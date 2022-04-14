This category tracks cryptocurrencies that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has alleged to be unregistered securities in official lawsuits. These tokens are subject to intense regulatory scrutiny, which can create uncertainty regarding their legal status and market liquidity. Tracking this sector helps investors monitor regulatory risks and the evolving legal landscape of digital assets.

If a federal court officially classifies these tokens as securities, the founding teams face massive financial penalties, and the tokens' future trading networks will be severely restricted by traditional financial compliance laws.

Yes. While heavily restricted within the United States, digital assets in the Alleged SEC Securities category remain widely accessible and actively traded on international cryptocurrency exchanges and global decentralized platforms.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Alleged SEC Securities sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.