routing methods, to optimize their token transfers. How does the Jupiter Liquidity Provider (JLP) Pool work? The Jupiter Liquidity Provider (JLP) Pool is a key component of the Jupiter exchange. Users have the option to participate in the JLP Pool by providing tokens for the liquidity pool. When users provide tokens, they are temporarily locked in the pool and used for swaps on the exchange. In return for providing liquidity, users earn fees from other users who make trades on the platform. How can users participate in Jupiter’s Liquidity Provider (JLP) Pool? To participate in the JLP Pool, users can choose to provide their tokens by depositing them into the pool. The process is simple and can be done through the Jupiter Station website or the Jupiter app. Once the tokens are deposited, they are locked and used for swaps on the exchange. Users can earn fees based on the amount of liquidity they provide to the pool. What is the LST stablecoin on Jupiter? The LST stablecoin on Jupiter is a Solana yield-bearing stablecoin that is pegged to the United States dollar. It is designed to facilitate exchanges on the Jupiter platform by providing stability and collateral for transactions. The LST stablecoin can be used as a medium of exchange for trading between different tokens on the Jupiter exchange. It can also be used as collateral for interest-free loans, allowing users to leverage their assets without incurring high-interest rates. The LST stablecoin is an important component of the Jupiter ecosystem, as it helps to maintain market stability and provides liquidity for traders. How can users participate in Jupiter’s token airdrop? The Jupiter token airdrop is a community event organized by Jupiter Station, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange based on the Solana ecosystem. The airdrop is scheduled to take place on January 31, 2024, and aims to distribute free JUP tokens to Jupiter users who have participated in the community. During the token launch, all users with a Jupiter account will receive 200 free JUP tokens. Additionally, users who have had at least $10 worth of coins on the platform or have made at least 10 transactions before March 2022 will receive an additional 500 tokens in the airdrop. To participate in the airdrop and claim the free tokens, users need to log in to the Jupiter airdrop portal. The portal will determine the number of tokens each user is eligible for based on their community participation. What are the tokenomics of the JUP token? The JUP token is a key component of the Jupiter ecosystem. The token is currently in the middle of its distribution, with many tokens still locked. The upcoming airdrop and launch of the token will be decided by a vote from the Jupiter DAO. The total supply of JUP tokens is 3 billion coins, and after the new wave of airdrops, there will be approximately 1 billion coins in circulation. The token distribution was originally planned to be split into three parts, with 40% for community growth, 40% for the Jupiter team and strategic reserve, and 20% for a locked token sale. However, in a recent announcement, the team has decided to split the tokens equally between the community and the team. This decision reflects the team's commitment to decentralization and community involvement in the governance of the Jupiter ecosystem.

