XMAQUINA Price Today

The live XMAQUINA (DEUS) price today is $ 0.02141, with a 0.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02141 per DEUS.

XMAQUINA currently ranks #1062 by market capitalization at $ 4.31M, with a circulating supply of 201.37M DEUS. During the last 24 hours, DEUS traded between $ 0.02102 (low) and $ 0.02461 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0688630340253185, while the all-time low was $ 0.0077866474801497.

In short-term performance, DEUS moved +0.18% in the last hour and -9.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 49.81K.

XMAQUINA (DEUS) Market Information

Rank No.1062 Market Cap $ 4.31M$ 4.31M $ 4.31M Volume (24H) $ 49.81K$ 49.81K $ 49.81K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.41M$ 21.41M $ 21.41M Circulation Supply 201.37M 201.37M 201.37M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 999,987,281.5088582 999,987,281.5088582 999,987,281.5088582 Circulation Rate 20.13% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of XMAQUINA is $ 4.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 49.81K. The circulating supply of DEUS is 201.37M, with a total supply of 999987281.5088582. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.41M.