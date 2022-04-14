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Top RWA Protocol Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the RWA Protocol sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.433
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
2
Ondo
Ondo
ONDO
$ 0.36946
+0.19%
-6.87%
+7.72%
$ 1.79B
$ 2.65M
3
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0.356
+0.20%
-7.00%
+10.46%
$ 326.48M
$ 1.65M
4
Maple Finance
Maple Finance
SYRUP
$ 0.19803
+0.24%
-3.19%
+21.77%
$ 235.55M
$ 421.50K
5
Zebec Network
Zebec Network
ZBCN
$ 0.0019015
-0.29%
-1.79%
+8.41%
$ 189.90M
$ 84.91M
6
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.08005
-0.04%
-5.49%
-0.56%
$ 109.61M
$ 2.83M
7
RE
RE
RE
$ 0.57011
+0.81%
+2.17%
+7.30%
$ 90.62M
$ 1.38M
8
Centrifuge
Centrifuge
CFG
$ 0.1402
0.00%
-2.80%
+4.13%
$ 80.11M
$ 928.21K
9
Plume Network
Plume Network
PLUME
$ 0.013675
+0.01%
-3.68%
+4.47%
$ 77.67M
$ 10.95M
10
Reental
Reental
RNT
$ 0.295699
+0.01%
+0.01%
+1.96%
$ 41.12M
$ 13.93K
11
POLYX
POLYX
POLYX
$ 0.034
0.00%
-4.52%
+11.92%
$ 35.70M
$ 259.86K
12
Ryze
Ryze
RYZE
$ 0.071865
+0.05%
-0.01%
-1.44%
$ 18.96M
$ 4.20K
13
CHR
CHR
CHR
$ 0.01478
-0.27%
-4.92%
+7.62%
$ 14.31M
$ 3.65M
14
IX Swap
IX Swap
IXS
$ 0.0707
+0.57%
-6.86%
+5.69%
$ 12.71M
$ 839.78K
15
Chintai Network
Chintai Network
CHEX
$ 0.00997
+0.04%
-1.60%
-2.10%
$ 12.48M
$ 6.46M
16
Epic Chain
Epic Chain
EPIC
$ 0.3452
+0.56%
+2.50%
+2.75%
$ 11.57M
$ 1.07M
17
ORIGYN
ORIGYN
OGY
$ 0.0013953
-0.11%
-2.41%
-1.39%
$ 10.88M
$ 10.68M
18
Opinion
Opinion
OPN
$ 0.054
+1.25%
-2.52%
-3.14%
$ 9.62M
$ 1.31M
19
READY
READY
READY
$ 0.007564
-2.19%
+13.97%
-3.36%
$ 7.49M
$ 2.15M
20
Realio
Realio
RIO
$ 0.04986
-2.67%
-36.87%
-0.22%
$ 7.34M
$ 9.32M
21
Soil
Soil
SOIL
$ 0.1001
-0.01%
-0.84%
-2.16%
$ 6.97M
$ 271.89K
22
Brickken
Brickken
BKN
$ 0.06956
-0.09%
+0.14%
+11.70%
$ 5.67M
$ 1.03M
23
Lingo
Lingo
LINGO
$ 0.010324
+0.28%
-3.01%
+17.52%
$ 5.00M
$ 5.05M
24
$ 0.00197
-2.43%
-10.27%
+9.84%
$ 4.99M
$ 13.72M
25
NetX
NetX
NETX
$ 0.1971
-3.27%
-1.47%
-7.14%
$ 4.51M
$ 345.23K
26
Gold DAO
Gold DAO
GOLDAO
$ 0.00651406
+4.43%
+0.07%
-13.75%
$ 4.39M
$ 650.29
27
tokenforge
tokenforge
TKFG
$ 0.0149977
0.00%
-0.00%
-2.25%
$ 4.18M
$ 4.33
28
PinLink
PinLink
PIN
$ 0.04172
-2.95%
-19.41%
+77.95%
$ 3.68M
$ 1.62M
29
$ 0.0186
0.00%
-2.05%
-12.59%
$ 3.17M
$ 544.92K
30
UranoToken
UranoToken
URANO
$ 0.057238
0.00%
--
-0.45%
$ 3.04M
$ 329.92
31
Goldfinch
Goldfinch
GFI
$ 0.03231
-0.65%
-4.99%
+10.14%
$ 2.82M
$ 1.68M
32
Rayls
Rayls
RLS
$ 0.001726
-0.40%
-3.18%
+6.57%
$ 2.60M
$ 34.36M
33
Apraemio
Apraemio
APRA
$ 0.01629815
-0.61%
-0.02%
+10.96%
$ 2.25M
$ 5.29K
34
TokenFi
TokenFi
TOKEN
$ 0.002249
+0.04%
-5.62%
+8.30%
$ 2.23M
$ 26.74M
35
Parcl
Parcl
PRCL
$ 0.00537
+1.32%
-1.29%
-22.96%
$ 2.21M
$ 1.42M
36
Allo
Allo
RWA
$ 0.001207
-0.41%
-4.43%
+4.14%
$ 2.17M
$ 45.40M
37
OpenVPP
OpenVPP
OVPP
$ 0.002553
+0.04%
-0.70%
+19.03%
$ 2.05M
$ 28.17M
38
Propbase
Propbase
PROPS
$ 0.003911
+0.28%
-2.59%
+11.50%
$ 1.91M
$ 53.42M
39
TRWA
TRWA
TRWA
$ 0.0002418
-0.29%
-3.96%
-5.47%
$ 1.68M
$ 297.74M
40
Charred Treasures
Charred Treasures
CHARRED
$ 0.822052
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.32M
$ 32.70
41
Palm Economy
Palm Economy
PALM
$ 0.0001113
+0.33%
-0.08%
+8.38%
$ 1.31M
$ 2.01K
42
TrueFi
TrueFi
TRU
$ 0.00101148
-1.20%
+0.06%
-6.52%
$ 1.27M
$ 8.00K
43
Collaterize
Collaterize
COLLAT
$ 0.00073764
+0.87%
-0.08%
+10.42%
$ 737.54K
$ 163.26K
44
Pareto Staked USP
Pareto Staked USP
SUSP
$ 1.12
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 737.45K
--
45
Swarm Markets
Swarm Markets
SMT
$ 0.0078
0.00%
-7.14%
-17.02%
$ 717.58K
$ 6.37M
46
Crystal Stones
Crystal Stones
CRYSTAL STONES
$ 0.00668537
-0.76%
-0.09%
-7.91%
$ 695.62K
$ 9.75K
47
Elixir
Elixir
ELX
$ 0.00115972
-0.08%
-0.04%
-14.06%
$ 509.19K
$ 1.42K
48
Credefi
Credefi
CREDI
$ 0.0005329
-0.30%
+0.02%
-2.66%
$ 471.32K
$ 15.71K
49
RealToken Ecosystem Governance
RealToken Ecosystem Governance
REG
$ 0.00588675
0.00%
--
+2.64%
$ 431.65K
$ 2.14
50
xCREDI
xCREDI
XCREDI
$ 0.01584821
+0.13%
-0.00%
+2.71%
$ 412.04K
$ 37.82K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are RWA Protocol tokens and why are they popular?
RWA Protocol tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 73 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $10.65B.
What is the best-performing RWA Protocol token right now?
Among RWA Protocol tokens tracked on MEXC, EDEN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 14.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many RWA Protocol tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 73 RWA Protocol tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular RWA Protocol tokens include LINK, ONDO, TIA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the RWA Protocol category?
The combined market capitalization of all RWA Protocol tokens is approximately $10.65B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the RWA Protocol sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.