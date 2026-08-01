1INCH Price(1INCH)
1INCH price today is $ 0.09041, down 0.33% in the last 24 hours.
The live 1INCH (1INCH) price today is $ 0.09041, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current 1INCH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09041 per 1INCH.
1INCH currently ranks #179 by market capitalization at $ 127.60M, with a circulating supply of 1.41B 1INCH. During the last 24 hours, 1INCH traded between $ 0.08915 (low) and $ 0.09208 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.86665504, while the all-time low was $ 0.06523956537105137.
In short-term performance, 1INCH moved -0.10% in the last hour and +8.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.68K.
No.179
94.09%
0.01%
ETH
The current Market Cap of 1INCH is $ 127.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.68K. The circulating supply of 1INCH is 1.41B, with a total supply of 1500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 135.62M.
-0.10%
-0.33%
+8.34%
+8.34%
1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator designed to roll liquidity and pricing from various DEXs into one platform to provide users with the best possible trading rates. The 1INCH token serves as the native utility token of the platform, playing a key role in its governance structure. Users of the platform can use 1INCH tokens to vote on various protocol settings and development proposals, thereby participating in the decision-making process of the 1inch network. The token operates on an inflationary model, with new tokens issued as rewards for liquidity providers. The primary use case of 1INCH is to facilitate efficient and cost-effective trading of cryptocurrencies in the DeFi ecosystem.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for 1INCH: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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The 1INCH is a functional token issued by the 1INCH trading platform. The purpose of the 1INCH is to ensure that the agreement on the aggregator is integrated to maintain a permiscible state, to protect the development ecosystem and to reward governance, and also to staking for network security. 1Inch stresses that 1Inch is not an investment, but a tool to help the platform build a decentralized, permissively licensed network. 1Inch stressed that the 1Inch tokens would not be sold to users, but as a reward for using the 1Inch, and said the system would be a virtuous circle from which users could benefit.
For a more in-depth understanding of 1INCH, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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