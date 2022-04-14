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Top Cross-chain Communication Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Cross-chain Communication sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.347
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
2
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 0.9996
0.00%
+0.01%
-0.04%
$ 999.46M
$ 56.98K
3
LayerZero
LayerZero
ZRO
$ 1.1698
+1.54%
+6.52%
+38.88%
$ 416.50M
$ 4.36M
4
Olympus
Olympus
OHM
$ 18.21
+0.05%
-0.00%
-2.15%
$ 272.07M
$ 306.03K
5
Zama Protocol
Zama Protocol
ZAMA
$ 0.05281
-0.54%
-11.01%
+15.90%
$ 117.37M
$ 2.94M
6
SOON
SOON
SOON
$ 0.1965
-0.05%
+1.65%
-1.69%
$ 101.48M
$ 444.86K
7
Wormhole
Wormhole
W
$ 0.009395
+0.30%
-3.27%
+9.07%
$ 56.42M
$ 33.04M
8
$ 0.04071
+0.52%
-4.18%
+7.92%
$ 48.20M
$ 19.96K
9
ZetaChain
ZetaChain
ZETA
$ 0.0325
+0.77%
-3.23%
+12.74%
$ 47.72M
$ 1.74M
10
Threshold
Threshold
T
$ 0.003653
+0.77%
-3.95%
+6.39%
$ 40.66M
$ 15.06M
11
Across Protocol
Across Protocol
ACX
$ 0.04124365
+0.14%
-0.00%
-0.10%
$ 29.07M
$ 165.45K
12
deBridge
deBridge
DBR
$ 0.01439
-0.14%
-2.76%
-8.04%
$ 27.75M
$ 3.42M
13
Hyperlane
Hyperlane
HYPER
$ 0.06527
+0.49%
-3.56%
+0.15%
$ 22.10M
$ 859.58K
14
Celer Network
Celer Network
CELR
$ 0.00226
+0.22%
-4.48%
+11.15%
$ 17.65M
$ 25.42M
15
ICON
ICON
ICX
$ 0.01600292
-0.28%
-0.04%
-14.19%
$ 17.57M
$ 2.03M
16
Test
Test
TST
$ 0.016004
-0.55%
+2.45%
+2.97%
$ 15.05M
$ 8.22M
17
Particle Network
Particle Network
PARTI
$ 0.02405
+0.97%
-3.88%
+0.88%
$ 12.97M
$ 3.01M
18
Harmony
Harmony
ONE
$ 0.0007395
+0.85%
-4.47%
-0.43%
$ 11.03M
$ 218.39M
19
Wanchain
Wanchain
WAN
$ 0.055094
+0.05%
+0.01%
+3.89%
$ 10.97M
$ 594.80K
20
Yei Finance
Yei Finance
CLO
$ 0.08427
0.00%
-3.40%
-30.35%
$ 10.83M
$ 2.49M
21
ERA
ERA
ERA
$ 0.05605
-0.51%
-2.76%
-1.56%
$ 8.41M
$ 1.17M
22
Vultisig
Vultisig
VULT
$ 0.071665
0.00%
+0.00%
-7.81%
$ 7.17M
$ 53.81
23
Ika
Ika
IKA
$ 0.00221087
-1.41%
-0.12%
-11.61%
$ 6.63M
$ 191.67K
24
Reactive Network
Reactive Network
REACT
$ 0.00509407
-0.38%
+0.01%
-2.94%
$ 6.11M
$ 63.70K
25
Portal To Bitcoin
Portal To Bitcoin
PTB
$ 0.0008119
+1.12%
+5.39%
-5.42%
$ 5.92M
$ 82.73M
26
Supra
Supra
SUPRA
$ 0.0001978
+1.86%
+2.28%
-4.83%
$ 5.72M
$ 581.27M
27
Partisia Blockchain
Partisia Blockchain
MPC
$ 0.01036
0.00%
-0.29%
-3.36%
$ 4.83M
$ 331.21K
28
Agoric
Agoric
BLD
$ 0.00671587
+0.22%
-0.00%
-0.11%
$ 4.65M
$ 1.73K
29
HyBridge
HyBridge
BRIDGE
$ 0.02279793
0.00%
+0.23%
+49.90%
$ 4.56M
$ 354.63
30
Coinweb
Coinweb
CWEB
$ 0.00055123
-0.09%
+0.01%
-4.80%
$ 3.74M
$ 2.07K
31
Orbiter Finance
