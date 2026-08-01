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The live XMAQUINA price today is 0.02141 USD.DEUS market cap is 4,311,362.0145941293039 USD. Track real-time DEUS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live XMAQUINA price today is 0.02141 USD.DEUS market cap is 4,311,362.0145941293039 USD. Track real-time DEUS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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XMAQUINA Price(DEUS)

1 DEUS to USD Live Price:

$0.02141
$0.02141$0.02141
-0.83%1D
USD
XMAQUINA (DEUS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:39:41 (UTC+8)

XMAQUINA Market Statistics

XMAQUINA price today is $ 0.02141, down 0.83% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.02141 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.02102 - $ 0.02461 USD
Market Capitalization$ 4.31M USD (rank #1062)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 49.81K
Circulating Supply201.37M DEUS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (20.13%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 21.41M USD
All-Time High$ 0.0688630340253185 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:39:41

XMAQUINA Price Today

The live XMAQUINA (DEUS) price today is $ 0.02141, with a 0.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02141 per DEUS.

XMAQUINA currently ranks #1062 by market capitalization at $ 4.31M, with a circulating supply of 201.37M DEUS. During the last 24 hours, DEUS traded between $ 0.02102 (low) and $ 0.02461 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0688630340253185, while the all-time low was $ 0.0077866474801497.

In short-term performance, DEUS moved +0.18% in the last hour and -9.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 49.81K.

XMAQUINA (DEUS) Market Information

No.1062

$ 4.31M
$ 4.31M$ 4.31M

$ 49.81K
$ 49.81K$ 49.81K

$ 21.41M
$ 21.41M$ 21.41M

201.37M
201.37M 201.37M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

999,987,281.5088582
999,987,281.5088582 999,987,281.5088582

20.13%

BASE

The current Market Cap of XMAQUINA is $ 4.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 49.81K. The circulating supply of DEUS is 201.37M, with a total supply of 999987281.5088582. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.41M.

XMAQUINA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02102
$ 0.02102$ 0.02102
24H Low
$ 0.02461
$ 0.02461$ 0.02461
24H High

$ 0.02102
$ 0.02102$ 0.02102

$ 0.02461
$ 0.02461$ 0.02461

$ 0.0688630340253185
$ 0.0688630340253185$ 0.0688630340253185

$ 0.0077866474801497
$ 0.0077866474801497$ 0.0077866474801497

+0.18%

-0.83%

-9.93%

-9.93%

Trade XMAQUINA (DEUS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live DEUS spot and futures markets, compare XMAQUINA trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DEUS/USDT
$0.02141
$0.02141$0.02141
-0.83%
2.23M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for XMAQUINA: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is XMAQUINA (DEUS)

XMAQUINA is a decentralized ecosystem designed to open access to the humanoid robotics economy. As robotics emerges as a major new technology sector, investment opportunities have historically been limited to venture capital firms and institutional investors. XMAQUINA connects onchain capital with private robotics markets through a governance-led DAO and capital markets infrastructure built specifically for the sector.

XMAQUINA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XMAQUINA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official XMAQUINA Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About XMAQUINA (DEUS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:39:41 (UTC+8)

Explore More about XMAQUINA

DEUSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DEUS with leverage. Explore DEUSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DEUS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DEUS
DEUS
USD
USD

1 DEUS = 0.02141 USD