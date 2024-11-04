What is Subsquid (SQD)

Subsquid Network is the ZK-secured and hyper-scalable data access layer that powers your favorite dApp. In other words, it is an indexing protocol that provides the information blockchain applications need to deliver great user experiences.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Subsquid What is Subsquid Network (SQD)? Subsquid Network (SQD) is a decentralized data query engine designed to facilitate efficient access, retrieval, and analysis of on-chain data from over 100 Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain networks. It supports both Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible networks and Substrate ecosystem chains, offering a modular and flexible approach to indexing blockchain data. How does Subsquid Network differ from The Graph? Subsquid Network distinguishes itself from The Graph through several key advantages. Firstly, Subsquid has a modular design that allows for greater flexibility and customization compared to The Graph’s monolithic structure. Secondly, Subsquid supports real-time indexing for unfinalized blocks, which is crucial for applications requiring immediate data access. Thirdly, Subsquid Cloud enables web-based applications to access on-chain data using fiat currency, broadening its accessibility beyond the crypto community. Lastly, Subsquid supports a wider range of blockchain platforms, accessing data from over 100 networks, whereas The Graph supports fewer than 60. What are the main components of Subsquid Network? Subsquid Network is powered by several main components. Data Providers are the Layer 1 and Layer 2 chains supplying on-chain data. Worker Nodes are peer-to-peer nodes that provide computing and storage resources, earning SQD tokens as rewards. Log Collectors gather data processing logs from worker nodes and store them on IPFS for six months. The Scheduler distributes data among worker nodes for optimal processing efficiency. The Reward Manager calculates the rewards for worker nodes based on their activity and SQD stake. Data Consumers are the entities accessing Subsquid’s data querying services, with their bandwidth determined by the number of SQD tokens they lock. What is Subsquid Cloud? Subsquid Cloud is a cloud-based extension of the Subsquid ecosystem, allowing developers to deploy indexers via a multichain indexing cloud. It enables web-based applications to gain cost-efficient access to on-chain data, even allowing payments in fiat currency, which makes it more accessible to users outside the blockchain environment. What is the Subsquid SDK? The Subsquid SDK is a development toolkit that helps developers create indexers for extracting, transforming, loading, and querying blockchain data in real-time. Based on Typescript, a language that builds on JavaScript with added static types, the SDK provides a modular framework that allows developers to customize their indexing projects with various plug-ins and data targets. The Subsquid SDK enables multichain data access, allowing developers to combine data from multiple networks for analytics or decentralized applications (DApps). How can one become a worker node on Subsquid Network? To become a worker node on Subsquid Network, individuals or organizations must provide computing and storage resources and stake 100,000 SQD tokens. By doing so, they can join the network and contribute to its querying and distributed storage capabilities. What is the role of the SQD token in the Subsquid Network? The SQD token is the native cryptocurrency of Subsquid Network and serves several vital functions. It is used for governance, allowing token holders to vote on platform changes and proposals. It rewards worker nodes for contributing their processing and storage capacity to the network. Users can stake SQD tokens with worker nodes to support the network. Additionally, locking SQD tokens increases the bandwidth allocation for data consumers, enabling them to access more on-chain data at higher speeds. What types of blockchain data can be accessed via Subsquid Network? Subsquid Network provides access to a diverse range of blockchain data, including raw event logs, transaction data, execution traces for some networks, and state diffs, which are changes or updates to the blockchain's data after new transactions are processed.

