1INCH Price Today

The live 1INCH (1INCH) price today is $ 0.09041, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current 1INCH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09041 per 1INCH.

1INCH currently ranks #179 by market capitalization at $ 127.60M, with a circulating supply of 1.41B 1INCH. During the last 24 hours, 1INCH traded between $ 0.08915 (low) and $ 0.09208 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.86665504, while the all-time low was $ 0.06523956537105137.

In short-term performance, 1INCH moved -0.10% in the last hour and +8.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.68K.

1INCH (1INCH) Market Information

Rank No.179 Market Cap $ 127.60M$ 127.60M $ 127.60M Volume (24H) $ 57.68K$ 57.68K $ 57.68K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 135.62M$ 135.62M $ 135.62M Circulation Supply 1.41B 1.41B 1.41B Max Supply 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 Total Supply 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 1,500,000,000 Circulation Rate 94.09% Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of 1INCH is $ 127.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.68K. The circulating supply of 1INCH is 1.41B, with a total supply of 1500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 135.62M.