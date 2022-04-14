This portfolio tracks the digital assets and partnered protocols associated with the World Liberty Financial decentralized finance ecosystem. It includes governance tokens and integrated utility assets that power their specific lending and borrowing networks. Monitoring this index provides objective insights into the market footprint, liquidity, and overall adoption of this specific DeFi initiative.

The price volatility of the World Liberty Financial portfolio is primarily driven by institutional adoption rates, regulatory news in the United States, and overall retail sentiment toward the project's founders.

Traders track the World Liberty Financial portfolio because its tokens are often driven by strong brand association and political narratives, which can generate unique market momentum independent of broader crypto trends.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the World Liberty Financial Portfolio sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.