Real World Assets (RWA) protocols focus on tokenizing physical or traditional financial assets—such as real estate, bonds, and private credit—on the blockchain. By bridging traditional finance (TradFi) with DeFi, they unlock global liquidity and enable fractional ownership of off-chain assets. This sector is widely viewed as a crucial catalyst for bringing institutional capital and real-world yield into the crypto ecosystem.

Because RWA cryptocurrencies are backed by traditional financial assets, they are highly likely to be classified as securities, requiring strict compliance with traditional KYC/AML laws and heavy regulatory oversight.

RWA tokens generate yield by passing on the underlying cash flows of the physical asset—such as interest from government bonds or rental income from real estate—directly to the token holders via smart contracts.

Institutional investors are the primary catalyst for the RWA sector, as they utilize tokenization to improve capital efficiency, reduce settlement times, and bring trillions of dollars of traditional assets on-chain.

RWA protocols rely on a combination of smart contracts for digital tracking and legally binding off-chain trusts or special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to ensure the digital token accurately represents legal ownership of the physical asset.

Real World Assets (RWA) refers to the process of tokenizing traditional, physical financial assets—such as real estate, government bonds, or private credit—and bringing them onto a blockchain as digital tokens.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Real World Assets (RWA) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.