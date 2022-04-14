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Top Perpetuals Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Perpetuals sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 81.13
+0.86%
+1.26%
+16.54%
$ 20.52B
$ 39.92K
2
Aster
Aster
ASTER
$ 0.6996
+0.54%
+0.93%
+11.35%
$ 1.91B
$ 3.27M
3
Lighter
Lighter
LIT
$ 3.2699
+0.39%
-3.21%
+22.86%
$ 825.15M
$ 2.53M
4
Jupiter
Jupiter
JUP
$ 0.2153
+2.26%
-2.25%
+19.76%
$ 720.51M
$ 1.82M
5
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.717
+0.52%
-4.01%
+7.88%
$ 606.96M
$ 343.54K
6
Raydium
Raydium
RAY
$ 0.7868
+1.47%
-4.25%
+21.41%
$ 212.27M
$ 112.20K
7
Derive
Derive
DRV
$ 0.14688
+0.29%
-7.88%
+47.78%
$ 106.28M
$ 427.92K
8
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0.30866
+0.41%
-0.26%
-5.23%
$ 103.97M
$ 239.61K
9
dYdX
dYdX
DYDX
$ 0.11622
+1.07%
-1.61%
+4.95%
$ 99.01M
$ 1.10M
10
GMX
GMX
GMX
$ 7.336
+0.65%
-1.44%
+6.89%
$ 76.07M
$ 7.39K
11
ApeX Protocol
ApeX Protocol
APEX
$ 0.2804
+0.53%
-4.30%
+44.13%
$ 39.16M
$ 351.25K
12
Avantis
Avantis
AVNT
$ 0.10284
+0.77%
+0.54%
+15.58%
$ 33.54M
$ 1.33M
13
Arkham
Arkham
ARKM
$ 0.11033
+0.55%
-4.20%
+19.22%
$ 24.88M
$ 615.10K
14
MYX Finance
MYX Finance
MYX
$ 0.07475
+0.82%
+0.16%
+1.05%
$ 24.68M
$ 1.55M
15
Wootrade Network
Wootrade Network
WOO
$ 0.01136
+0.53%
-3.47%
+3.26%
$ 21.53M
$ 4.84M
16
Aevo
Aevo
AEVO
$ 0.02268
+0.67%
-3.49%
+5.40%
$ 20.78M
$ 3.20M
17
Based
Based
BASED
$ 0.06948
+0.13%
-4.03%
-13.05%
$ 16.27M
$ 2.35M
18
Coin98
Coin98
C98
$ 0.01518
+0.73%
-4.15%
+3.25%
$ 15.25M
$ 4.57M
19
Infinex
Infinex
INX
$ 0.007084
+0.57%
+6.94%
-17.02%
$ 14.01M
$ 8.85M
20
SynFutures
SynFutures
F
$ 0.003148
+1.19%
-2.20%
+12.95%
$ 13.54M
$ 16.86M
21
Gains Network
Gains Network
GNS
$ 0.5352
-0.43%
-1.37%
+2.28%
$ 12.53M
$ 107.02K
22
Orderly Network
Orderly Network
ORDER
$ 0.0309
+0.98%
-1.90%
+4.39%
$ 12.04M
$ 1.61M
23
Strike
Strike
STRIKE
$ 0.581095
-0.04%
-0.07%
+22.75%
$ 10.46M
$ 13.19K
24
THENA
THENA
THE
$ 0.07097
-0.08%
-2.04%
+11.76%
$ 9.49M
$ 893.40K
25
heyAura
heyAura
ADX
$ 0.0641
+0.47%
-2.14%
-0.77%
$ 9.48M
$ 43.67K
26
MUX Protocol
MUX Protocol
MCB
$ 2.25
0.00%
-0.01%
+13.07%
$ 8.55M
$ 2.12K
27
Pika Protocol
Pika Protocol
PIKA
$ 0.389173
0.00%
--
+6.22%
$ 7.39M
$ 1.09
28
Pear Protocol
Pear Protocol
PEAR
$ 0.01507587
0.00%
+0.02%
+3.16%
$ 7.34M
$ 11.23K
29
Drift Protocol
Drift Protocol
DRIFT
$ 0.01193
+1.10%
-3.47%
+0.93%
$ 7.32M
$ 5.25M
30
