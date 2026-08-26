GAIMIN Price Today

The live GAIMIN (GMRX) price today is $ 0, with a 3.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMRX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GMRX.

GAIMIN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 563,158, with a circulating supply of 57.70B GMRX. During the last 24 hours, GMRX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03290951, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GMRX moved +0.85% in the last hour and +6.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

GAIMIN (GMRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 563.16K$ 563.16K $ 563.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 908.91K$ 908.91K $ 908.91K Circulation Supply 57.70B 57.70B 57.70B Total Supply 93,132,618,916.26802 93,132,618,916.26802 93,132,618,916.26802

The current Market Cap of GAIMIN is $ 563.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GMRX is 57.70B, with a total supply of 93132618916.26802. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 908.91K.