Orbiter Finance
OBT
$ 0.00032711
-0.94%
+0.03%
+11.02%
$ 3.27M
$ 1.30M
32
THAT
THAT
THAT
$ 0.00207036
0.00%
0.00%
+2.95%
$ 3.18M
$ 17.14K
33
Cycle Network
Cycle Network
CYC
$ 0.01959149
+0.04%
-0.01%
+39.55%
$ 2.98M
$ 197.25K
34
Kyo
Kyo
KYO
$ 0.01658719
-0.06%
+0.00%
+2.18%
$ 2.71M
$ 1.32M
35
Zeus Network
Zeus Network
ZEUS
$ 0.002489
-0.40%
-6.59%
+6.68%
$ 2.32M
$ 23.86M
36
XSwap
XSwap
XSWAP
$ 0.006273
0.00%
-0.40%
-0.73%
$ 1.87M
$ 14.53K
37
oooo
oooo
OOOO
$ 0.00699463
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.51M
$ 10.71
38
ChainSwap
ChainSwap
CSWAP
$ 0.001547
0.00%
-5.79%
-7.20%
$ 1.43M
$ 249.49K
39
Juris Protocol
Juris Protocol
JURIS
$ 2.63E-6
+1.54%
-0.50%
-8.36%
$ 1.30M
--
40
Cellframe
Cellframe
CELL
$ 0.03754
+0.32%
-6.74%
+1.46%
$ 1.08M
$ 2.24M
41
JustMoney
JustMoney
JM
$ 4.13E-6
0.00%
-1.94%
+3.51%
$ 271.09K
--
42
Analog
Analog
ANLOG
$ 1.674E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+42.59%
$ 151.66K
--
43
Switchboard
Switchboard
SWTCH
$ 0.00060271
+0.09%
+0.03%
-5.49%
$ 96.43K
$ 313.10
44
Router Protocol
Router Protocol
ROUTE
$ 0.00011138
-3.27%
-0.06%
+34.24%
$ 75.60K
$ 879.34
45
Everclear
Everclear
CLEAR
$ 7.923E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+24.01%
$ 70.43K
--
46
Graviton
Graviton
GRAV
$ 3.254E-5
+0.46%
-2.24%
-39.00%
$ 42.26K
--
47
Units.Network
Units.Network
UNIT0
$ 0.006537
+0.05%
-3.22%
+0.25%
$ 33.08K
$ 1.57M
48
StakeLayer
StakeLayer
STAKELAYER
$ 1.729E-5
0.00%
-0.33%
-7.59%
$ 17.09K
--
49
Squid
Squid
QUID
$ 0.06934
-1.40%
-0.89%
-1.72%
--
$ 912.65K
50
Owlto Finance
Owlto Finance
OWL
$ 0.0008286
-0.29%
-6.00%
+3.17%
--
$ 66.40M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Cross-chain Communication tokens and why are they popular?
Cross-chain Communication tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 51 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $9.83B.
What is the best-performing Cross-chain Communication token right now?
Among Cross-chain Communication tokens tracked on MEXC, ZRO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 6.52% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Cross-chain Communication tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 51 Cross-chain Communication tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Cross-chain Communication tokens include LINK, U, ZRO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Cross-chain Communication category?
The combined market capitalization of all Cross-chain Communication tokens is approximately $9.83B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Cross-chain Communication sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.