Quickswap
Quickswap
QUICK
$ 0.009073
+0.03%
-3.03%
+9.92%
$ 6.88M
$ 6.12M
31
LeverUp
LeverUp
LV
$ 0.068874
-0.54%
-0.12%
+16.04%
$ 6.21M
$ 540.31
32
SYMM
SYMM
SYMM
$ 0.0333
+0.60%
-2.35%
-1.77%
$ 5.50M
$ 213.44K
33
Nomina
Nomina
NOM
$ 0.001591
+0.31%
+3.83%
-6.93%
$ 4.63M
$ 45.14M
34
Bluefin
Bluefin
BLUE
$ 0.008598
+0.08%
-3.55%
+12.33%
$ 4.29M
$ 6.40M
35
Cryptex Finance
Cryptex Finance
CTX
$ 0.348245
-0.48%
+0.19%
+22.65%
$ 3.26M
$ 604.48K
36
Perpetual Protocol
Perpetual Protocol
PERP
$ 0.02456797
+0.05%
+0.32%
+43.14%
$ 3.25M
$ 747.41K
37
VOOI
VOOI
VOOI
$ 0.009304
0.00%
+1.32%
+6.76%
$ 2.93M
$ 5.67M
38
Fulcrom
Fulcrom
FUL
$ 0.00123783
-0.76%
-0.03%
+33.38%
$ 2.93M
$ 8.04K
39
Foxify
Foxify
FOX
$ 0.247929
+1.05%
-0.01%
+6.99%
$ 2.57M
$ 437.02
40
Omnipair
Omnipair
OMFG
$ 0.18133
0.00%
+0.14%
+8.23%
$ 2.50M
$ 57.38K
41
Full Moon
Full Moon
FM
$ 0.00218249
0.00%
-0.03%
+16.99%
$ 1.90M
$ 61.20
42
Kodiak Finance
Kodiak Finance
KDK
$ 0.10508
+0.42%
-0.06%
-6.85%
$ 1.55M
$ 39.16K
43
Rails
Rails
RAILS
$ 0.0415237
0.00%
-0.04%
+0.66%
$ 1.41M
$ 3.21K
44
ALT
ALT
ALT
$ 0.00146671
-1.53%
+0.18%
+97.73%
$ 1.38M
$ 62.54K
45
Storm Trade
Storm Trade
STORM
$ 0.004372
+0.51%
-1.04%
+9.66%
$ 1.13M
$ 18.02M
46
Contango
Contango
TANGO
$ 0.00186652
+0.34%
--
-7.33%
$ 853.69K
$ 2.29K
47
IDEX
IDEX
IDEX
$ 0.00081246
+6.16%
+0.16%
+28.18%
$ 812.45K
$ 94.07K
48
Aark Digital
Aark Digital
AARK
$ 0.00117806
-1.83%
-0.12%
+27.00%
$ 724.27K
$ 3.53K
49
KiloEx
KiloEx
KILO
$ 0.0032644
+0.10%
-0.02%
+3.87%
$ 691.07K
$ 3.33K
50
SigmaDotMoney
SigmaDotMoney
SIGMA
$ 0.0037233
+0.22%
-0.02%
+8.78%
$ 539.85K
$ 66.55

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Perpetuals tokens and why are they popular?
Perpetuals tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 78 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $25.55B.
What is the best-performing Perpetuals token right now?
Among Perpetuals tokens tracked on MEXC, INX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 6.94% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Perpetuals tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 78 Perpetuals tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Perpetuals tokens include HYPE, ASTER, LIT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Perpetuals category?
The combined market capitalization of all Perpetuals tokens is approximately $25.55B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Perpetuals sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.