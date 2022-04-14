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Top Zero Knowledge (ZK) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Zero Knowledge (ZK) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 784,2
-%0,07
-%9,19
+%41,30
$ 13,06B
$ 12,60K
2
Polygon Ecosystem
Polygon Ecosystem
POL
$ 0,12281
+%0,75
+%6,81
+%52,43
$ 1,32B
$ 5,56M
3
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 0,9995
+%0,01
-%0,02
-%0,06
$ 999,46M
$ 56,58K
4
Immutable X
Immutable X
IMX
$ 0,12866
-%1,78
-%4,28
+%24,03
$ 255,00M
$ 502,43K
5
Humanity
Humanity
H
$ 0,07964
-%0,33
+%13,19
-%7,70
$ 224,28M
$ 4,07M
6
STRK
STRK
STRK
$ 0,02576
-%0,62
-%7,17
+%6,34
$ 163,01M
$ 10,82M
7
Cysic
Cysic
CYS
$ 0,6802
+%2,14
+%7,16
+%10,96
$ 109,54M
$ 464,11K
8
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 5,252
+%0,04
-%5,35
+%24,75
$ 94,53M
$ 30,74K
9
ZKsync
ZKsync
ZK
$ 0,008878
+%0,48
-%2,19
+%7,06
$ 87,83M
$ 13,51M
10
Mina Protocol
Mina Protocol
MINA
$ 0,06128
+%0,52
+%1,67
+%45,24
$ 79,76M
$ 1,84M
11
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0,003737
-%1,06
-%8,05
+%1,83
$ 46,97M
$ 30,13M
12
SPACE ID
SPACE ID
ID
$ 0,03077
-%0,03
-%2,47
+%6,55
$ 43,08M
$ 1,86M
13
RONIN
RONIN
RON
$ 0,0552
+%0,44
-%2,64
+%9,89
$ 42,50M
$ 1,00M
14
Gravity
Gravity
G
$ 0,003883
+%0,03
-%1,62
-%4,33
$ 42,12M
$ 14,99M
15
Pirate Chain
Pirate Chain
ARRR
$ 0,1982
-%1,14
-%10,66
-%0,20
$ 38,99M
$ 357,06K
16
LINEA
LINEA
LINEA
$ 0,00249
%0,00
-%2,78
+%12,74
$ 38,50M
$ 34,84M
17
Nock
Nock
NOCK
$ 0,017674
+%1,36
-%10,34
+%16,53
$ 38,15M
$ 7,67M
18
Hermez Network
Hermez Network
HEZ
$ 3,32
%0,00
-%0,00
+%2,79
$ 36,74M
$ 31,01K
19
Orochi Network
Orochi Network
ON
$ 0,25053
-%0,07
+%1,35
-%8,26
$ 36,29M
$ 262,72K
20
Dusk Network
Dusk Network
DUSK
$ 0,07185
-%0,28
-%7,80
+%2,92
$ 35,74M
$ 1,06M
21
COTI
COTI
COTI
$ 0,012014
-%0,03
-%7,05
+%20,44
$ 33,91M
$ 9,21M
22
Movement
Movement
MOVE
$ 0,0088
+%1,80
+%4,03
+%37,38
$ 33,67M
$ 9,44M
23
Succinct
Succinct
PROVE
$ 0,167
+%0,60
-%2,67
+%3,90
$ 32,70M
$ 278,97K
24
USDP
USDP
USDP
$ 0,9992
+%0,01
-%0,13
+%0,03
$ 31,94M
$ 21,58K
25
Anoma
Anoma
XAN
$ 0,012407
+%3,18
+%4,41
+%13,23
$ 31,32M
$ 9,19M
26
BSquared Network
BSquared Network
B2
$ 0,40428
+%0,96
-%3,09
-%11,05
$ 27,27M
$ 161,17K
27
ZEROBASE
ZEROBASE
ZBT
$ 0,07875
-%0,01
-%1,01
+%2,95
$ 21,86M
$ 923,01K
28
Ergo
Ergo
ERG
$ 0,2616
%0,00
-%3,66
+%14,24
$ 21,70M
$ 269,54K
29
Phala
Phala
PHA
$ 0,02534
+%0,20
-%2,49
+%11,60
$ 21,09M
$ 2,93M
30
Aleo
