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Top Real World Assets (RWA) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Real World Assets (RWA) protocols focus on tokenizing physical or traditional financial assets—such as real estate, bonds, and private credit—on the blockchain. By bridging traditional finance (TradFi) with DeFi, they unlock global liquidity and enable fractional ownership of off-chain assets. This sector is widely viewed as a crucial catalyst for bringing institutional capital and real-world yield into the crypto ecosystem.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Figure Heloc
Figure Heloc
FIGR_HELOC
$ 1.01
0.00%
-0.02%
-3.16%
$ 21.98B
$ 447.25M
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.436
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
3
Stellar
Stellar
XLM
$ 0.1854
+0.11%
-7.57%
+10.61%
$ 6.23B
$ 5.30M
4
Circle USYC
Circle USYC
USYC
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
+0.88%
$ 2.93B
--
5
Tether Gold
Tether Gold
GOLD(XAUT)
$ 4,643.55
+0.36%
+0.53%
+3.77%
$ 2.85B
$ 283.57
6
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.80B
--
7
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.18B
$ 3.05M
8
PAX Gold
PAX Gold
GOLD(PAXG)
$ 4,651.09
+0.37%
+0.53%
+3.80%
$ 2.13B
$ 626.87
9
Ondo
Ondo
ONDO
$ 0.3698
+0.19%
-6.87%
+7.72%
$ 1.79B
$ 2.65M
10
Blockchain Capital
Blockchain Capital
BCAP
$ 106.25
0.00%
0.00%
+0.36%
$ 968.16M
--
11
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
JTRSY
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 873.76M
--
12
Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund
Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund
USTB
$ 11.19
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 833.05M
--
13
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.09071
+0.21%
-4.67%
+9.02%
$ 806.59M
$ 1.54M
14
Quant
Quant
QNT
$ 63.63
-0.22%
-3.08%
+7.88%
$ 766.74M
$ 2.12K
15
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
JAAA
$ 1.047
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 702.73M
--
16
YLDS
YLDS
YLDS
$ 0.999906
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 680.53M
$ 13.90M
17
XDC Network
XDC Network
XDC
$ 0.02869
-0.31%
-5.17%
+3.88%
$ 588.75M
$ 4.29M
18
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 5.622
+0.80%
-5.05%
+23.47%
$ 565.44M
$ 690.08K
19
Provenance Blockchain
Provenance Blockchain
HASH
$ 0.00771713
-6.09%
-0.08%
-7.28%
$ 439.11M
$ 11.31K
20
Kinesis Gold
Kinesis Gold
KAU
$ 149.21
0.00%
-0.00%
+3.35%
$ 356.06M
$ 605.25
21
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0.3563
+0.20%
-7.00%
+10.46%
$ 326.48M
$ 1.65M
22
OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance
OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance
ONYC
$ 1.14
0.00%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 277.30M
$ 4.88M
23
Maple Finance
Maple Finance
SYRUP
$ 0.19816
+0.24%
-3.19%
+21.77%
$ 235.55M
$ 421.50K
24
Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN
Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN
PC0000031
$ 1
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 202.50M
--
25
Convex Finance
Convex Finance
CVX
$ 2.033
+0.44%
-7.96%
+26.53%
$ 200.75M
$ 40.83K
26
Zebec Network
Zebec Network
ZBCN
$ 0.0019021
-0.29%
-1.79%
+8.41%
$ 189.90M
$ 84.91M
27
$ 92.1
+0.02%
+2.34%
+13.32%
$ 178.00M
$ 1.56K
28
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0.3447
-1.23%
-5.89%
+31.25%
$ 176.40M
$ 736.41K
29
$ 770.13
+0.03%
+0.05%
-0.74%
$ 166.47M
$ 100.60
30
$ 112.05
-0.06%
+5.23%
+13.15%
$ 163.42M
$ 567.01
31
Tradable APAC Diversified Finance Provider SSTN
Tradable APAC Diversified Finance Provider SSTN
PC0000033
$ 1
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 162.50M
--
32
Strategy PP Variable xStock
Strategy PP Variable xStock
STRCX
$ 103.06
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.58%
$ 151.73M
$ 179.51K
33
Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund
Spiko Amundi Overnight Swap Fund
SAFO
$ 1.018
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 149.42M
--
34
$ 214.03
+0.19%
+1.70%
-2.64%
$ 139.67M
$ 451.41
35
$ 350.46
+0.15%
-0.29%
-0.28%
$ 136.36M
$ 436.58
36
Tradable LatAm Fintech SSTN
Tradable LatAm Fintech SSTN
PC0000097
$ 1
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 134.00M
--
37
$ 346.96
+0.08%
-0.51%
+0.30%
$ 133.67M
$ 177.78
38
$ 91.94
+0.04%
+2.41%
+13.39%
$ 129.28M
$ 15.98K
39
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4,642.79
+0.10%
+0.00%
+3.90%
$ 126.90M
$ 11.64M
40
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund
THBILL
$ 1.014
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.39%
$ 117.46M
$ 27.35K
41
Tradable Singapore Fintech SSL
Tradable Singapore Fintech SSL
PC0000023
$ 1
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 114.50M
--
42
Alpha Bulgaria Warrants
Alpha Bulgaria Warrants
ALFW
$ 3.2
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 114.33M
--
43
Dog (Bitcoin)
Dog (Bitcoin)
DOG
$ 0.001097
+0.17%
+5.96%
+65.59%
$ 109.97M
$ 126.29M
44
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.08007
-0.04%
-5.49%
-0.56%
$ 109.61M
$ 2.83M
45
Tradable NA Third Party Online Merchant SSTN
Tradable NA Third Party Online Merchant SSTN
PC0000015
$ 1
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 105.97M
--
46
Securitize Tokenized AAA CLO Fund
Securitize Tokenized AAA CLO Fund
STAC
$ 1,031.65
+0.21%
-0.00%
+0.20%
$ 103.37M
--
47
SOON
SOON
SOON
$ 0.1959
+0.05%
+1.65%
-2.28%
$ 101.27M
$ 446.60K
48
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund
ACRED
$ 1,112.88
+0.23%
+0.01%
+0.22%
$ 95.68M
--
49
RE
RE
RE
$ 0.57062
+0.81%
+2.17%
+7.30%
$ 90.62M
$ 1.38M
50
Reserve Rights
Reserve Rights
RSR
$ 0.001443
+0.14%
-3.29%
+16.40%
$ 90.14M
$ 46.42M

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Real World Assets (RWA) mean in the blockchain industry?
Real World Assets (RWA) refers to the process of tokenizing traditional, physical financial assets—such as real estate, government bonds, or private credit—and bringing them onto a blockchain as digital tokens.
How does tokenizing physical assets benefit the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem?
Tokenizing physical assets bridges traditional finance (TradFi) with DeFi, injecting massive external liquidity into the crypto market and providing blockchain investors with stable, real-world yield opportunities.
What are the most common types of Real World Assets (RWA) traded on blockchains?
The most commonly tokenized Real World Assets (RWA) include United States Treasury bills, fiat-backed stablecoins, real estate fractional ownership tokens, and tokenized private corporate credit.
How do RWA protocols ensure the legal ownership of tokenized physical assets?
RWA protocols rely on a combination of smart contracts for digital tracking and legally binding off-chain trusts or special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to ensure the digital token accurately represents legal ownership of the physical asset.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Real World Assets (RWA) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.