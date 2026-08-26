What is the real-time price of DuckChain Token today?

The live price of DuckChain Token stands at $, moving -7.03% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for DUCK?

DUCK has traded between $ and $, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is DuckChain Token showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is DUCK currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests DUCK is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of DuckChain Token?

With a market cap of $197883, DuckChain Token is ranked #4544, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has DUCK seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does DuckChain Token compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $0.01227779, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence DUCK's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (8708343333.0 tokens), category performance within Smart Contract Platform,TON Ecosystem,Appchains,DuckChain Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.