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Top Oracle Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Oracle sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.415
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
2
Pyth Network
Pyth Network
PYTH
$ 0.05188
+0.10%
-1.77%
+20.69%
$ 402.81M
$ 40.97M
3
Tellor Tributes
Tellor Tributes
TRB
$ 17.58
+0.34%
-0.06%
+26.75%
$ 49.45M
$ 11.14M
4
RedStone
RedStone
RED
$ 0.11688
+0.82%
+2.39%
+18.24%
$ 49.42M
$ 693.13K
5
XYO
XYO
XYO
$ 0.00323
-0.31%
-3.87%
+7.67%
$ 44.58M
$ 17.97M
6
Orochi Network
Orochi Network
ON
$ 0.24979
-0.07%
+1.35%
-8.26%
$ 36.29M
$ 262.72K
7
APRO
APRO
AT
$ 0.13896
+0.01%
+1.16%
-7.97%
$ 34.87M
$ 516.40K
8
WINK
WINK
WIN
$ 0.00003408
+0.21%
-2.07%
+8.66%
$ 33.78M
$ 1.65B
9
UMA
UMA
UMA
$ 0.3714
+0.30%
-1.75%
+10.75%
$ 33.52M
$ 149.07K
10
Band
Band
BAND
$ 0.177931
+0.53%
-0.04%
+10.31%
$ 32.22M
$ 1.54M
11
iExec RLC
iExec RLC
RLC
$ 0.3204
+1.25%
-2.22%
+8.39%
$ 27.53M
$ 169.76K
12
Phala
Phala
PHA
$ 0.02543
+0.20%
-2.49%
+11.60%
$ 21.09M
$ 2.93M
13
API3
API3
API3
$ 0.2338
-0.17%
+1.17%
+15.95%
$ 20.23M
$ 271.98K
14
DIA
DIA
DIA
$ 0.14074
+1.59%
+0.02%
+6.40%
$ 16.84M
$ 2.68M
15
zkPass
zkPass
ZKP
$ 0.04094
+0.96%
-0.36%
+1.46%
$ 11.28M
$ 1.58M
16
Kleros
Kleros
PNK
$ 0.00824661
-0.02%
-0.01%
-0.77%
$ 7.56M
$ 65.16K
17
Phoenix
Phoenix
PHNIX
$ 0.00001204
+0.02%
-3.99%
+28.26%
$ 6.37M
$ 5.09B
18
Supra
Supra
SUPRA
$ 0.0001977
-0.10%
+1.23%
-5.10%
$ 5.73M
$ 579.16M
19
Oraichain
Oraichain
ORAI
$ 0.2942
-0.14%
-15.26%
+22.17%
$ 4.07M
$ 210.48K
20
RigoBlock
RigoBlock
GRG
$ 0.397239
0.00%
+0.01%
+17.72%
$ 2.94M
$ 7.94
21
Skey Network
Skey Network
SKEY
$ 0.00178774
-0.11%
-0.06%
-9.88%
$ 1.44M
$ 35.35K
22
xFUND
xFUND
XFUND
$ 101.54
+0.15%
-0.02%
+15.12%
$ 1.01M
$ 2.25K
23
ORA Coin
ORA Coin
ORA
$ 0.00606614
+5.94%
+0.25%
+10.59%
$ 1.01M
$ 31.38
24
Flux Protocol
Flux Protocol
FLX
$ 0.00292814
0.00%
-0.03%
+4.77%
$ 734.92K
$ 112.75
25
Plugin
Plugin
PLI
$ 0.00103986
-0.95%
0.00%
-11.07%
$ 519.93K
$ 1.56K
26
Zap
Zap
ZAP
$ 0.00106787
+0.15%
-0.02%
-13.74%
$ 491.22K
$ 28.12
27
PureFi
PureFi
UFI
$ 0.00452542
+0.19%
-0.01%
+19.32%
$ 422.98K
$ 46.21
28
Modefi
Modefi
MOD
$ 0.02251501
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 361.97K
$ 7.06
29
Rivalz Network
Rivalz Network
RIZ
$ 6.006E-5
+8.67%
+40.22%
+54.55%
$ 300.78K
--
30
HAPI
HAPI
HAPI
$ 0.249313
+0.34%
-0.00%
-53.16%
$ 204.81K
$ 210.13
31
Idena
Idena
IDNA
$ 0.00114703
-0.03%
-0.01%
+2.30%
$ 111.32K
$ 3.11K
32
Charli3
Charli3
C3
$ 0.00281382
0.00%
--
+36.98%
$ 100.38K
$ 2.85
33
Switchboard
Switchboard
SWTCH
$ 0.00060268
0.00%
+0.03%
-5.74%
$ 96.43K
$ 308.70
34
UTU Coin
UTU Coin
UTU
$ 0.00015004
0.00%
--
+7.75%
$ 91.82K
$ 1.84
35
Umbrella Network
Umbrella Network
UMB
$ 0.00010554
+0.17%
-0.03%
+74.68%
$ 47.20K
$ 54.01
36
April
April
APRIL
$ 0.00033453
+0.22%
-0.03%
+9.73%
$ 41.82K
$ 5.44
37
Sora Oracle
Sora Oracle
SORA
$ 3.743E-5
+0.13%
-2.49%
+3.31%
$ 37.41K
--
38
Integritee
Integritee
TEER
$ 0.00369558
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 36.96K
$ 70.87
39
Gora
Gora
GORA
$ 0.00077143
+0.66%
-0.06%
-4.09%
$ 29.29K
$ 748.09
40
Unmarshal
Unmarshal
MARSH
$ 0.00028578
0.00%
--
+14.33%
$ 19.10K
$ 10.35
41
TradingRazor
TradingRazor
RAZOR
$ 0.0000861
+9.98%
-10.31%
-81.41%
--
$ 561.28M
42
SEDA
SEDA
SEDA
$ 0.02139
-0.14%
+3.29%
-3.78%
--
$ 29.06M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Oracle tokens and why are they popular?
Oracle tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 42 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $8.34B.
What is the best-performing Oracle token right now?
Among Oracle tokens tracked on MEXC, RIZ has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 40.22% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Oracle tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 42 Oracle tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Oracle tokens include LINK, PYTH, TRB. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Oracle category?
The combined market capitalization of all Oracle tokens is approximately $8.34B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Oracle sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.