Aleo
ALEO
$ 0,01726
+%0,29
+%0,76
+%12,60
$ 20,52M
$ 4,24M
31
Sign
Sign
SIGN
$ 0,007807
-%0,24
+%0,06
+%11,02
$ 17,99M
$ 6,97M
32
MAGIC
MAGIC
MAGIC
$ 0,04524
-%0,02
-%1,04
+%7,73
$ 15,08M
$ 1,52M
33
Taiko
Taiko
TAIKO
$ 0,0737
%0,00
-%4,08
-%0,55
$ 14,19M
$ 852,78K
34
FIRO
FIRO
FIRO
$ 0,6936
-%0,14
+%0,57
+%7,81
$ 12,93M
$ 132,80K
35
Boundless
Boundless
ZKC
$ 0,04005
+%0,18
-%4,11
+%4,12
$ 12,07M
$ 1,48M
36
Loopring
Loopring
LRC
$ 0,008441
+%0,06
-%7,63
+%5,81
$ 11,47M
$ 7,13M
37
Space and Time
Space and Time
SXT
$ 0,008138
+%0,97
+%0,86
+%8,46
$ 11,39M
$ 7,32M
38
BounceBit
BounceBit
BB
$ 0,009878
+%0,36
-%2,39
+%16,18
$ 11,32M
$ 6,11M
39
zkPass
zkPass
ZKP
$ 0,04091
+%0,96
-%0,36
+%1,46
$ 11,28M
$ 1,58M
40
Lagrange
Lagrange
LA
$ 0,05422
-%0,24
-%4,93
-%6,08
$ 10,49M
$ 1,37M
41
Telos
Telos
TLOS
$ 0,019361
+%0,11
-%3,30
-%21,37
$ 8,73M
$ 3,19M
42
Redbelly Network
Redbelly Network
RBNT
$ 0,002562
+%0,08
-%0,16
-%8,18
$ 6,81M
$ 21,90M
43
Ika
Ika
IKA
$ 0,00214092
-%0,70
-%0,15
-%14,14
$ 6,42M
$ 200,10K
44
Marlin POND
Marlin POND
POND
$ 0,0007108
-%1,13
-%1,39
+%1,48
$ 5,85M
$ 111,17M
45
Messier
Messier
M87
$ 0,00000586
-%0,17
-%3,78
+%7,73
$ 5,18M
$ 3,48B
46
Partisia Blockchain
Partisia Blockchain
MPC
$ 0,01018
%0,00
-%0,29
-%3,36
$ 4,83M
$ 331,21K
47
NetX
NetX
NETX
$ 0,1949
-%3,27
-%1,47
-%7,14
$ 4,51M
$ 345,23K
48
Scroll
Scroll
SCR
$ 0,02238
+%0,54
-%1,73
+%8,40
$ 4,22M
$ 2,65M
49
Polyhedra Network
Polyhedra Network
ZKJ
$ 0,005395
+%0,26
-%1,17
+%0,86
$ 4,04M
$ 10,41M
50
Zircuit
Zircuit
ZRC
$ 0,00091828
-%0,25
-%0,17
+%27,68
$ 3,36M
$ 457,29K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Zero Knowledge (ZK) tokens and why are they popular?
Zero Knowledge (ZK) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 82 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $17.27B.
What is the best-performing Zero Knowledge (ZK) token right now?
Among Zero Knowledge (ZK) tokens tracked on MEXC, PIVX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 13.61% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Zero Knowledge (ZK) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 82 Zero Knowledge (ZK) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Zero Knowledge (ZK) tokens include ZEC, POL, U. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Zero Knowledge (ZK) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Zero Knowledge (ZK) tokens is approximately $17.27B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Zero Knowledge (ZK) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.