Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Trustswap price today is 0.03921 USD.TRUSTSWAP market cap is 3,920,810.38044 USD. Track real-time TRUSTSWAP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Trustswap price today is 0.03921 USD.TRUSTSWAP market cap is 3,920,810.38044 USD. Track real-time TRUSTSWAP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About TRUSTSWAP

TRUSTSWAP Price Info

What is TRUSTSWAP

TRUSTSWAP Whitepaper

TRUSTSWAP Official Website

TRUSTSWAP Tokenomics

TRUSTSWAP Price Forecast

TRUSTSWAP History

TRUSTSWAP Buying Guide

TRUSTSWAP-to-Fiat Currency Converter

TRUSTSWAP Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Trustswap Logo

Trustswap Price(TRUSTSWAP)

1 TRUSTSWAP to USD Live Price:

$0.03921
$0.03921$0.03921
-2.84%1D
USD
Trustswap (TRUSTSWAP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:34:36 (UTC+8)

Trustswap Market Statistics

Trustswap price today is $ 0.03921, down 2.84% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.03921 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.03891 - $ 0.04115 USD
Market Capitalization$ 3.92M USD (rank #1267)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 8.40K
Circulating Supply100.00M TRUSTSWAP of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 3.92M USD
All-Time High$ 5.02240699 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:34:36

Trustswap Price Today

The live Trustswap (TRUSTSWAP) price today is $ 0.03921, with a 2.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRUSTSWAP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03921 per TRUSTSWAP.

Trustswap currently ranks #1267 by market capitalization at $ 3.92M, with a circulating supply of 100.00M TRUSTSWAP. During the last 24 hours, TRUSTSWAP traded between $ 0.03891 (low) and $ 0.04115 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.02240699, while the all-time low was $ 0.0125283595814.

In short-term performance, TRUSTSWAP moved -0.46% in the last hour and +10.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.40K.

Trustswap (TRUSTSWAP) Market Information

No.1267

$ 3.92M
$ 3.92M$ 3.92M

$ 8.40K
$ 8.40K$ 8.40K

$ 3.92M
$ 3.92M$ 3.92M

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

99,995,164.26708125
99,995,164.26708125 99,995,164.26708125

2020-07-10 00:00:00

ETH

The current Market Cap of Trustswap is $ 3.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.40K. The circulating supply of TRUSTSWAP is 100.00M, with a total supply of 99995164.26708125. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.92M.

Trustswap Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03891
$ 0.03891$ 0.03891
24H Low
$ 0.04115
$ 0.04115$ 0.04115
24H High

$ 0.03891
$ 0.03891$ 0.03891

$ 0.04115
$ 0.04115$ 0.04115

$ 5.02240699
$ 5.02240699$ 5.02240699

$ 0.0125283595814
$ 0.0125283595814$ 0.0125283595814

-0.46%

-2.84%

+10.35%

+10.35%

Trade Trustswap (TRUSTSWAP) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live TRUSTSWAP spot and futures markets, compare Trustswap trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TRUSTSWAP/USDT
$0.03921
$0.03921$0.03921
-2.84%
208.58K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Trustswap: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Trustswap (TRUSTSWAP)

TrustSwap is a new platform designed to help people exchange money securely and reliably. It is an easy way for you and anyone in the world to make safe cryptocurrency transactions together.

Trustswap Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Trustswap, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Trustswap Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Trustswap (TRUSTSWAP)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:34:36 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Trustswap

TRUSTSWAPUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on TRUSTSWAP with leverage. Explore TRUSTSWAPUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1447
$0.1447$0.1447

+382.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1850
$1.1850$1.1850

+1,085.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007959
$0.007959$0.007959

+3.64%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6859
$0.6859$0.6859

-7.21%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.5695
$2.5695$2.5695

-1.17%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1850
$1.1850$1.1850

+1,085.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1447
$0.1447$0.1447

+382.33%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.046112
$0.046112$0.046112

+63.57%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0180080
$0.0180080$0.0180080

+10.09%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0006600
$0.0006600$0.0006600

+6.36%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TRUSTSWAP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TRUSTSWAP
TRUSTSWAP
USD
USD

1 TRUSTSWAP = 0.03921 USD