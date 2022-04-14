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Top GENIUS Act Compliant Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the GENIUS Act Compliant Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.0001
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
2
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.99993
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 2.77B
$ 150.04M
3
USDP
USDP
USDP
$ 0.9995
-0.02%
-0.14%
+0.01%
$ 31.93M
$ 21.94K
4
USAT
USAT
USAT
$ 0.9998
-0.02%
+0.06%
+0.03%
$ 10.00M
$ 55.67K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are GENIUS Act Compliant Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
GENIUS Act Compliant Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $77.62B.
What is the best-performing GENIUS Act Compliant Stablecoin token right now?
Among GENIUS Act Compliant Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, USAT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.06% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many GENIUS Act Compliant Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 GENIUS Act Compliant Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular GENIUS Act Compliant Stablecoin tokens include USDC, PYUSD, USDP. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the GENIUS Act Compliant Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalization of all GENIUS Act Compliant Stablecoin tokens is approximately $77.62B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the GENIUS Act Compliant Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.