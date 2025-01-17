FXD is an XDC Network-based stablecoin, representing a stable-price cryptocurrency issued and developed by Fathom DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization. The value of FXD is softly pegged to the U.S. dollar and is supported by an over-collateralized XDC Token, which is securely held in smart-contract vaults during the creation of new FXD tokens. One of the primary objectives of FXD is to address the existing gap in trade finance by offering direct access to alternative investors for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). Through platforms like portal.tradefinex.org and fathom.fi, Leveraging the fast, scalable, and secure infrastructure of the XDC Network, FXD provides Stable options to MSMEs with a more accessible and cost-effective means to access the necessary capital for business growth. This initiative contributes to economic expansion and job creation, empowering MSMEs to thrive in the global marketplace.

